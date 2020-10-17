Photo Gallery: 2020 Kokomo Klash Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series, Kokomo Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Clinton Boyles (#57) pulls the front wheels off the ground racing with Dave Darland (#36). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jason McDougal (#71P) and A.J. Hopkins (#04). (Jim Denhamer photo) Clinton Boyles. (Jim Denhamer photo) Thomas Meseraull (#7) and and Matt Lux (#43). (Jim Denhamer photo) Keith Sheffer (#86) and Jason McDougal (#71P). (Jim Denhamer photo) Justin Grant (#4), Shane Cottle (#57), and Clinton Boyles (#98) racing for position Friday at Kokomo Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Jacob Denney (#11), Stratton Briggs (#71), and Doug Hewitt (#82). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jordan Welch taking the checkered flag. (Jim Denhamer photo) Jordan Welch. (Jim Denhamer photo) Jacob Denny (11) and Matt Lux (#43). (Jim Denhamer photo) Robert Dalby (#4) and Justin Grant (#4A). (Jim Denhamer photo) Matt Goodnight (#39) racing with A.J. Hopkins (#04). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jordan Welch. (Jim Denhamer photo) Thomas Meseraull. (Jim Denhamer photo) Cody Tramme (#34T), Bradley Sterrett (#23S), and Andy Bradley (#75). (Jim Denhamer photo) Robert Dalby (#4) and Chase McDermand (#40). (Jim Denhamer photo) Clinton Boyles takes the checkered flat at Kokomo Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Clinton Boyles. (Jim Denhamer photo) Clinton Boyles with Paul Hazen and the crew after winning at Kokomo Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Jordan Welch (#23J) and John Paynter Jr. (#23P). (Jim Denhamer Photo) Jordan Welch. (Jim Denhamer photo) Thomas Meseraull. (Jim Denhamer photo) Clinton Boyles and Paul Hazen. (Jim Denhamer photo) Justin Clark (#78), Rod Henning (#22H), Bradley Sterrett (#23S), and Andy Bradley (#75). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jordan Welch. (Jim Denhamer photo) Thomas Meseraull. (Jim Denhamer photo) Clinton Boyles (#57) pulls the front wheels off the ground racing with Dave Darland (#36). (Jim Denhamer photo) Clinton Boyles. (Jim Denhamer photo) Related Stories: Boyles, Meseraull, and Welch Win Kokomo Klash Features Thomas Wins Vince Osman Memorial at Kokomo Speedway Boyles Edges Meseraull for Kokomo Victory Photo Gallery: Kokomo Klash XIII Grant and T-Mez Win Features During the Kokomo Klash Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car SeriesKokomo KlashKokomo SpeedwayPhoto Gallery