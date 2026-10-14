Former Non-Wing Stars Look to Shine with Lincoln Park, Belle-Clair Weekend Ahead

By Alex Nieten

PUTNAMVILLE, IN (October 13, 2026) – Throwing the top Sprint Car drivers in the world on bullrings never fails to thrill, and The Greatest Show on Dirt has a pair of the best quarter miles on deck.

First up is Indiana’s Lincoln Park Speedway on Friday, Oct. 16, for the Cushion Capital Clash. As the event name suggests, the “Hoosier State” track is known for a gnarly curb that the drivers must be willing to plant their right rear tires on to win. It’s made heroes and claimed victims and always entertains fans.

Then it’s over to the “Land of Lincoln” for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series’ debut at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds Park Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 17. The 1/4 mile is set to become the 12th Illinois track visited by the tour. Racing was brought back to the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds earlier this year when the oval opened and has already delivered excellent action. Expect Saturday to be no different.

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Let’s look at the weekend’s top storylines:

HOME OF THE HOOSIERS

A pair of World of Outlaws competitors are ready for a home game Friday as the tour returns to the “Hoosier State.”

Franklin, IN’s Emerson Axsom is more than familiar with Lincoln Park Speedway. His days of driving without wings brought him to Putnamville, IN often. He topped a USAC Regional Midget race in 2020 and a local Non-Wing event in 2022. Two years later, Axsom claimed a USAC National Midget visit before winning with wings when the Interstate Racing Association (IRA) came to town and brought a huge field of 55 cars. The latter came with his current Klaasmeyer/Petry Motorsports team. The one other Indiana stop in 2026 resulted in a podium for Axsom in April at Tri-State Speedway. The 22-year-old has been on a roll since the Knoxville Nationals with 16 top 10s in 20 races.

Lebanon, IN’s Spencer Bayston doesn’t have quite as many Lincoln Park laps as Axsom, but he’s been fast whenever he visits the 5/16 mile. He’s made four trips with the USAC National Midgets and never finished worse than ninth. The highlight of those was a 2017 runner-up during his title campaign with the tour. The 26-year-old also made one Non-Wing Sprint Car appearance at Lincoln Park in 2015.

Axsom and Bayston head to home turf locked in a points battle. The rookie campaign for Axsom has been solid as he sits ninth in points, 18 markers ahead of Bayston and the Stenhouse Jr./Marshall team.

BIG DADDY’S DOMAIN

Another driver with this weekend circled is Chris Windom.

His Non-Wing tenure led him to Lincoln Park often. Windom’s résumé features far more laps at the bullring than most of his fellow World of Outlaws drivers. He was a winner there in 2017 and also bagged a 2020 USAC National Midget trophy.

Then on Saturday the scene shifts to a rare chance for Windom to race in his home state. The Canton, IL native had one other opportunity earlier this year when he finished 15th at Jacksonville Speedway. Saturday will be Windom’s first trip to the new Belle-Clair Speedway, but he did get laps at the former 1/5 mile with the USAC Midgets in 2014.

Windom’s sophomore season with Sides Motorsports has been solid to this point with his first career win at I-55 in August and more top fives (six) and top 10s (23) than his rookie campaign with seven races still to go.

ROLLIN’ FROM OHIO

All the momentum entering the two races ahead belongs to Sheldon Haudenschild thanks to a special visit home.

After a seventh opened his weekend at Millstream, Haudenschild went to win the final two rounds of the NOS Energy Drink Buckeye Brawl at Mansfield Speedway and Sharon Speedway. The latter required a charge from 10th, which equaled the farthest back a winner has come from this season. The pair of scores moved the Wooster, OH native’s 2026 victory tally up to 11. That’s already a career best, and he’s got seven more race nights to add to it.

The next two opportunities to do so are ahead this weekend. Haudenschild made his debut at Lincoln Park a year ago, finishing 18th after a crash in Qualifying got the night started on the wrong foot. He’ll get his first look at Belle-Clair on Saturday.

In addition to racking up checkered flags, Haudenschild’s consistency has him sitting third in the standings. That will mark a personal high result if he can stay there in his first year with KCP Racing.

