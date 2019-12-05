All Star Circuit of Champions to Headline 55 Events in 11 States in 2020

From Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (December 5, 2019) – Tony Stewart’s Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will hit the highway in less than two months, launching a 2020 campaign jam packed with high profile events, big money paydays, and of course, highly-competitive dirt ovals spread throughout much of the Northeast, Midwest, and Florida.

To date, the traveling All Stars will headline 55 events after the New Year, 51 accumulating championship points, all of which kicking-off with a four-race, non-point stint in the Sunshine State on February 5, 6, 10 & 11. Florida included, 11 states will host All Star Circuit of Champions competition in 2020 with much of the action planted throughout Ohio and Pennsylvania.

“It’s hard to believe we are already talking about the 2020 season, but we have a lot to talk about,” Tony Stewart, owner of the All Star Circuit of Champions, said. “We have added additional high paying events and made a concerted effort to allow our teams the opportunity to race a large majority of the bigger paying sprint car events outside of our All Star schedule. We hope this schedule is attractive to our full-time teams, as well as other teams looking to compete with us on a somewhat regular basis.”

The 2020 All Star Circuit of Champions schedule boasts big money with 17 events awarding a top prize equaling $6,000 or more. Eight of the 17 big money programs will award top prizes reaching $10,000 or more with Port Royal Speedway’s Tuscarora 50, celebrating 53 years in 2020, awarding a $53,000 winner’s share; the largest target on the 2020 All Stars schedule.

“A number of tracks have stepped up their purse payouts and we are really excited about this growth,” Stewart continued. “One out of every three of our points races will pay at least $6,000 to the winner.”

In addition to the Tuscarora 50, Virginia Motor Speedway will award $12,000-to-win/$1,500-to-start on April 16, each day of the two-day Bob Weikert Memorial on May 23 & 24 will award $10,000 paydays, the Dean Knittel Memorial/Ohio Sprint Speedweek finale at Portsmouth Raceway Park will award $15,554, the Jackson Motorplex visit on July 31 will award $10,000, Wayne County Speedway’s Pete Jacobs Memorial over Labor Day Weekend will award $13,000, and the annual Dirt Classic at Lincoln Speedway on September 19 will award a $20,000 payday.

The All Stars’ visit to Florida will include four events within seven days, two during the DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park on February 5 & 6, followed by a two-day takeover at the always-racey East Bay Raceway Park on Monday and Tuesday, February 10 & 11. All four events will be non-championship point accumulating programs, but will award $5,000 top prizes. East Bay Raceway Park, just south of Tampa, has not hosted an All Star appearance since 2010.

The championship point season will activate, officially, with a two-day visit to Attica Raceway Park on April 10 & 11, followed by a four-race swing at Virginia Motor Speedway, Williams Grove Speedway ($6,000-to-win), Port Royal Speedway ($6,000-to-win) and Bedford Speedway on April 16-19, concluding the month of April soon thereafter with a trip to Wayne County Speedway on April 25.

After a Pennsylvania/Ohio double at Lernerville Speedway and Sharon Speedway on Friday and Saturday, May 1 & 2, respectively, the month of May will hit an even higher gear with a Michigan/Indiana triple consisting of stops at I-96 Speedway, Gas City Speedway and Kokomo Speedway on Friday through Sunday, May 15-17. The All Stars last visited Gas City Speedway in 2004.

The aforementioned and highly-anticipated two-day Bob Weikert Memorial at Port Royal Speedway will follow the Michigan/Indiana road trip on Saturday and Sunday, May 23 & 24.

A trip to the Badger State will engulf the final weekend of May for Tony Stewart’s All Stars complete with visits to Wilmot Raceway on May 29, Plymouth Dirt Track on May 30 and Angell Park Speedway on May 31.

June is certainly synonymous with Ohio Sprint Speedweek, complete with nine events in 2020 stretching from Friday, June 12 through Saturday, June 20, but the month of June will also feature a three-day swing through the Empire State on Friday through Sunday, June 5-7, visiting Outlaw Speedway, Stateline Speedway and Weedsport Speedway along the way. All three stops in New York will award $6,000 top prizes.

The 2020 Ohio Sprint Speedweek campaign will launch with a traditional Friday night stay at Attica Raceway Park, followed by a stop at Eldora Speedway on Saturday, Waynesfield Raceway Park on Sunday, Wayne County Speedway on Monday, Sharon Speedway on Tuesday, Muskingum County Speedway on Wednesday, Fremont Speedway on Thursday, Limaland Motorsports Park on Friday, and the $15,554-to-win Dean Knittel Memorial at Portsmouth Raceway Park on Saturday. The last All Star visit to Portsmouth occurred in 2003.

