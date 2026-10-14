USAC SILVER CROWN RACE AT SPRINGFIELD ﻿SET FOR AUGUST 7, 2027

From USAC

SPRINGFIELD, IL – Start your engines, race fans! The excitement of the Illinois State Fair is getting an early green flag in 2027 as two of the most celebrated races in American motorsports return to the historic Springfield Mile for a special weekend of racing, August 7–8, 2027.

Track Enterprises has announced that the legendary Bettenhausen 100 and Allen Crowe Memorial 100 will shift from their traditional dates during the final weekend of the Illinois State Fair to the weekend before the Fair, creating a dedicated racing celebration that combines decades of tradition with new opportunities for fans.

Same legendary track. Same thrilling racing tradition. A new weekend designed with race fans in mind.

The action kicks off Saturday, August 7, as the USAC Silver Crown Championship takes to the dirt for the Bettenhausen 100. On Sunday, August 8, the ARCA Menards Series roars into action for the Allen Crowe Memorial 100. Additional racing divisions and complete schedules will be announced in the coming months.

More Racing Excitement. More Convenience. More Reasons to Celebrate.

The new dates bring some exciting advantages for race fans, competitors and families looking to experience the best of the Springfield Mile.

For starters, fans will enjoy no additional Illinois State Fair admission or parking charges, making it easier and more affordable to experience a full weekend of championship racing. Racing attendees can also expect easier access to the fairgrounds and a more relaxed arrival and departure experience.

The dedicated weekend also gives race organizers greater flexibility to build an action-packed schedule without the time constraints, and for longtime Springfield Mile enthusiasts, one of the most anticipated traditions is making a comeback: infield camping!

The return of infield camping will give fans an opportunity to settle in, reconnect with fellow racing enthusiasts and enjoy the camaraderie and excitement that made Springfield Mile race weekends legendary. It’s a chance to bring back the sights, sounds and atmosphere of classic dirt-track racing while introducing a new generation of fans to the experience.

“Racing at the Springfield Mile is woven into the history of the Illinois State Fair, and that tradition isn’t going anywhere,” said Jerry Costello II, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. “By giving these historic races their own weekend, we’re creating an opportunity for fans to enjoy everything they love about racing at the Fair, with added convenience, easier access and the return of some favorite traditions. It’s an exciting way to kick off the Fair season, and we look forward to welcoming racing fans to Springfield for an incredible weekend.”

For generations, the Springfield Mile has welcomed some of the greatest names in American motorsports. From open-wheel legends to stock car champions, its one-mile dirt oval has provided the backdrop for unforgettable racing moments and cherished family traditions.

The new racing weekend builds upon that legacy, preserving the connection between the Springfield Mile and the Illinois State Fair while creating a more accessible, fan-focused experience. Conversely, the Du Quoin Mile race weekend will continue to be held during the traditional Labor Day weekend.

Tickets will be sold through Track Enterprises, the State Fair box office, and Ticketmaster. ARCA discount tickets will be available through Menards. All annual ticketholders will receive their renewal letters, as usual. Any new ticket inquiries can reach out to the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Race fans are encouraged to mark their calendars, make plans for a weekend in Springfield and get ready to celebrate the next chapter of championship racing at the historic Springfield Mile.

Saturday, August 7

USAC Silver Crown Series – Bettenhausen 100

Sunday, August 8

ARCA Menards Series – Allen Crowe Memorial 100

Additional racing divisions and event schedules to be announced.

For additional information and future updates, visit www.TrackEnterprises.com or call Track Enterprises at 217-764-3200.