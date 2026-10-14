Attention Turns to Saturday’s Fuzzy’s Fall Fling Program as Severe Weather Cancels Friday’s Event

By Matt Skipper

SAPULPA, OK (October 14, 2026) — All focus for the American Sprint Car Series championship finale turns to Saturday at Creek County Speedway as multiple days of rain and weather models showing high winds and frigid temperatures have led to the cancellation of Friday’s program.

Saturday’s finale of the Fuzzy’s Fall Fling is still on as scheduled, with a great forecast for the day. The final night of the season is set to reward a $10,000 check to the Feature winner and honor champions of the ASCS National Tour and ASCS Sooner Region.

Sam Hafertepe Jr. leads Matt Covington by 21 points in the chase for the Emmett Hahn Trophy, while Bradley Fezard is ahead of Casey Wills by 74 markers in the regional title hunt.

Where can you find information for Saturday’s Fuzzy’s Fall Fling program? Click Here

Where can you watch every lap of the American Sprint Car Series? Live on DIRTVision.

ARTICLE:https://ascsracing.com/news/attention-turns-to-saturdays-fuzzys-fall-fling-program-as-severe-weather-cancels-fridays-event/

EVENT INFO:https://ascsracing.com/schedule/event-info/?event=4549703

TRACK INFO:https://www.creekcountyspeedway.co/

FAN 101: https://ascsracing.com/about/

The American Sprint Car Series was founded in 1992, comprised of regional races primarily in the Southwest region. It then went national in 1993 and has become the premier 360 Sprint Car Series in the country, while still sanctioning multiple regional series. ASCS Official partners include, DIRTVision (Official Live Broadcast Partner), Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), Racing Electronics (Official Radio Supplier), SIS Insurance (Official Insurance Provider), and VP Racing (Official Racing Fuel). Also supported by : Brodix, Honest Abe Roofing, Intercomp, and Smith Titanium Brake Systems.