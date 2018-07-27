CJ Leary Lands Sprint Week win at Bloomington

From USAC USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: July 27, 2018 – Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, Indiana – 31st NOS Energy Drink “Indiana Sprint Week” – “Sheldon Kinser Memorial” BELL HELMETS QUALIFYING: 1. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 69, Dynamics-11.244; 2. Brady Bacon, 99, Bacon-11.245; 3. Brent Beauchamp, 34, Olson-11.313; 4. Tyler Courtney, 7BC, Clauson/Marshall/Newman-11.397; 5. Chase Stockon, 32, 32 TBI-11.453; 6. Thomas Meseraull, 5B, Briscoe-11.519; 7. Jeff Bland, Jr., 18w, Waltz-11.531; 8. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-11.539; 9. Chris Windom, 5, Baldwin-11.544; 10. C.J. Leary, 30, Leary-11.587; 11. Kyle Cummins, 3c, EZR/Cummins-11.606; 12. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-11.631; 13. Tyler Thomas, 2E, Epperson-11.657; 14. Jarett Andretti, 18, Andretti-11.658; 15. Shane Cockrum, 45, Lawrence-11.732; 16. Dave Darland, 36D, Goodnight/Curb-Agajanian-11.733; 17. Isaac Chapple, 52, LNR/Chapple-11.740; 18. Dakota Jackson, 3, Jackson-11.741; 19. R.J. Johnson, 19, Reinbold/Underwood-11.770; 20. Scotty Weir, 17G, On The Gass-11.776; 21. Koby Barksdale, 22, Barksdale-11.823; 22. Tony DiMattia, 50, TDM-11.834; 23. Carson Short, 21, RCM-11.842; 24. Chad Boespflug, 11p, Pottorff/Short-11.857; 25. Timmy Buckwalter, 7, LNB-11.874; 26. Josh Hodges, 74x, Hodges-11.885; 27. Shane Cottle, 5G, Goacher-11.901; 28. Jordan Kinser, 70, Hurst-11.905; 29. Jake Swanson, 92, Sertich-11.960; 30. Brandon Morin, 98, Morin-11.968; 31. Kody Swanson, 3R, Rock Steady-12.023; 32. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-12.129; 33. Brandon Mattox, 2v, Fitzpatrick-12.159; 34. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-12.170; 35. Josh Cunningham, 63, Cunningham-12.210; 36. Travis Thompson, 28, Mattox/Nigg-12.268; 37. Alec Sipes, 99s, Sipes-12.425; 38. Lee Underwood, 24L, Underwood-12.510; 39. Robert Bell, 71, Bell-12.808; 40. Daylan Chambers, 4c, Chambers-22.591. SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Chapple, 2. Windom, 3. Stockon, 4. K. Thomas, 5. T. Thomas, 6. Barksdale, 7. Buckwalter, 8. Mattox, 9. J. Swanson, 10. Sipes. 1:59.52 COMPETITION SUSPENSION, INC. (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Leary, 2. Jackson, 3. Meseraull, 4. Andretti, 5. DiMattia, 6. Bacon, 7. Westfall, 8. Morin, 9. Hodges, 10. Underwood. NT CHALK STIX THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Short, 2. Johnson, 3. Cockrum, 4. Bland, 5. Beauchamp, 6. Cummins, 7. Cottle, 8. K. Swanson, 9. Cunningham, 10. Bell. 1:59.31 INDY RACE PARTS FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Weir, 2. Grant, 3. Darland, 4. Kinser, 5. Ballou, 6. Courtney, 7. Boespflug, 8. Thompson, 9. Chambers. 1:59.31 C-MAIN: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the semi) 1. Roa, 2. Mattox, 3. K. Swanson, 4. Westfall, 5. Cunningham, 6. Chambers, 7. Sipes, 8. Underwood, 9. Bell. 2:03.93 SEMI: (12 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Bacon, 2. Cummins, 3. Courtney, 4. T. Thomas, 5. Beauchamp, 6. Ballou, 7. Boespflug, 8. Buckwalter, 9. Roa, 10. DiMattia, 11. J. Swanson, 12. Morin, 13. Cottle, 14. Mattox, 15. K. Swanson, 16. Hodges, 17. Westfall, 18. Barksdale. NT FEATURE: (30 laps – starting positions in parentheses) 1. C.J. Leary (1), 2. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (6), 3. Chris Windom (2), 4. Thomas Meseraull (4), 5. Tyler Courtney (9), 6. Brady Bacon (7), 7. Chase Stockon (5), 8. Robert Ballou (10), 9. Jeff Bland, Jr. (3), 10. Brent Beauchamp (8), 11. Kyle Cummins (11), 12. Tyler Thomas (13), 13. Shane Cockrum (15), 14. Timmy Buckwalter (23), 15. Dave Darland (16), 16. Isaac Chapple (17), 17. Jarett Andretti (14), 18. Carson Short (21), 19. Scotty Weir (20), 20. Justin Grant (12), 21. Jordan Kinser (22), 22. Dakota Jackson (18), 23. R.J. Johnson (19), 24. Tony DiMattia (24). NT —————————- **Grant flipped on lap 10 of the feature. Short flipped on lap 18 of the feature. FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-30 Leary. KSE RACING PRODUCTS/B & W AUTO MART HARD CHARGER: Kevin Thomas, Jr. (6th to 2nd) WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER: Shane Cockrum BELL HELMETS FAST TIME AWARD: Kevin Thomas, Jr. SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS FIRST NON-TRANSFER: Chad Boespflug ROGER & BARB TAPY 13TH FASTEST QUALIFIER: Tyler Thomas NEW USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Windom-1666, 2-K. Thomas-1661, 3-Courtney-1633, 4-Bacon-1444, 5-Stockon-1429, 6-Darland-1405, 7-Ballou-1384, 8-Leary-1366, 9-Grant-1322, 10-Boespflug-1027. NEW NOS ENERGY DRINK “INDIANA SPRINT WEEK” POINTS: 1-Windom-425, 2-K. Thomas-407, 3-Courtney-373, 4-Leary-372, 5-Bacon-364, 6-Darland-363, 7-Stockon-343, 8-Grant-314, 9-Meseraull-261, 10-Ballou-257. NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: July 28 – Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, Indiana – 31st Annual NOS Energy Drink “Indiana Sprint Week”