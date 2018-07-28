The Madman Pockets $10,000 During All Star Visit to Jackson Motorplex

JACKSON, Minn. (June 27, 2018) – The “Madman” Kerry Madsen put on a show during Friday’s fair race at Jackson (Minn.) Motorplex featuring the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1, ultimately battling through a four-car fray near the midpoint of the 30-lap program to solidify a $10,000 payday. Madsen, who now owns eight All Star Circuit of Champions victories over the course of his storied career, started fourth on the feature grid and took the lead officially on lap 16, driving by race-long leader, Josh Baughman, with a power move on the cushion. The All Star victory was Madsen’s first of the 2018 season.

Clute, Texas’ Aaron Reutzel climbed six positions to finish second at the final checkers, followed by Chad Kemenah, Dave Blaney, and Carson Macedo.

In addition, fans from coast-to-coast will have the opportunity to relive the excitement from the state-of-the-art complex as MAVTV Motorsports Network, the official television home of the All Star Circuit of Champions in 2018, was on hand to capture all of the action. Air dates for the event will be released in the near-future.

“It feels good to put a night like tonight together and win in front of all of our home fans and sponsors,” Kerry Madsen said in victory lane, pilot of the GoMuddy.com/No. 2M sprint car. “It was a fun race there toward the middle, but we were able to get away from those guys and get the lead before the track got real narrow. This is a great way to start the weekend. I’m very proud to be a part of this team and happy for everyone involved.”

Although it was Madsen who earned the payday, it was Josh Baughman who earned the initial jump, taking command from the outside-pole position over Chad Kemenah and Dave Blaney. With a clear track ahead, Baughman was able to build a strong advantage in a hurry, escaping to a near-two second lead with just five laps in the books.

The pace was quick, but traffic soon halted Baughman’s momentum which allowed Kemenah, Blaney, and eventually Madsen, to close the gap. By lap 12, Baughman’s advantage was all but erased, now with four cars on his heels battling for positions two through five.

Blaney drove by Kemenah at the exit of turn four on lap 12 to take the runner-up spot, only to be negated the following circuit. By this point, Madsen was already applying pressure on the frontrunners, soon commencing a battle with Kemenah and Blaney for a podium position. As Kemenah drove back by Blaney to regain second, Madsen also slipped by the “Buckeye Bullet” to take third on lap 13, following that advancement with another move on lap 14 to scoot around Kemenah for second. Just two circuits later, Madsen was in command, actually driving around Baughman at the exit of turn four to officially lead lap 16.

Madsen’s lead grew in a hurry, but it was cut down just as fast as it was built. Jackson Speedway’s surface started to build a thin line of rubber around the bottom of the speedway, ultimately forcing all competitors to move to the bottom groove. Trying to take advantage of the situation, Aaron Reutzel, who followed Madsen through the chaos to claim second over Kemenah and Blaney on lap 19, tried to apply pressure on the “Madman” while racing through the narrow groove, but time was out. Madsen crossed under the final checkers with a one second lead.

“It was important to get to the front in a hurry and find the abrasiveness around the bottom of the speedway,” Madsen continued. “I think we were all a little worried that the track was going to do that. It all worked out in the end.”

With two events down and two to go, the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will continue their four-race trek through the Midwest with a one-night stand at the Sprint Car Capital of the World – Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday evening, July 28. Tony Stewart’s All Stars have made 16 prior appearances at the world-famous Marion County Fairgrounds, but only two repeat winners have been crowned. The last All Star visit to Knoxville Raceway took place in 2011 with Kevin Swindell taking the final checkers.

Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, will open pit gates at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 28. A mandatory All Star Circuit of Champions drivers meeting will take shape at 6 p.m., followed by hot laps at 6:45 p.m. Those seeking additional news and notes should visit Knoxville Raceway live on the Web at www.knoxvilleraceway.com.

