HINTON’S RISE TO AN UNEXPECTED ﻿USAC SILVER CROWN ROOKIE OF THE YEAR SEASON

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (October 8, 2026)………In what may be the most unlikely USAC Silver Crown Rookie of the Year to emerge, perhaps no one was more surprised about it than Chelby Hinton.

“If you would have told me at the beginning of the year that I would end up being Silver Crown Rookie of the Year, I would have told you that you were lying,” Hinton admitted.

No lies detected.

In 2026, Hinton became the first driver from the state of Louisiana to score points in USAC’s Silver Crown division while also becoming the first driver from The Pelican State to capture Max Papis Innovations Rookie of the Year honors with the series.

Tallying six top 10 finishes in six starts throughout the 2026 season on pavement and dirt, Hinton defeated Hayden Reinbold by a mere eight points in what was one of the closet Rookie of the Year battles in series history after leapfrogging Reinbold in the final race of the year at Toledo.

Hinton hails from the small northwestern Louisiana village of Dubberly, whose population is 238. But as far as the element of surprise in his Rookie of the Year award is that he missed four of the first five events of the 2026 season and had literally zero previous pavement experience under his belt entering the year.

His actual Silver Crown debut came in last year’s finale at Eldora where he completed 17 laps before a mechanical issue sidelined him. Going into 2026, there was really no set plan to compete for Rookie of the Year. Hinton’s mentor, USAC Hall of Fame mechanic Bob East, got him connected with pavement car owner Charles Breidinger who houses his car in East’s shop.

In his first pavement run during June’s Hoosier Hundred at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park just two days shy of his 21st birthday, Hinton started and finished ninth, completing 99 of 100 laps while finishing ahead of several others who possess light year more Silver Crown and pavement experience. After the longest race he’d ever run to that point and the first on an asphalt surface, the post-race reaction from his team is one that Hinton still looks back on as his fondest memory from the entire season.

“The looks and the talks that I got from everyone when I got out of the car at IRP, just the proud look on my dad and Bob’s face and Terry (Klatt)’s face, Charles and Miss Janice (East)’s face, and Dave (Brzozowski),” Hinton recalled. “Everyone was so happy. Moments like that are, unfortunately, few and far between in this industry. But that one in particular was one that stands out.”

Despite that admirable performance, Hinton was absent for the next two rounds before emerging back on the pavement of Iowa Speedway in the Breidinger number 80. There, a torsion arm broke on the car in the waning stages of the race, but Hinton kept it off the wall. In a race chockfull of attrition, Hinton still managed a 9th.

Thereafter, another new experience was on the horizon for Hinton – the dirt miles. Terry Klatt and Bob East offered a second car for Hinton to run and he delivered a 10th at Springfield and a 6th at Du Quoin. It was at that point that a Rookie of the Year title could quite possibly be within reach, and the team’s schedule expanded as a result.

“After Iowa, we got back to the shop and Bob was like, “how do you feel about running a mile?” I was like, “yes!” Hinton remembered. “All I had to do was work on it, so we did that. Then, after Springfield, we decided to go to Du Quoin and there really was no plan of running Eldora. But with Bob’s willingness to keep me in a racecar, we were able to make that happen.”

At Eldora, Hinton was once again rock solid in the Klatt Enterprises No. 62 as he finished 9th in the 28-car field. Only a pavement show at Ohio’s Toledo Speedway remained on the schedule, and Hinton was right within striking distance, just six points behind Reinbold. That said, in response, Reinbold’s team put together a pavement car for Toledo to go head-to-head with Hinton for the crown. To that point, Reinbold had never competed on a pavement surface.

“Following Eldora, we were six points out of the Rookie race and we were going to try to finish Toledo with Charles,” Hinton noted. “Between Charles, Terry, and Bob, they were like, ‘make this happen.’ So, we did what we needed to do to continue the schedule.”

While Reinbold struggled with engine issues en route to a 17th place finish, Hinton laid down yet another solid top 10 result to lock up Rookie of the Year honors by eight markers. For Hinton, it was and forever will be a monumental moment in his career after competing semi-regularly with USAC’s National Sprint Car and Midget series over the past few seasons.

“This was my last shot at a USAC Rookie of the Year,” Hinton stated. “To me, it really means a lot because, if I do nothing else in my career, I can always say I did that and I’ll always be in the history books. No one can take that away from me. To me, personally, it means the world.”

The combination of East, Klatt and Breidinger running Hinton throughout the season may have shown separate entries on paper, but the entire group was all in on Hinton achieving the feat this year.

East has long been a champion of Hinton’s racing activities. When Hinton was racing micro sprints at U.S. 24 Speedway in Logansport, Indiana a few years ago, he was noticed by former USAC Midget competitor Doug Wright, who brought Hinton’s name to the attention of East, who gave him his first shot in a USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget back in 2022. For Hinton, he was starstruck just to be standing inside the Beast shop which has produced hundreds of USAC wins and numerous championships over the past four decades.

“(Bob) has been very instrumental to my development in really every aspect of my racing,” Hinton praised. “I owe 80 percent of my career to him right now, and I want to do everything right by that man because he’s done everything right by me. He’s always wanted me to continue to get better as a driver and a person. Since I first met Bob, I feel like I’ve grown a lot since then. We work really well together and I haven’t sat in a car yet that Bob has touched that I didn’t like or didn’t feel comfortable in. To this day, he has not done a single thing on a racecar that I didn’t absolutely love.”