CAPITAL OF CUSHION CONQUERERS

The last two trips to Lincoln Park have belonged to the two Series champions on tour, Donny Schatz and David Gravel.

Schatz’s score came in 2016 when the World of Outlaws returned after 28-year absence. The Fargo, ND native came out on top of a fierce battle with Gravel and Kyle Larson on his path to the eighth of his now 10 Series titles. Schatz finished eighth at Lincoln Park last year. He’s currently riding the momentum of four top fives in the last seven races with CJB Motorsports, including a trio of podiums.

Gravel went to Victory Lane a year ago when the tour came back for the first time since Schatz’s glory. He bested Buddy Kofoid after a late race duel led to final lap contact coming to the checkered flag. Gravel and Big Game Motorsports appear poised for a third consecutive championship with a 148-point advantage over Kofoid. They’ve reeled off five straight finishes of fourth or better over the last two weeks.

TIME IS TICKING

The calendar is running low on races for the 2026 campaign to reach a record of parity. This season has already produced 23 different World of Outlaws winners. The most in one year is 25 in 2004.

Two names immediately stand out that could help push the season’s tally to a record-tying amount. Bill Balog is the first as he’s been beating on the door of a victory in recent weeks. He started on the pole at Stockton Dirt Track before finishing fifth, bagged a Ventura podium, and was hit with heartbreak while leading the National Open at Williams Grove when a mechanical issue slowed the No. 17B. The “North Pole Nightmare” topped a trio of races last season and could pick one off before 2026 concludes. He’s led 77 Feature laps this season, which is the seventh most.

The next is Cole Macedo as he continues to chase his first World of Outlaws win. He’s watched six drivers do so this year and is hungry to add his name to the list. The closest he’s come in 2026 is a pair of podiums in the TwoC Racing No. 2C.

Another candidate that may fly a bit under the radar is Rising Sun, MD native Steven Snyder Jr. He’s impressed after taking over driving duties of the Three Stooges Racing No. 51 to the tune of an El Paso County Raceway runner-up and leading laps in a pair of races (Huset’s Speedway and Ventura Raceway) last month.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Friday, Oct. 16 at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, IN

Saturday, Oct. 17 at Belle-Clair Fairgrounds Park Speedway in Belleville, IL

AROUND THE TURN

Friday-Saturday, Oct. 23-24 at Texarkana 67 Speedway in Texarkana, AR (TICKETS)

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (72/80 Races):

1. David Gravel – Big Game Motorsports No. 2 (9316 PTS)

2. Michael Kofoid – Roth Motorsports No. 83 (-148 PTS)

3. Sheldon Haudenschild – KCP Racing No. 18 (-230 PTS)

4. Carson Macedo – Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 (-316 PTS)

5. Logan Schuchart – Shark Racing No. 1S (-482 PTS)

6. Garet Williamson – Fischer Motorsports No. 23 (-666 PTS)

7. Donny Schatz – CJB Motorsports No. 15 (-712 PTS)

8. Cole Macedo – TwoC Racing No. 2C (-1040 PTS)

9. Emerson Axsom – Klaasmeyer/Petry Motorsports No. 27 (-1118 PTS)

10. Spencer Bayston – Stenhouse Jr./Marshall Racing No. 17 (-1136 PTS)

NOS ENERGY DRINK FEATURE WINNERS (23 Drivers):

15 Wins – Michael Kofoid

11 Wins – David Gravel, Sheldon Haudenschild

6 Wins – Carson Macedo

3 Wins – Anthony Macri, Logan Schuchart,

2 Wins – Donny Schatz, Corey Day, Chase Dietz

1 Win – Spencer Bayston, Tyler Courtney, Brad Sweet, Kasey Kahne, Rico Abreu, Aaron Reutzel, Brent Marks, Bryce Lucius, Chris Windom, Kyle Larson, Garet Williamson, Emerson Axsom, James McFadden, Justin Sanders

FEATURE LAPS LED (35 Drivers):

