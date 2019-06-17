All Stars to Race Sharon…or Wayne County Tuesday

From Tyler Altmeyer

ORRVILLE, Ohio (June 17, 2019) – For the second time in four days, Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Indy Metal Finishing fell victim to Mother Nature, this time at ‘Orrville’s Historic Oval’ – Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio.

Affecting an already saturated facility, a downpour just before the 2 o’clock hour, followed by a second downpour just before the 3 o’clock hour, left Series and track officials with no choice but to cancel the June 17 program.

The Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will continue the 2019 edition of Ohio Sprint Speedweek on Tuesday evening, June 18, at Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio. With unfavorable conditions a factor over the next 12 hours, All Star Circuit of Champions and Sharon Speedway officials will monitor the situation closely. If additional precipitation falls on the already-saturated Sharon Speedway facility, track officials will be forced to cancel the event. A final decision will be made by 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18.

In the event that Sharon Speedway should cancel their Ohio Sprint Speedweek program by 9 a.m., Wayne County Speedway will then step in and proceed with a Tuesday night program. Track and Series officials will make a coordinated effort in spreading word of the venue change in a timely and efficient manner.

“We certainly appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to work around Mother Nature. I think we can all agree that we are hungry to race. We are doing everything in our power to make those efforts a reality,” Eric Walls explained, All Star Circuit of Champions Race Director. “With Mother Nature impacting much of our schedule, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to do whatever it takes to give our teams an opportunity to compete. I greatly appreciate the cooperation put forth by the tracks, especially in helping us organize a potential last minute change in Tuesday’s schedule.”

Sharon Speedway pit gates are scheduled to open at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18; racing is slated for 7 p.m., sharp. Those seeking additional news and notes should visit Sharon Speedway online at www.sharonspeedway.com.

2019 Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Indy Metal Finishing Standings (After 6/17/2019):

1. Dale Blaney – 296

2. Kyle Larson – 294

3. Spencer Bayston 276

4. Tim Shaffer – 270

5. Brock Zearfoss – 264

6. Cory Eliason – 260

7. Parker Price-Miller – 256

8. DJ Foos – 254

9. Aaron Reuztel – 240

10. Buddy Kofoid – 234

2019 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (After 6/17/2019):

1. Aaron Reutzel – 1322

1. Dale Blaney – 1322

3. Spencer Bayston – 1306

4. Cory Eliason – 1270

5. Paul McMahan – 1250

6. Brock Zearfoss – 1246

7. Greg Wilson – 1194

8. Skylar Gee – 1186

9. Gerard McIntyre – 1146

10. Tyler Esh – 1046