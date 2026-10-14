Petaluma Speedway Adobe Cup welcomes SCCT this Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Petaluma, CA…The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour is primed to sanction the $5,000-to-win “Adobe Cup” at Petaluma Speedway this Saturday October 17th.

The evening of family fun at the 15th annual Adobe Cup marks the final appearance of the season for SCCT at Sonoma County’s longest running entertainment venue. Following this Saturday’s outing the Sprint Car Challenge Tour will have just two events remaining in 2026.

The familiar Petaluma 3/8-mile oval routinely produces thrilling wheel-to-wheel racing, as lapped traffic can create some of the most frenetic competition of any venue on tour.

Please note the facility features an earlier start time as always, with the Pit Meeting at 3:45pm and cars on track around 4pm.

“We look forward to having the Sprint Car Challenge Tour as part of the 15th annual Adobe Cup this weekend,” said Petaluma Promoter Rick Faeth. “Petaluma Speedway doesn’t hold many Winged Sprint Car shows, but the fans have certainly flocked to the track when we have. Hopefully it will be a full house to finish out the season.”

Going into the Adobe Cup it is Justyn Cox who has extended his Elk Grove Ford SCCT point lead after winning last time out in Tulare. It marked the second Sprint Car Challenge Tour triumph of the year for Cox.

Completing the top five behind Cox are Marysville’s Dawson Hammes, third place finisher last race Cole Croft of Colfax, Marysville’s Carson Hammes and SCCT Western Sprint Tour Speedweek champion Colby Copeland from Roseville.

Rounding out the top 10 heading into Petaluma Speedway are Jake Morgan, Seth Standley, Corbin Rueschenberg, Luke Hayes and Landon Brooks.

Multi-time and defending Adobe Cup winner Andy Forsberg will be one of the favorites in the field on Saturday. The two-time SCCT champion was victorious when the tour visited Petaluma Speedway in June.

Another past Adobe Cup winner, Sean Becker of Roseville, is also expected to pilot the Dan Monhoff owned No. 35 machine on Saturday.

𝐓𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:

Grandstand seating is General Admission this Saturday October 17th at Petaluma Speedway. Adult tickets cost $25; while seniors 65 and older, juniors ages 12-16 and military are $22. Kids 6-11 cost $12 and those five and under are free.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate on race day or ahead of time via https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1869/tickets/1522077

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 4pm. The pit meeting will be held at 3:45pm with cars on track at 4pm. Hot laps, Sierra Foothills Wine Services qualifying and racing will follow.

The Petaluma Speedway is in the southern part of the wine country at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds just off Highway 101 in Petaluma, California. More info on the track can be found at http://www.petaluma-speedway.com

For those who can’t make it to the track CaliDirt.TV provides live coverage of every Sprint Car Challenge Tour event. The service also covers every championship point race at Placerville Speedway. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is managed by Russell Motorsports Inc., which also runs the Placerville Speedway in Placerville, California. For sponsorship opportunities and inquiries, RMI can be reached at 530-344-7592 or office@sprintcarchallengetour.com

More information on the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on X https://x.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT. You can also find us on Instagram by searching scct360

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𝐔𝐩𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐥𝐤 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐒𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐚𝐫 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

Saturday October 17: Petaluma Speedway (15th annual $5,000-to-win Adobe Cup)

Friday November 6th: Merced Speedway (Clash on the High Banks)

Saturday November 7: Stockton Dirt Track (43rd annual Tribute to Gary Patterson)