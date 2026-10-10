Kale Drake Steals DRC Sooner State Victory with POWRi National and West Midget Leagues at Port City Raceway

From POWRi

Tulsa, OK. (10/8/26) – Kale Drake would deliver a thrilling last-lap, last-corner pass to capture his fourth career feature victory with the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues at Port City Raceway in the annual DRC Sooner State 55. Using a daring move through the final pair of corners, Drake would charge from third to first in the closing feet to secure the dramatic victory.

A strong field of thirty-four entries would kick off the evening’s competition, with Cullen Hutchison setting the pace in group qualifying with a quick lap of 9.668 seconds. Landon Henry, Kyle Jones, Drake Edwards, and Ethan Mitchell would each claim heat race victories, while Kris Carroll and Chelby Hinton earned semi-feature wins to advance into the night’s main event.

Leading the field to the green flag, high-point qualifier Kyle Jones and Ethan Mitchell would occupy the front row, with Jones quickly establishing the early advantage as the field battled for position behind him.

Controlling the pace throughout much of the feature, Jones would appear poised to secure the victory as the laps wound down. However, heavy lap traffic in the closing stages would set the stage for a dramatic finish, with Zach Daum and Kale Drake remaining within striking distance of the leader.

As the field approached the checkered flag, Jones and Daum would find themselves trapped on the low side behind a slower competitor, opening the door for Drake to build momentum around the outside. Refusing to lift, Drake would power through turns three and four on the final circuit, sweeping past both competitors in the final twenty feet to steal the victory in spectacular fashion.

“I was thinking salvage a solid podium on the white flag lap, but as the top side opened, I knew I just had to send it in turns three and four. It stuck, and here we are somehow,” said Kale Drake in the Tulsa winner’s circle. Adding, “This feels so cool to be standing here finally in victory lane at Port City Raceway; hats off to this crew for giving me such a fast piece, what a night.”

Kyle Jones would settle for a heartbreaking runner-up finish after leading the majority of the event, with Zach Daum completing the podium in third. Karter Sarff would finish fourth, while Ethan Mitchell rounded out the top five in the DRC Sooner State 55 at Port City Raceway.

The POWRi National and West Midget Leagues will return to competition at Port City Raceway on Friday and Saturday, October 9–10, for the 22nd Annual Charlene Meents Memorial, continuing the three-night weekend of open-wheel action in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

POWRi National/West Midgets | Port City Raceway | 10/8/26 | Full Results:

Big R Stores Quick Qualifying Time: 83H-Cullen Hutchison(9.668)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 3U-Landon Henry

Eibach Heat Race 2 Winner: 27X-Kyle Jones

MVT Services Heat Race 3 Winner: 40D-Drake Edwards

Engler Machine Heat Race 4 Winner: 19-Ethan Mitchell

RaceTech Titanium Semi-Feature 1 Winner: 14F-Kris Carroll

Max Papis Innovations Semi-Feature 2 Winner: 4B-Chelby Hinton

Start2Finish TV High Point Qualifier: 27X-Kyle Jones

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger: 19AZ-Drew Sherman(+10)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 4-Kale Drake

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/601161

Toyota Racing Development A-Feature (30 Laps): 1. 4-Kale Drake[6]; 2. 27X-Kyle Jones[1]; 3. 14X-Zach Daum[9]; 4. 7U-Karter Sarff[7]; 5. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[2]; 6. 20Q-Brecken Reese[5]; 7. 3U-Landon Henry[4]; 8. 36-Jonathan Beason[12]; 9. 28-Ace McCarthy[11]; 10. 40D-Drake Edwards[3]; 11. 4B-Chelby Hinton[18]; 12. 11A-Andrew Felker[14]; 13. 19AZ-Drew Sherman[23]; 14. 40X-Mack Leopard[8]; 15. 5U-Michael Faccinto[10]; 16. 14-Harley Hollan[22]; 17. 14F-Kris Carroll[17]; 18. 938-Bradley Fezard[19]; 19. 35L-Gaige Weldon[15]; 20. 83H-Cullen Hutchison[16]; 21. 27-Michael Hubert[13]; 22. 98P-Ryan Padgett[20]; 23. 76-Zane Lawrence[24]; 24. 8-Alex Sewell[21]

