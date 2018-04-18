Wayne County Ready For All Stars on Opening Nig

From Mike Swagner

ORRVILLE, Ohio (April 18, 2018) – So far this season, Mother Nature and Old Man Winter has kept the racing season under wraps but it looks like they are loosening their hold on nicer weather this week end and allow the racing season to get underway this Saturday night at NAPA Wayne County Speedway. Tony Stewart’s Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions will make the first of four scheduled visits to ‘Orrville’s Historic Oval’ for a $5,000 to win 30 lap feature.

Last season, the ASCoC made five trips to the 3/8 mile oval with five different winners that included Sheldon Haudenschild, Kyle Larson, Joey Saldana, Caleb Helms and Christopher Bell.

Haudenschild and Saldana each have five All Star wins to top the most wins at NAPA WCS.

The Kar Connection Super Late Models will also be in action for their first action of the season. Doug Drown is the defending track champion while Ryan Markham and Brad Malcuit have each racked up five track championships.

Fans can text WCSFAN to 51660 and start receiving the text alert service and get the latest updates about the track.

Gates will open at 3 pm, hot laps at 6 pm and racing at 7 pm.