Tim Kaeding to Drive the TSR 14 Car for the Remainder of the 2020 World of Outlaws Season

(October 14, 2020) — Tony Stewart Racing announced Wednesday that from San Jose, California driver Tim Kaeding would drive the team’s #14 entry for the remainder of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series for the 2020 season.

So far during the 2020 season Kaeding has one feature to his credit this season at Huset’s Speedway on September 19th. Stewart has earned two second place finishes with his 410-sprint car operation. Kaeding has two previous starts for the team during the Governor’s Reign at Eldora Speedway in September resulting in a 13th and 12th place finishes.

Kaeding’s return to the TSR #14 car takes place Friday at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas before traveling to Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Missouri for the Jason Johnson Classic on Saturday.