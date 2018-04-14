Lincoln Illinois Opener Rained Out
LINCOLN, Ill. (April 14, 2018) — The season opening event scheduled for Sunday at Lincoln Speedway was rained out.
LINCOLN, Ill. (April 14, 2018) — The season opening event scheduled for Sunday at Lincoln Speedway was rained out.
The program scheduled for Saturday at Twin Cities Raceway Park was rained out. […]
The 2018 season opening event at St. Francois County Raceway scheduled for Saturday was rained out. […]
The Louisiana Outlaw RaceSaver Sprints program scheduled for Saturday at Sabine Motor Speedway was rained out. […]
The program scheduled for Saturday April 14 at Route 66 Motor Speedway was rained out. […]
The season opening event for the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series scheduled for Saturday was rained out. […]
The program scheduled for Saturday at Lincoln Park Speedway was rained out. The 50th anniversary season at LPS now opens April 21 featuring the Indiana Open Wheel Racing Fest and fireworks extravaganza. […]
The program scheduled for Saturday April 14, 2018 at Lawton Speedway was rained out. […]
The program scheduled for Saturday at Lawrenceburg Speedway was rained out. […]
The program scheduled for Saturday at Land of Legends Raceway was rained out. […]
The program scheduled for Saturday night at I-30 Speedway was cancelled due to rain. […]
The program scheduled for Saturday night at Devil’s Bowl Speedway has been cancelled due to inclement weather. […]
The program featuring 360 sprint cars scheduled for Saturday at Cottage Grove Speedway was rained out. […]
The United States Speed Association Kenyon Midget event scheduled for Saturday evening has been postponed. The midgets have been added to the program at Anderson on June 2nd. […]
The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series event scheduled for Saturday night at Tri-State Speedway is postponed due to inclement weather. […]
© TJSlideways.com