453 Laps Led – Michael Kofoid

366 Laps Led – David Gravel

177 Laps Led – Logan Schuchart

151 Laps Led – Carson Macedo

147 Laps Led – Sheldon Haudenschild

124 Laps Led – Garet Williamson

77 Laps Led – Bill Balog

69 Laps Led – Corey Day

66 Laps Led – Emerson Axsom

64 Laps Led – Donny Schatz

62 Laps Led – Chase Dietz

59 Laps Led – Kyle Larson

56 Laps Led – Anthony Macri

40 Laps Led – Aaron Reutzel, Chris Windom

37 Laps Led – Tyler Courtney

33 Laps Led – Brady Bacon, Rico Abreu

28 Laps Led – Ryan Timms, Justin Sanders

26 Laps Led – Steven Snyder Jr.

25 Laps Led – Brad Sweet, Kasey Kahne

21 Laps Led – Kasey Jedrzejek

17 Laps Led – Spencer Bayston, Nate Dussel

16 Laps Led – Bryce Lucius

15 Laps Led – Christopher Thram

12 Laps Led – Cole Macedo

11 Laps Led – Giovanni Scelzi

8 Laps Led – Justin Whittall

7 Laps Led – Brian Brown

6 Laps Led – Brock Zearfoss, James McFadden

3 Laps Led – Brent Marks

PODIUM FINISHES (38 Drivers):

32 Podiums – Michael Kofoid

31 Podiums – David Gravel

27 Podiums – Sheldon Haudenschild

20 Podiums – Carson Macedo

11 Podiums – Logan Schuchart, Garet Williamson

8 Podiums – Donny Schatz

5 Podiums – Anthony Macri

4 Podiums – Ryan Timms, Rico Abreu, Bill Balog, Emerson Axsom, Corey Day

3 Podiums – Spencer Bayston, Aaron Reutzel, Chris Windom, Chase Dietz

2 Podiums – Brady Bacon, Cole Macedo, Tyler Courtney, Giovanni Scelzi, Kasey Kahne, James McFadden, Justin Peck

1 Podium – Ashton Torgerson, Scott Bogucki, Brad Sweet, Justin Whittall, Troy Wagaman Jr., Kasey Jedrzejek, Brent Marks, Bryce Lucius, Daryn Pittman, Logan Rumsey, Kelby Watt, Kyle Larson, Steven Snyder Jr., Justin Sanders

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS QUICKTIME AWARDS (24 Drivers):

23 Quick Times – David Gravel

7 Quick Times – Michael Kofoid

6 Quick Times – Sheldon Haudenschild

5 Quick Times – Bill Balog

3 Quick Times – Logan Schuchart, Brady Bacon

2 Quick Times – Kasey Jedrzejek, Corey Day, Chase Dietz, Carson Macedo

1 Quick Time – Ashton Torgerson, Will Armitage, J.J. Hickle, Brian Brown, Danny Dietrich, Rico Abreu, Aaron Reutzel, Justin Henderson, Daryn Pittman, Logan Rumsey, Kasey Kahne, Tanner Thorson, Emerson Axsom, Cole Macedo

HEAT RACE WINNERS (64 Drivers):

37 Heat Wins – David Gravel

26 Heat Wins – Sheldon Haudenschild

20 Heat Wins – Carson Macedo, Bill Balog

17 Heat Wins – Michael Kofoid

14 Heat Wins – Logan Schuchart

13 Heat Wins – Garet Williamson

12 Heat Wins – Emerson Axsom

7 Heat Wins – Spencer Bayston, Donny Schatz

6 Heat Wins – Cole Macedo

5 Heat Wins – Christopher Thram

4 Heat Wins – Rico Abreu, Brent Marks, Ryan Timms

3 Heat Wins – Ashton Torgerson, Kasey Jedrzejek, Aaron Reutzel, Giovanni Scelzi, Anthony Macri, Kerry Madsen, Chris Windom, Steven Snyder Jr., Corey Day, Chase Dietz, Daryn Pittman

2 Heat Wins – Kasey Kahne, Austin McCarl, Jacob Hughes, Tyler Courtney, Justin Whittall, Kelby Watt, Brock Zearfoss, Rees Moran, Bryce Lucius, James McFadden, Max Mittry, Justin Sanders

