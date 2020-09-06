Abreu holds of Reutzel for All Star thriller at Attica Raceway Park

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – St. Helena, California’s Rico Abreu and Clute, Texas driver Aaron Reutzel put on a thrilling battle for the $10,000 top prize Saturday, Sept. 5 at Attica Raceway Park. The last 15 laps of the 40 lap Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions feature saw the pair trade sliders inches apart from catastrophe lap after lap. When the checkers flew Abreu took his first ever Attica win on All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Core & Main Night. It was his ninth career All Star victory and came on the 128th appearance of the All Stars at Attica Raceway Park.

“That was so tricky…that’s as slick as it gets for Ohio right there. You know you catch lapped cars and you judge your pace off of theirs. Kemenah was gaining on me on the bottom in front of me and the 11 car was driving away from me on the top. I was just trying to move around. I knew Reutzel or someone was pressuring me… you know you can kind off just sense that. I moved around and I was just way to free on the bottom and I could keep my car really propped up on the top and keep my wing speed up. That gets intense…40 laps and you have to really be patient and know your car will keep coming to you. I kept moving my wing back and it got really cleaned off on the top and I could keep my pace up,” said Abreu beside Curb Records/Whistle Stop Bar and Grill/Selfmade racing/Lucas Oil/ShopRico.com backed #24.

Reutzel, the current All Star point leader, threw everything he could at Abreu but had to settle for a close second. Though it was a huge boost from Friday night when he struggled to a 16th place finish.

“That was all I had. I didn’t realize it was about to end. I don’t know what more I could have done. I got to where I was running the top really hard and he started getting tight. I was kind of playing with the bottom and I was trying to show him I was down there and make him move down and he did for a little bit but I didn’t capitalize and get a good enough run at the time. Our car was really good at the end. I felt like we were getting better and better. It was just hard to get runs to slide him. There were lapped cars there all the time. I had one good opportunity to slide him where I felt like I had a good run on him. We had the 11 on inside of us and he raced me off in the corner and I couldn’t get all the way to the bottom to slide him. All in all it was a great race. I just needed to capitalize sooner. I wish I wouldn’t have tried that slider on the last lap. I wish I would have just bombed it in there and try to get a run down the back stretch. It was a lot better run than last night. I thought the track was phenomenal tonight,” said Reutzel beside his Fischer Body Shop/Folkens Brothers Trucking/XXX Chassis/Nattress Construction backed #87.

Attica point leader Cap Henry made a late race charge to finish third.

“I hung the wing in the truck and just went for it. We struggled there really early and we struggled last night. Zack and Brett and Connor and everyone keeps working really hard on it. It’s been a really fun season,” said Henry of his Dragon’s Milk White/Beer Barrel Bourbon/Pro Auto Wraps/FK Rod Ends backed #4.

Fremont, Ohio’s Paul Weaver took the lead from Larry Kingseed Jr. on lap eight and survived a late race caution to claim his sixth 305 sprint feature win of the season at Attica. It was his third straight victory at the track and the 55th of his career to lead the all-time win list for the division. It was his 10th overall victory of 2020.

It wasn’t easy for Weaver as his arm restraint got hooked on a piece of equipment in the cockpit and he had to drive one handed for awhile.

“It took a lap and a half or so to get it unhooked….I couldn’t move my arms. This is the most features in a season since my second or third year racing when I had 14 or 15 wins. I’m happy to still be able to do this,” said Weaver beside his B&B Drain Service/Hampshire Racing Engines/M&L Excavating backed #1W.

Trey Jacobs and Abreu brought the field to green for the All Star 40-lap feature with Jacobs gaining the early advantage over Abreu, Cale Thomas, Reutzel and Tim Shaffer. After a lapped was scored a multi-car incident in turn one brought out the yellow. When the green flew again Jacobs and Abreu battled side by side with Shaffer and Reutzel in pursuit.

Abreu was able to take the lead on lap five and began to pull away slightly from Jacobs and Shaffer closed in. Jacobs didn’t throw in the towel and steadily gained ground on Abreu and retook the lead on lap 12 just as the caution flew. On the restart Abreu jumped to the high side of the track and battled with Jacobs again, reclaiming the lead on lap 14 as Shaffer and Reutzel went side by side for third.

Abreu built his lead to over two seconds by lap 22 as Jacobs was locked in a battle for Reutzel with Ian Madsen, Shaffer and Cap Henry trying to close. Reutzel was finally able to wrestle second from Jacobs on lap 25 as Abreu encountered heavy lapped traffic. That allowed Reutzel to close on Abreu and with 10 laps to go the battle was on for the win.

Abreu was able to pull away slightly with seven laps to go but Reutzel hung around as Jacobs was locked in a battle with Madsen and Henry for third. After taking the white flag, Reutzel threw a slider on Abreu as the pair nearly touched but Abreu kept his car on the ragged edge of the narrow cushion to maintain the lead and drove to the win over Reutzel, Henry, Madsen and Jacobs.