RaceTech Titanium B-Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 14F-Kris Carroll[4]; 2. 938-Bradley Fezard[2]; 3. 8-Alex Sewell[1]; 4. 19AZ-Drew Sherman[3]; 5. 8L-Cooper Miller[6]; 6. 75-Deekan McRoberts[5]; 7. 00-Hank Davis[7]; 8. 4K-Kermit Burnam Jr[8]; 9. (DNS) 21-Ethan Doull

Max Papis Innovations B-Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 4B-Chelby Hinton[2]; 2. 98P-Ryan Padgett[1]; 3. 14-Harley Hollan[4]; 4. 76-Zane Lawrence[6]; 5. 22-Kobe Simpson[5]; 6. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[8]; 7. 6-Brylee Kilmer[3]; 8. 7M-Jordan McCann[9]; 9. (DNS) T21-Kade Taylor

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 3U-Landon Henry[3]; 2. 7U-Karter Sarff[4]; 3. 14X-Zach Daum[5]; 4. 5U-Michael Faccinto[7]; 5. 938-Bradley Fezard[1]; 6. 6-Brylee Kilmer[2]; 7. 22-Kobe Simpson[6]; 8. 4K-Kermit Burnam Jr[8]; 9. 7M-Jordan McCann[9]

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 27X-Kyle Jones[3]; 2. 4-Kale Drake[4]; 3. 28-Ace McCarthy[2]; 4. 98P-Ryan Padgett[1]; 5. 8-Alex Sewell[7]; 6. 19AZ-Drew Sherman[5]; 7. 75-Deekan McRoberts[8]; 8. 00-Hank Davis[6]; 9. 21-Ethan Doull[9]

MVT Services Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 40D-Drake Edwards[3]; 2. 20Q-Brecken Reese[4]; 3. 36-Jonathan Beason[2]; 4. 11A-Andrew Felker[5]; 5. 4B-Chelby Hinton[1]; 6. 14F-Kris Carroll[6]; 7. 76-Zane Lawrence[7]; 8. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[8]

Engler Machine Tool Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[3]; 2. 40X-Mack Leopard[5]; 3. 27-Michael Hubert[1]; 4. 35L-Gaige Weldon[2]; 5. 83H-Cullen Hutchison[4]; 6. 14-Harley Hollan[6]; 7. 8L-Cooper Miller[7]; 8. T21-Kade Taylor[8]

Big R Stores Qualifying Group 1 (3 Laps): 1. 7U-Karter Sarff, 09.910[8]; 2. 3U-Landon Henry, 09.984[4]; 3. 6-Brylee Kilmer, 10.043[9]; 4. 938-Bradley Fezard, 10.067[6]; 5. 14X-Zach Daum, 10.086[1]; 6. 22-Kobe Simpson, 10.126[5]; 7. 5U-Michael Faccinto, 10.153[3]; 8. 4K-Kermit Burnam Jr, 10.622[7]; 9. 7M-Jordan McCann, 10.864[2]

Big R Stores Qualifying Group 2 (3 Laps): 1. 4-Kale Drake, 09.823[5]; 2. 27X-Kyle Jones, 09.846[8]; 3. 28-Ace McCarthy, 09.963[6]; 4. 98P-Ryan Padgett, 10.060[3]; 5. 19AZ-Drew Sherman, 10.103[7]; 6. 00-Hank Davis, 10.242[2]; 7. 8-Alex Sewell, 10.261[9]; 8. 75-Deekan McRoberts, 10.262[1]; 9. 21-Ethan Doull, 10.488[4]

Big R Stores Qualifying Group 3 (3 Laps): 1. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 09.781[3]; 2. 40D-Drake Edwards, 09.932[1]; 3. 36-Jonathan Beason, 10.050[6]; 4. 4B-Chelby Hinton, 10.139[5]; 5. 11A-Andrew Felker, 10.165[7]; 6. 14F-Kris Carroll, 10.238[2]; 7. 76-Zane Lawrence, 10.389[8]; 8. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky, 10.674[4]

Big R Stores Qualifying Group 4 (3 Laps): 1. 83H-Cullen Hutchison, 09.668[6]; 2. 19M-Ethan Mitchell, 09.876[5]; 3. 35L-Gaige Weldon, 09.956[7]; 4. 27-Michael Hubert, 10.132[4]; 5. 40X-Mack Leopard, 10.149[3]; 6. 14-Harley Hollan, 10.285[2]; 7. 8L-Cooper Miller, 10.319[8]; 8. T21-Kade Taylor, 10.418[1]