1 Heat Win – Justin Peck, Tanner Holmes, Scotty Thiel, Will Armitage, Brian Brown, Danny Dietrich, Chad Trout, Joel Myers Jr., Andy Pake, Sam Henderson, Dayne Kingshott, Daison Pursley, Terry McCarl, Kyle Larson, Brady Bacon, Brent Shearer, Logan Rumsey, Danny Sams III, Riley Goodno, Chris Martin, Ayrton Gennetten, Carson McCarl, Kaleb Johnson, Skylar Gee, Cameron Smith, Lance Dewease

TOYOTA DASH APPEARANCES (78 Drivers):

50 Dashes – David Gravel

44 Dashes – Sheldon Haudenschild

39 Dashes – Michael Kofoid

31 Dashes – Carson Macedo

27 Dashes – Bill Balog

26 Dashes – Garet Williamson

20 Dashes – Logan Schuchart

19 Dashes – Emerson Axsom

15 Dashes – Donny Schatz

13 Dashes – Cole Macedo

12 Dashes – Spencer Bayston

9 Dashes – Chris Windom

8 Dashes – Ryan Timms

7 Dashes – Ashton Torgerson, Kasey Jedrzejek, Chase Dietz

6 Dashes – Aaron Reutzel

5 Dashes – Rico Abreu, Brent Marks, Anthony Macri

4 Dashes – Brian Brown, Brady Bacon, Logan Rumsey, Kelby Watt, Christopher Thram, Skylar Gee, Steven Snyder Jr., Corey Day, Daryn Pittman

3 Dashes – Kerry Madsen, Tanner Holmes, Justin Henderson, Bryce Lucius, Justin Whittall, Justin Peck

2 Dashes – Scotty Thiel, Kasey Kahne, Troy Wagaman Jr., Will Armitage, J.J. Hickle, Austin McCarl, Joe B. Miller, Brenham Crouch, Conner Morrell, Tyler Courtney, Kyle Larson, Cory Eliason, Gage Pulkrabek, Max Mittry, James McFadden, Justin Sanders, Lance Dewease, Cameron Smith

1 Dash – Parker Price-Miller, Brock Zearfoss, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Rees Moran, Bryce Norris, Brad Sweet, Danny Dietrich, Logan Rumsey, Kody Hartlaub, Freddie Rahmer, Chad Trout, Giovanni Scelzi, Joel Myers Jr., Andy Pake, Tanner Thorson, D.J. Christie, Ricky Peterson, Brent Shearer, Dylan Norris, Sam Henderson, Sean Rayhall, Jett Yantis, Kaleb Montgomery, Dominic Gorden, Greg Wilson, Nate Dussel

MICRO-LITE LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINS (39 Drivers):

5 LCS Wins – Donny Schatz

4 LCS Wins – Garet Williamson, Cole Macedo, Emerson Axsom, Chris Windom

3 LCS Wins – Spencer Bayston, Logan Schuchart

2 LCS Wins – Michael Kofoid, Giovanni Scelzi, Skylar Gee, Tyler Courtney

1 LCS Wins – Cameron Martin, Bill Balog, Blake Hahn, Landon Crawley, Bryce Norris, Doug Hammaker, Daryn Pittman, Kerry Madsen, Justin Henderson, Joel Myers Jr., Daison Pursley, Zane DeVault, Logan Julien, Jordan Poirier, Matt Farnham, Jordan Thomas, Dylan Norris, Justin Whittall, Brent Shearer, Danny Dietrich, Rico Abreu, Lynton Jeffrey, Kelby Watt, Jacob Peterson, Sam Henderson, Bryce Lucius, Tim Kaeding, Brady Bacon, Nate Dussel

KSE HARD CHARGER AWARDS (27 Drivers):

9 Hard Chargers – Carson Macedo, Logan Schuchart

8 Hard Chargers – Michael Kofoid

7 Hard Chargers – Donny Schatz

4 Hard Chargers – Spencer Bayston, Ashton Torgerson

3 Hard Chargers – Chris Windom, Cole Macedo, Sheldon Haudenschild

2 Hard Chargers – Garet Williamson, Ryan Timms, Shane Golobic, Danny Dietrich

1 Hard Charger – Giovanni Scelzi, Brady Bacon, Tyler Ross, Cameron Smith, David Gravel, Emerson Axsom, Logan Julien, Tyler Courtney, Kasey Jedrzejek, James McFadden, Corey Day, J.J. Hickle, Tanner Holmes, Ricky Peterson