The All Star Circuit of Champions will visit three states during the month of July kicking-off with a two-day weekend at Attica Raceway Park and Fremont Speedway on July 3 & 4. Sharon Speedway will welcome the All Stars back on July 11 for the $6,000-to-win Lou Blaney Memorial, followed by a two-race trek through Illinois on July 24 & 25; Jacksonville Speedway on Friday and Tri-City Speedway ($6,000-to-win) in Granite City on Saturday. The visits to Jacksonville and Tri-City will be a first for the traveling All Stars since 1994 and 1997, respectively. Although it will activate a three-race stretch, a Friday night visit to Jackson Motorplex on July 31 will cap the month of July.

The legendary Knoxville Raceway will welcome the All Star Circuit of Champions on Saturday, August 1, for their first Iowa start of the season, launching a busy month consisting of eight starts across four states. 34 Raceway in Burlington will keep the All Stars in Iowa for one more evening on Sunday, August 2.

The All Star August schedule will continue after the Knoxville Nationals with a two-day swing in Michigan and Indiana, first returning to I-96 Speedway on August 21 flanked by a stop at Plymouth Speedway in Plymouth, Indiana, the following evening.

August will conclude with a four-race stretch through the Keystone State, this time visiting Grandview Speedway, Williams Grove Speedway, Lincoln Speedway, and Bedford Speedway on August 27-30, respectively. The invasion of ‘Pennsylvania Posse Country’ will be headlined with a Twin 20’s format at Williams Grove on Friday, August 28; each main event will award a $4,000 top prize.

Attica Raceway Park and Wayne County Speedway will keep the All Star Circuit of Champions busy throughout Labor Day weekend, as the Series will visit Attica for the fifth and sixth times of 2020 on September 4 & 5, followed by the $13,000-to-win Pete Jacobs Memorial at Wayne County on September 6.

The Port Royal ‘Speed Palace’ will host the 53rd running of the Tuscarora 50 featuring the All Stars on Friday and Saturday, September 11 & 12. The weekend will cap with a 50-lap program awarding a $53,000 payday; the largest winner’s share on the 2020 schedule, as well as one of the largest paying events in sprint car racing.

Williams Grove Speedway and Lincoln Speedway will each host the All Stars for the second time in less than a month on Friday and Saturday, September 18 & 19, respectively, with Friday’s visit to The Grove awarding the winner a guaranteed starting spot for Saturday’s $20,000-to-win Dirt Classic in the Pigeon Hills.

Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit of Champions will conclude their 2020 campaign with a visit to Eldora Speedway on Saturday, September 26. Known formally as 4-Crown Nationals weekend, the All Stars will be joined by all three national touring divisions of the United States Auto Club.

2020 All Star Circuit of Champions Schedule:

2/5/2020 Volusia Speedway Park

2/6/2020 Volusia Speedway Park

2/10/2020 East Bay Raceway Park

2/11/2020 East Bay Raceway Park

4/10/2020 Attica Raceway Park

4/11/2020 Attica Raceway Park

4/16/2020 Virginia Motor Speedway

4/17/2020 Williams Grove Speedway

4/18/2020 Port Royal Speedway

4/19/2020 Bedford Speedway

4/25/2020 Wayne County Speedway

5/1/2020 Lernerville Speedway

5/2/2020 Sharon Speedway

5/15/2020 I-96 Speedway

5/16/2020 Gas City Speedway

5/17/2020 Kokomo Speedway

5/23/2020 Port Royal Speedway

5/24/2020 Port Royal Speedway

5/29/2020 Wilmot Raceway

5/30/2020 Plymouth Dirt Track

5/31/2020 Angell Park Speedway

6/5/2020 Outlaw Speedway

6/6/2020 Stateline Speedway

6/7/2020 Weedsport Speedway

6/12/2020 Attica Raceway Park

6/13/2020 Eldora Speedway

6/14/2020 Waynesfield Raceway Park

6/15/2020 Wayne County Speedway

6/16/2020 Sharon Speedway

6/17/2020 Muskingum County Speedway

6/18/2020 Fremont Speedway

6/19/2020 Limaland Motorsports Park

6/20/2020 Portsmouth Raceway Park

7/3/2020 Attica Raceway Park

7/4/2020 Fremont Speedway

7/11/2020 Sharon Speedway

7/24/2020 Jacksonville Speedway

7/25/2020 Tri-City Speedway

7/31/2020 Jackson Motorplex

8/1/2020 Knoxville Raceway

8/2/2020 34 Raceway

8/21/2020 I-96 Speedway

8/22/2020 Plymouth Speedway

8/27/2020 Grandview Speedway

8/28/2020 Williams Grove Speedway

8/29/2020 Lincoln Speedway

8/30/2020 Bedford Speedway

9/4/2020 Attica Raceway Park

9/5/2020 Attica Raceway Park

9/6/2020 Wayne County Speedway

9/11/2020 Port Royal Speedway

9/12/2020 Port Royal Speedway

9/18/2020 Williams Grove Speedway

9/19/2020 Lincoln Speedway

9/26/2020 Eldora Speedway