Contingency Awards/Results: Jackson Motorplex – Friday, July 27, 2018:

ABDO Fair Race presented by Richard White Memorial

EMi Driver’s Meeting: 46 entrants

State Water Heaters Warm-Ups: Aaron Reutzel – 12.519 seconds

Lincoln Electric Fast Qualifier: Tony Stewart – 12.601 seconds (2nd quick)

Ford Performance Heat #1: Brian Brown

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #2: Sammy Swindell

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #3: Carson Macedo

Mobil 1 Heat #4: Paul McMahan

Kistler Racing Products Heat #5: Terry McCarl

Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts C-Main: Cale Conley

JE Pistons Dash #1: Chad Kemenah

Wix Filters Dash #2: Josh Baughman

Classic Ink USA B-Main: Tony Stewart

Daido Engine Bearings Main Event Winner: Aaron Reutzel (2nd)

MSD Performance Hard Charger Award: Ryan Smith (+11)

(Lincoln Electric, Daido Engine Bearings, MSD Performance: Need decal to qualify for contingency award)

Qualifying



1. 2M-Kerry Madsen, 12.580; 2. 14-Tony Stewart, 12.601; 3. 83-Cory Eliason, 12.639; 4. 21-Brian Brown, 12.663; 5. 4-Parker Price-Miller, 12.886; 6. 5H-Sammy Walsh, 12.951; 7. 23W-Scott Winters, 13.115; 8. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 13.233; 9. 97-Alan Gilbertson, 13.342; 10. 7-John Carney, 13.559 Group (A)

1. 17b-Josh Baughman, 12.701; 2. 10H-Chad Kemenah, 12.821; 3. 26-Joey Saldana, 12.955; 4. 59-Sammy Swindell, 13.064; 5. 2KS-Austin McCarl, 13.070; 6. 7X-Carson McCarl, 13.275; 7. 4X-Eric Schulz, 13.848; 8. 39-Spencer Bayston, 18.996; 9. 1AJ-Tevor Mell, 99.190 Group (C)

1. O9-Matt Juhl, 12.856; 2. 55-Brooke Tatnell, 13.063; 3. 3G-Carson Macedo, 13.081; 4. 70-Dave Blaney, 13.138; 5. 16-Travis Whitney, 13.167; 6. 99-Skylar Gee, 13.185; 7. 7K-Cale Conley, 13.195; 8. 35V-Jamie Veal, 13.327; 9. 2K-Kevin Ingle, 18.302 Group (D)

1. 13-Paul McMahan, 13.041; 2. 97G-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.269; 3. 3p-Sawyer Phillips, 13.349; 4. 35W-Skylar Prochaska, 13.464; 5. 19L-RJ Johnson, 13.509; 6. 24R-Rico Abreu, 13.526; 7. 20-Brant O’Banion, 13.716; 8. 14K-Victoria Knutson, 14.135; 9. O5-Colin Smith, 99.370 Group (E)

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 12.804; 2. 41S-Dominic Scelzi, 13.246; 3. 29-Willie Croft, 13.294; 4. 24-Terry McCarl, 13.316; 5. 3K-Tim Kaeding, 13.341; 6. 3-Jac Haudenschild, 13.345; 7. 35-Tyler Esh, 13.387; 8. 11-Ryan Smith, 13.457; 9. 98-Carl Bowser, 13.698 Heat #1 – Group (A) (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 21-Brian Brown [1]; 2. 83-Cory Eliason [2]; 3. 4-Parker Price-Miller [5]; 4. 2M-Kerry Madsen [4]; 5. 5H-Sammy Walsh [6]; 6. 14-Tony Stewart [3]; 7. 23W-Scott Winters [7]; 8. 22-Brandon Spithaler [8]; 9. 97-Alan Gilbertson [9]; 10. 7-John Carney [10] Heat #2 – Group (B) (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 59-Sammy Swindell [1]; 2. 10H-Chad Kemenah [3]; 3. 17B-Josh Baughman [4]; 4. 26-Joey Saldana [2]; 5. 2KS-Austin McCarl [5]; 6. 4X-Eric Schulz [7]; 7. 7X-Carson McCarl [6] Heat #3 – Group (C) (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 3G-Carson Macedo [2]; 2. 70-Dave Blaney [1]; 3. 55-Brooke Tatnell [3]; 4. O9-Matt Juhl [4]; 5. 99-Skylar Gee [6]; 6. 35V-Jamie Veal [8]; 7. 16-Travis Whitney [5]; 8. 7K-Cale Conley [7]; 9. 2K-Kevin Ingle [9] Heat #4 – Group (D) (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 13-Paul McMahan [4]; 2. 3P-Sawyer Phillips [2]; 3. 24R-Rico Abreu [6]; 4. 35W-Skylar Prochaska [1]; 5. 97G-Hunter Schuerenberg [3]; 6. 19L-RJ Johnson [5]; 7. O5-Colin Smith [9]; 8. 14K-Victoria Knutson [8]; 9. 20-Brant O’Banion [7] Heat #5 – Group (E) (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 24-Terry McCarl [1]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel [4]; 3. 29-Willie Croft [2]; 4. 41S-Dominic Scelzi [3]; 5. 3K-Tim Kaeding [5]; 6. 3-Jac Haudenschild [6]; 7. 11-Ryan Smith [8]; 8. 98-Carl Bowser [9]; 9. 35-Tyler Esh [7] Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 10H-Chad Kemenah [1]; 2. 70-Dave Blaney [3]; 3. 83-Cory Eliason [2]; 4. 13-Paul McMahan [4]; 5. 3G-Carson Macedo [6]; 6. 24-Terry McCarl [5] Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 17B-Josh Baughman [1]; 2. 2M-Kerry Madsen [2]; 3. 21-Brian Brown [3]; 4. 87-Aaron Reutzel [6]; 5. 59-Sammy Swindell [4]; 6. 3P-Sawyer Phillips [5] C-Main (10 Laps) – Top 2 Transfer

