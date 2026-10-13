Race for the Million Series Returns for 2027

By T.J. Buffenbarger

(October 13, 2026) — The Race for the Million Series for winged pavement sprint cars announced on Tuesday that the series would return for the 2027 season along with releasing a five-event schedule.

Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida will kick off the tour for the second consecutive season on Saturday, April 3rd. After the opener at Five Flags, the first of two new venues for the Race for the Million Tour appear with the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in Nashville, Tennessee on June 3rd.

Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan returns for a second visit on Saturday, July 24th before the series heads west to Magic Valley Speedway in Twin Falls, Idaho for the first time in series history on August 21st.

The visit at Magic Valley is followed up by the series finale on Saturday, August 28th at Colorado National Speedway in Dacono, Colorado on August 28th.

The Race for the Million Series is also switching streaming video partners for 2027 with Racing America providing live coverage of the events for the upcoming season.

Aaron Willison was the inaugural champion of the Race for the Million Series that featured over a million dollars in purse and point fund money in 2026.