At the drop of the green for the 25 lap Fremont Fence 305 feature Larry Kingseed Jr. bolted into the lead over Weaver, Steve Rando, Kyle Peters, Matt Lucius, Matt Foos and Jamie Miller. Kingseed built up a commanding lead before the caution flew on lap five. On the restart Weaver applied all kinds of pressure to the youngster and drove into the lead on lap eight.

Weaver was able to pull away from Kingseed who now had his hands full with Rando and Foos. Rando took the second spot with seven laps to go and a caution with five circuits remaining put him right on Weaver’s rear bumper. Weaver got an excellent restart and drove away for the win as Kingseed rebounded to regain second. Kyle Peters came on strong at the end to garner third with Rando and Foos rounding out the top five.

Attica Raceway Park will wrap up the 2020 season with Kistler Racing Products/Jon Wright’s Custom Chrome Plating Presents the Mark Keegan Classic Championship night for the 410 and 305 sprints and late models. It is also a points night for the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products 410 Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group and for the NAPA of Bryan 305 AFCS presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales.

Keep tabs on the ongoing race schedule at www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

About Core & Main

Core & Main is the Nation’s largest distributor of Waterworks products. Core & Main distributes a complete line of water, sewer, fire protection, and storm drain products to serve the needs of both contractors and municipalities in all aspects of public works and private construction industries. These products are integral to building, repairing and maintaining water systems and serve as part of the basic municipal infrastructure required to support population and economic growth, and residential and commercial construction.

The nearest Core & Main locations are in Ashland and Amherst! Find out more at hdswaterworks.com

About All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads – www.allproheads.com

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads in Johnstown, Ohio, is the Industry Leader in Small Block Chevy Aluminum Cylinder Heads catering to the hard core racer always looking for the perfect design for a specific application. Whether it’s Sprints, Super Late Models, Drag Racing, Off-Road, Marine or Road Racing, you can count on All Pro. See Bob and Suzie Williams and all their great employees for all your racing cylinder head needs.

Attica Raceway Park

Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020

All Star Circuit of Champions

Qualifying

Group (A)

1. 3-Jac Haudenschild, 13.344; 2. 28-Tim Shaffer, 13.344; 3. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 13.368; 4. 4-Cap Henry, 13.398; 5. 97-Max Stambaugh, 13.451; 6. 19R-Jordan Ryan, 13.470; 7. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.485; 8. 23-Cole Macedo, 13.492

Group (B)

1. 24-Rico Abreu, 13.349; 2. 17-Ian Madsen, 13.863; 3. 49D-Shawn Dancer, 13.868; 4. 55m-McKenna Haase, 13.896; 5. 5T-Travis Philo, 13.931; 6. W20-Greg Wilson, 14.264; 7. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 14.657; 8. 88N-Frank Neill, 14.810

Group (C)

1. 26-Cory Eliason, 13.513; 2. 71-Shane Stewart, 13.768; 3. 15k-Chad Kemenah, 13.835; 4. 70-Cale Thomas, 13.951; 5. 11-Zeb Wise, 14.037; 6. 11N-DJ Netto, 14.129; 7. 21N-Frankie Nervo, 14.811; 8. 3C-Cale Conley, 99.220

Group (D)

1. 13-Paul McMahan, 13.928; 2. 99-Skylar Gee, 14.007; 3. 77I-John Ivy, 14.273; 4. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 14.289; 5. 16-DJ Foos, 14.317; 6. 9Z-Duane Zablocki, 14.508; 7. 8M-TJ Michael, 14.641; 8. 5R-Byron Reed, 14.715

Heat #1 – Group (A) (10 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel [2]; 2. 4-Cap Henry [1]; 3. 28-Tim Shaffer [3]; 4. 3-Jac Haudenschild [4]; 5. 97-Max Stambaugh [5]; 6. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [7]; 7. 19R-Jordan Ryan [6]; 8. 23-Cole Macedo [8]

Heat #2 – Group (B) (10 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 24-Rico Abreu [4]; 2. 17-Ian Madsen [3]; 3. W20-Greg Wilson [6]; 4. 35-Stuart Brubaker [7]; 5. 5T-Travis Philo [5]; 6. 49D-Shawn Dancer [2]; 7. 88N-Frank Neill [8]; 8. 55M-McKenna Haase [1]

Heat #3 – Group (C) (10 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 70-Cale Thomas [1]; 2. 71-Shane Stewart [3]; 3. 26-Cory Eliason [4]; 4. 3C-Cale Conley [8]; 5. 15K-Chad Kemenah [2]; 6. 11-Zeb Wise [5]; 7. 11N-DJ Netto [6]; 8. 21N-Frankie Nervo [7]

