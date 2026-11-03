Annual POWRi Deuce’s Wild Championship Weekend Returns to Texas Motor Speedway

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (11/2/26) – The 2026 season reaches its grand finale at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track as the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League headlines the annual Deuce’s Wild Championship Weekend on November 5–7.

Teams will dial in during Thursday evening’s practice and qualifying session before two complete nights of racing on Friday and Saturday. The POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints will be joined throughout the weekend by the POWRi Heartland Late Model Tour and USRA American Racer Modified Series.

Thursday, November 5 | Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League

POWRi Heartland Late Model Tour

USRA American Racer Modified Series

Event Schedule:

Pits Open: 12:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:15–5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:45 PM

Engine Heat: 6:00 PM

Practice/Qualifying: 6:30 PM

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602487

Get Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1510875

Friday, November 6 | Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League

POWRi Heartland Late Model Tour

USRA American Racer Modified Series

Event Schedule:

Pits Open: 12:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:15–5:30 PM

General Admission: 5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:45 PM

Engine Heat: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing to Follow

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602490

Get Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1510881

Saturday, November 7 | Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League

POWRi Heartland Late Model Tour

USRA American Racer Modified Series

Event Schedule:

Pits Open: 12:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:00–5:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:15 PM

Engine Heat: 5:30 PM

Hot Laps: 6:00 PM

Racing to Follow

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602493

Get Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/tickets/1510896

Additional information about Texas Motor Speedway and the Dirt Track can be found at www.texasmotorspeedway.com. Texas Motor Speedway is located at 3545 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth, Texas 76177.

All 2026 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League events will be streamed live on Start2Finish TV. For additional information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit S2FTV.com.

Stay updated with official POWRi news at POWRi.com, on X and Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, and on Facebook at POWRi.