ACME FASTEST LAP AWARDS (31 Drivers):

12 Fastest Laps – Michael Kofoid

7 Fastest Laps – David Gravel

6 Fastest Laps – Logan Schuchart

5 Fastest Laps – Sheldon Haudenschild, Bill Balog

4 Fastest Laps – Carson Macedo

2 Fastest Laps – Brady Bacon, Aaron Reutzel, Kasey Jedrzejek, Garet Williamson, Anthony Macri, Kyle Larson, Steven Snyder Jr., Donny Schatz

1 Fastest Lap – Brock Zearfoss, Cole Macedo, Ryan Timms, Brad Sweet, Kelby Watt, Kasey Kahne, Giovanni Scelzi, Rico Abreu, Christopher Thram, Bryce Lucius, Corey Day, Chase Dietz, Jace Park, Emerson Axsom, Justin Sanders, Justin Whittall, Nate Dussel

RACE READY CLOTHING HOTTEST LAP OF THE NIGHT AWARDS (24 Drivers):

20 Hottest Laps – David Gravel

9 Hottest Laps – Sheldon Haudenschild

8 Hottest Laps – Michael Kofoid

5 Hottest Laps – Carson Macedo, Garet Williamson

3 Hottest Laps – Logan Schuchart

2 Hottest Laps – Ashton Torgerson, Daryn Pittman, Bill Balog, Emerson Axsom

1 Hottest Lap – Austin McCarl, Brent Marks, Cole Macedo, Tyler Courtney, Ryan Timms, Giovanni Scelzi, Bryce Lucius, Nate Dussel, Logan Rumsey, Chris Windom, Spencer Bayston, Steven Snyder Jr., Camerson Smith, Skylar Gee

2026 WORLD OF OUTLAWS SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE & WINNERS:

Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner

Wed, Feb 4 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Spencer Bayston (1)

Fri, Feb 6 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Michael Kofoid (1)

Sat, Feb 7 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Anthony Macri (1)

Sun, March 1 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Sheldon Haudenschild (1)

Mon, March 2 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Anthony Macri (2)

Fri, March 6 / Talladega Short Track / Eastaboga, AL / Donny Schatz (1)

Fri, March 13 / Kennedale Speedway Park / Kennedale, TX / David Gravel (1)

Fri, March 20 / Lawton Speedway / Lawton, OK / David Gravel (2)

Sat, March 21 / Creek County Speedway / Sapulpa, OK / David Gravel (3)

Fri, March 27 / US 36 Raceway / Osborn, MO / Carson Macedo (1)

Sat, March 28 / 81 Speedway / Park City, KS / Michael Kofoid (2)

Fri, April 10 / I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park / Pevely, MO / Michael Kofoid (3)

Sat, April 11 / I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park / Pevely, MO / Michael Kofoid (4)

Sun, April 19 / Tri-State Speedway / Haubstadt, IN / Tyler Courtney (1)

Fri, April 24 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Brad Sweet (1)

Sat, April 25 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / David Gravel (4)

Tues, May 5 / Lincoln Speedway / Abbottstown, PA / Michael Kofoid (5)

Fri, May 8 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Kasey Kahne (1)

Sat, May 9 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / David Gravel (5)

Fri, May 15 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Rico Abreu (1)

Sat, May 16 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Logan Schuchart (1)

Tues, May 19 / Jacksonville Speedway / Jacksonville, IL / Carson Macedo (2)

Sat, May 23 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Aaron Reutzel (1)

Mon, May 25 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Michael Kofoid (6)

Fri, May 29 / River Cities Speedway / Grand Forks, ND / Carson Macedo (3)

Sat, June 6 / Plymouth Dirt Track / Plymouth, WI / Sheldon Haudenschild (2)

Sun, June 7 / Angell Park Speedway / Sun Prairie, WI / Carson Macedo (4)

Fri, June 12 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Brent Marks (1)

Wed, June 17 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Michael Kofoid (7)