1. 7K-Cale Conley [1]; 2. 22-Brandon Spithaler [2]; 3. 35-Tyler Esh [6]; 4. 98-Carl Bowser [3]; 5. 97-Alan Gilbertson [5]; 6. 7-John Carney [9]; 7. 14K-Victoria Knutson [4]; 8. 2K-Kevin Ingle [8] B-Main (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 14-Tony Stewart [1]; 2. 2KS-Austin McCarl [3]; 3. 35V-Jamie Veal [7]; 4. 97G-Hunter Schuerenberg [5]; 5. 99-Skylar Gee [4]; 6. 3K-Tim Kaeding [6]; 7. 5H-Sammy Walsh [2]; 8. 3-Jac Haudenschild [8]; 9. 11-Ryan Smith [14]; 10. 7K-Cale Conley [16]; 11. 19L-RJ Johnson [9]; 12. 16-Travis Whitney [12]; 13. O5-Colin Smith [15]; 14. 4X-Eric Schulz [10]; 15. 22-Brandon Spithaler [17]; 16. 23W-Scott Winters [11]; 17. 7X-Carson McCarl [13] A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 2M-Kerry Madsen [4]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel [8]; 3. 10H-Chad Kemenah [1]; 4. 70-Dave Blaney [3]; 5. 3G-Carson Macedo [9]; 6. 59-Sammy Swindell [10]; 7. 13-Paul McMahan [7]; 8. 83-Cory Eliason [5]; 9. 17B-Josh Baughman [2]; 10. 4-Parker Price-Miller [13]; 11. 24-Terry McCarl [11]; 12. 21-Brian Brown [6]; 13. 26-Joey Saldana [18]; 14. 24R-Rico Abreu [16]; 15. 11-Ryan Smith [26]; 16. 35V-Jamie Veal [23]; 17. 14-Tony Stewart [21]; 18. O9-Matt Juhl [17]; 19. 55-Brooke Tatnell [14]; 20. 2KS-Austin McCarl [22]; 21. 29-Willie Croft [15]; 22. 3-Jac Haudenschild [25]; 23. 41S-Dominic Scelzi [19]; 24. 97G-Hunter Schuerenberg [24]; 25. 3P-Sawyer Phillips [12]; 26. 35W-Skylar Prochaska [20] Lap Leaders: Josh Baughman (1-15), Kerry Madsen (16-25)

All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings: (after 7/27/2018)

1. Carson Macedo – 3446

2. Chad Kemenah – 3444

3. Aaron Reutzel – 3440

4. Jac Haudenschild – 3312

5. Dave Blaney – 3302

6. Paul McMahan – 3256

7. Parker Price-Miller – 3212

8. Cale Conley – 3012

9. Carl Bowser – 2800

10. Brandon Spithaler – 2794