East has long been associated with Klatt, and without them entering a second car for Hinton to drive on the dirt miles this year, the Rookie race wouldn’t have even been an afterthought.

“Anything Bob wants to do, it has to run through Terry, and if Terry doesn’t want me around, then nothing happens,” Hinton explained. “There isn’t a single day that goes by with him in the shop or at the races that isn’t just a blast because Terry is an absolute fun human being to be around. You won’t find a more ecstatic person at the racetrack. I wouldn’t have anything that I have without (Bob and Terry).”

To go from zero pavement experience to placing within the top 10 finishers in all of his pavement starts, Hinton quickly showed that he’s a highly capable shoe whether it’s dirt or pavement. It’s a quest Breidinger played a pivotal role in as he provided his Bob East-built Beast chassis for Hinton to succeed in an environment he had never before faced.

“I’ve loved Charles the since the first time I started talking to him and I’m guessing he did the same because he has given me anything and everything that I need to go out and compete and have a competitive racecar underneath me,” Hinton said. “No matter where he is or what he’s doing, he always makes sure that I have exactly what I need to be as competitive as I can be.”

All in all, in the most unexpected of Rookie seasons, Hinton and the individuals surrounding him teamed up to make it a banner year for all, even if there was really no goal set in stone at the start of the year.

“Obviously, I have high expectations of myself, but Bob really didn’t set any standard or goal,” Hinton elaborated. “He just wanted to keep me in a racecar. With Bob, Terry, and Charles putting me through this second and third quarter of the year, none of this would’ve been possible without them.”

2026 USAC Silver Crown Rookie Driver Points

Pos. Pts. Driver, Hometown

1 279 Chelby Hinton, Dubberly, Louisiana

2 271 Hayden Reinbold, Gilbert, Arizona

3 227 Steve Gennetten, Gravois Mills, Missouri

4 148 Robert Tyler, Mount Pleasant, North Carolina

5 121 Kale Drake, Collinsville, Oklahoma

6 117 Chase Cabre, Tampa, Florida

7 76 Bret Tripplett, Lincoln, Illinois

8 74 Colton Bettis, Lutz, Florida

9 45 Mitchell Davis, Auburn, Illinois

10 39 Chase Locke, Chester, New Hampshire

11 37 Jared Kreider, Stockton, New Jersey

12 35 Darin Naida, Adrian, Michigan

13 35 Rob Caho Jr., Rush City, Minnesota

14 33 Brent Yarnal, Phoenix, Arizona

15 29 Scott Hampton, Greenfield, Indiana

16 29 Jason York, Chico, California

17 23 Kevin Studley, Brownsburg, Indiana

18 20 Billy Pauch Jr., Frenchtown, New Jersey

19 18 Cale Coons, Greencastle, Indiana

20 15 Colten Cottle, Kansas, Illinois

21 10 Aric Gentry, Robards, Kentucky

22 10 Adam Taylor, Wheatfield, Indiana

USAC SILVER CROWN ROOKIES OF THE YEAR:

1981: Jack Hewitt, Troy, Ohio

1982: Keith Kauffman, Mifflintown, Pennsylvania

1983: Rick Hood, Memphis, Tennessee

1984: Dave Blaney, Hartford, Ohio

1985: Steve Butler, Kokomo, Indiana

1986: Kenny Jacobs, Holmesville, Ohio

1987: Jeff Swindell, Memphis, Tennessee

1988: Gene Lee Gibson, Richwood, Ohio

1989: Jimmy Sills, Placerville, California

1990: Eric Gordon, Greenfield, Indiana

1991: Stevie Reeves, Indianapolis, Indiana

1992: Jim Keeker, Cicero, Indiana

1993: Randy Tolsma, Meridian, Idaho

1994: Kenny Irwin Jr. , Indianapolis, Indiana

1995: Chuck Leary, Greenfield, Indiana

1996: Ryan Newman, South Bend, Indiana

1997: Jimmy Kite, Stockbridge, Georgia

1998: Todd Kane, Powell, Ohio

1999: Paul White, Temple, Texas

2000: Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, Washington

2001: Aaron Fike, Galesburg, Illinois

2002: Matt Westfall, Pleasant Hill, Ohio

2003: Ron Gregory, Noblesville, Indiana

2004: Aaron Pierce, Muncie, Indiana

2005: Josh Wise, Riverside, California

2006: Mat Neely, Robinson, Illinois

2007: Cameron Dodson, Greenfield, Indiana

2008: Steve Arpin, St. Francis, Ontario

2009: Kody Swanson, Kingsburg, California

2010: Bryan Clauson, Noblesville, Indiana

2011: Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, California

2012: Kyle Hamilton, Danville, Indiana

2013: Chris Windom, Canton, Illinois

2014: Caleb Armstrong, New Castle, Indiana

2015: C.J. Leary, Greenfield, Indiana

2016: Casey Shuman, Tempe, Arizona

2017: Joss Moffatt, Columbus, Indiana

2018: Kyle Robbins, New Castle, Indiana

2019: Derek Bischak, Angola, Indiana

2020: Bryan Gossel, Fort Collins, Colorado

2021: Logan Seavey, Sutter, California

2022: Gregg Cory, Shelbyville, Indiana

2023: Kaylee Bryson, Muskogee, Oklahoma

2024: Trey Osborne, Columbus, Ohio

2025: Jake Trainor, Medway, Massachusetts

2026: Chelby Hinton, Dubberly, Louisana