Thurs, June 18 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Michael Kofoid (8)

Fri, June 19 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Sheldon Haudenschild (3)

Sat, June 20 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / David Gravel (6)

Fri, June 26 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / David Gravel (7)

Sat, June 27 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / Sheldon Haudenschild (4)

Thurs, July 9 / Hartford Speedway / Hartford, MI / Sheldon Haudenschild (5)

Fri, July 10 / Wilmot Raceway / Wilmot, WI / Michael Kofoid (9)

Sat, July 11 / Wilmot Raceway / Wilmot, WI / Sheldon Haudenschild (6)

Tues, July 14 / Attica Raceway Park / Attica, OH / Bryce Lucius (1)

Fri, July 17 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Corey Day (1)

Sat, July 18 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Anthony Macri (3)

Wed, July 22 / Ohsweken Speedway / Ohsweken, ON, Canada / David Gravel (8)

Sat, July 25 / Weedsport Speedway / Weedsport, NY / Sheldon Haudenschild (7)

Sun, July 26 / Weedsport Speedway / Weedsport, NY / David Gravel (9)

Wed, July 29 / BAPS Motor Speedway / York Haven, PA / Chase Dietz (1)

Fri, July 31 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Michael Kofoid (10)

Sat, Aug 1 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / David Gravel (10)

Fri, Aug 7 / I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park / Pevely, MO / Chris Windom (1)

Sat, Aug 8 / I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park / Pevely, MO / Logan Schuchart (2)

Wed, Aug 12 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA* / Sheldon Haudenschild

Thurs, Aug 13 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA* / Kyle Larson

Fri, Aug 14 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA* / Donny Schatz

Sat, Aug 15 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Kyle Larson (1)

Fri, Aug 21 / Ogilvie Raceway / Ogilvie, MN / Sheldon Haudenschild (8)

Sat, Aug 22 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Logan Schuchart (3)

Fri, Aug 28 / River Cities Speedway / Grand Forks, ND / Garet Williamson (1)

Sat, Aug 29 / Fix It Forward Speedway / West Fargo, ND / Carson Macedo (5)

Mon, Aug 31 / Nodak Speedway / Minot, ND / Michael Kofoid (11)

Fri, Sept 4 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Sheldon Haudenschild (9)

Sat, Sept 5 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Michael Kofoid (12)

Sun, Sept 6 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Emerson Axsom (1)

Sat, Sept 12 / Dodge City Raceway Park / Dodge City, KS / Michael Kofoid (13)

Mon, Sept 14 / El Paso County Raceway / Calhan, CO / Michael Kofoid (14)

Fri, Sept 18 / Stockton Dirt Track / Stockton, CA / James McFadden (1)

Sat, Sept 19 / Stockton Dirt Track / Stockton, CA / Justin Sanders (1)

Tues, Sept 22 / Kings Speedway / Hanford, CA / Carson Macedo (6)

Fri, Sept 25 / Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway / Bakersfield, CA / Donny Schatz (2)

Sat, Sept 26 / Ventura Raceway / Ventura, CA / Corey Day (2)

Fri, Oct 2 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / David Gravel (11)

Sat, Oct 3 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Chase Dietz (2)

Thurs, Oct 8 / Millstream Speedway / Findlay, OH / Michael Kofoid (15)

Fri, Oct 9 / Mansfield Speedway / Mansfield, OH / Sheldon Haudenschild (10)

Sat, Oct 10 / Sharon Speedway / Hartford, OH / Sheldon Haudenschild (11)

Fri, Oct 16 / Lincoln Park Speedway / Putnamville, IN

Sat, Oct 17 / Belle-Clair Fairgrounds Park Speedway / Belleville, IL

Fri, Oct 23 / Texarkana 67 Speedway / Texarkana, AR

Sat, Oct 24 / Texarkana 67 Speedway / Texarkana, AR

Wed, Nov 4 / The Dirt Track at Charlotte / Concord, NC

Thurs, Nov 5 / The Dirt Track at Charlotte / Concord, NC

Fri, Nov 6 / The Dirt Track at Charlotte / Concord, NC

Sat, Nov 7 / The Dirt Track at Charlotte / Concord, NC