Heat #4 – Group (D) (10 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 3J-Trey Jacobs [1]; 2. 99-Skylar Gee [3]; 3. 77I-John Ivy [2]; 4. 8M-TJ Michael [7]; 5. 13-Paul McMahan [4]; 6. 5R-Byron Reed [8]; 7. 16-DJ Foos [5]; 8. 9Z-Duane Zablocki [6]

Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 3J-Trey Jacobs [2]; 2. 70-Cale Thomas [1]; 3. 28-Tim Shaffer [4]; 4. 3-Jac Haudenschild [5]; 5. 26-Cory Eliason [3]

Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 24-Rico Abreu [2]; 2. 17-Ian Madsen [1]; 3. 87-Aaron Reutzel [3]; 4. 4-Cap Henry [4]; 5. 13-Paul McMahan [5]

B-Main (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 19R-Jordan Ryan [1]; 2. 5R-Byron Reed [5]; 3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [2]; 4. 16-DJ Foos [7]; 5. 11N-DJ Netto [6]; 6. 11-Zeb Wise [4]; 7. 49D-Shawn Dancer [3]; 8. 9Z-Duane Zablocki [10]; 9. 55M-McKenna Haase [9]; 10. 88N-Frank Neill [8]; 11. 21N-Frankie Nervo [11]

A-Main (40 Laps)

1. 24-Rico Abreu [2]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel [6]; 3. 4-Cap Henry [8]; 4. 17-Ian Madsen [4]; 5. 3J-Trey Jacobs [1]; 6. 28-Tim Shaffer [5]; 7. W20-Greg Wilson [13]; 8. 26-Cory Eliason [9]; 9. 71-Shane Stewart [11]; 10. 70-Cale Thomas [3]; 11. 8M-TJ Michael [15]; 12. 3C-Cale Conley [17]; 13. 97-Max Stambaugh [18]; 14. 19R-Jordan Ryan [21]; 15. 99-Skylar Gee [12]; 16. 16-DJ Foos [24]; 17. 5T-Travis Philo [20]; 18. 5R-Byron Reed [22]; 19. 15K-Chad Kemenah [19]; 20. 11-Zeb Wise [25]; 21. 3-Jac Haudenschild [7]; 22. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [23]; 23. 13-Paul McMahan [10]; 24. 77I-John Ivy [14]; 25. 35-Stuart Brubaker [16]

Hard Charger: 16-DJ Foos +8

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence

Heat 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[1] ; 2. 26-Jamie Miller[5] ; 3. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[6] ; 4. 28-Tad Peck[2] ; 5. 5M-Mike Moore[3] ; 6. 6-Jimmie Ward Jr[8] ; 7. 51-Garrett Craine[7] ; 8. 77X-Jamin Kindred[4]

Heat 2 – (8 Laps)

1. 3V-Chris Verda[4] ; 2. 47-Matt Lucius[1] ; 3. 19R-Steve Rando[5] ; 4. 1H-Zeth Sabo[6] ; 5. Z10-Brandon Moore[7] ; 6. 9-Logan Riehl[8] ; 7. 75-Jerry Dahms[3] ; 8. 3F-Wade Fraley[2]

Heat 3 – (8 Laps)

1. X-Mike Keegan[1] ; 2. 12F-Matt Foos[3] ; 3. 12-Kyle Capodice[7] ; 4. 97-Kyle Peters[2] ; 5. 29-Rich Farmer[6] ; 6. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[5] ; 7. 3X-Brandon Riehl[4] ; 8. X15-Kasey Ziebold[8]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 9-Logan Riehl[2] ; 2. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[3] ; 3. 75-Jerry Dahms[5] ; 4. 3X-Brandon Riehl[6] ; 5. 6-Jimmie Ward Jr[1] ; 6. X15-Kasey Ziebold[9] ; 7. 51-Garrett Craine[4] ; 8. 77X-Jamin Kindred[7] ; 9. 3F-Wade Fraley[8]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[5] ; 2. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[3] ; 3. 97-Kyle Peters[2] ; 4. 19R-Steve Rando[1] ; 5. 12F-Matt Foos[6] ; 6. 26-Jamie Miller[10] ; 7. 1H-Zeth Sabo[12] ; 8. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[17] ; 9. Z10-Brandon Moore[14] ; 10. 12-Kyle Capodice[11] ; 11. 3V-Chris Verda[9] ; 12. 3X-Brandon Riehl[19] ; 13. 9-Logan Riehl[16] ; 14. 47-Matt Lucius[7] ; 15. 29-Rich Farmer[15] ; 16. 5M-Mike Moore[13] ; 17. X-Mike Keegan[4] ; 18. 75-Jerry Dahms[18] ; 19. 28-Tad Peck[8] ; 20. 6-Jimmie Ward Jr[20]

Hard Charger: 5JR-Jimmy McGrath +9