Dustin Daggett Scores GLSS Win at I-96 Speedway

By Bob Buffenbarger

Clarksville,Mi (7-14-19)- After the dust cleared at I-96 Speedway Sunday evening, Dustin Daggett rolled into victory lane for the first time this season. The win wasn’t easy as he had to stave off charges from a pair of orange #17’s throughout the feature, first Max Stambaugh then Jared Horstman.

Canadian visitor Mitch Brown led the initial cuircut however, Daggett quickly moved from his 4th starting spot to the lead on the 2nd lap. Daggett extended his advantage using the top of the track but he had company as 6th starting Max Stambaugh charged into 2nd palce as the first caution appeared for Michael Summers in turn two on lap six. When the green flew it was Daggett, Stambaugh, Horstman, Mitch Brown, Gregg Dalman, Chase Ridenour and Phil Gressman blasting from 20th.

Action was slowed again on lap 9 when Andrew Scheid stopped on the front stretch with front end damage. The green came out but lap 12 saw the yellow waving again for the 10J of Chris Jones in turn four. Daggett continued to lead but now he had both orange 17’s on his bumper. Stambaugh made a slip off turn two on lap 15 allowing Horstman to take over 2nd with Stambaugh sliding back to 3rd but Stambaugh slid off the track out of four bringing out yet another yellow.

Laps were winding down with Daggett maintaining his lead over Horstman, Gressman (after a hard crash in his heat race), Gregg Dalman, Ridenour and Jake Brown with just a couple laps remaining. Conner Morrell went off turn one late in the race to bring out the final caution.

When the green flew for the final time Horstman would have one last ditch effort to move on Daggett but Dustin was up to the task and motored to his first win this season in front of a hometown crowd. Following this duo was Gressman, another strong run by Dalman and Jake Brown from 8th.

Heats were won by Horstman, Stambaugh and Ridenour. Phil Gressman was racing for the lead with Stambaugh in heat two when his slide job went wrong and he went hard into the turn four wall and turned over. He was able to make repairs and started 20th in the feature where he charged to 3rd.

Feature

1. Dustin Daggett

2. Jared Horstman

3. Phil Gressman

4. Gregg Dalman

5. Jake Brown

6. Chase Ridenour

7. Garrett Saunders

8. Jared Lamberson

9. Mitch Brown

10. Brad Lamberson

11. Josh Schanz

12. Linden Jones

13. Kyle Poortenga

14. Max Stambaugh

15. Andy Chehowski

16. Michaels Summers

17. Danny Sams

18. Conner Morrell

19. Chris Jones

20. Andrew Scheid