50-Lap, $5,000-To-Win 58th Annual Johnny Key Classic Saturday Night at Ocean

Saturday night in Watsonville, CA a star studded field is expected to be on hand as drivers vie for their place in history on the Johnny Key Classic feature winners list as the 58th running of the event takes place at Ocean Speedway offering $5,000 to the winner of the 50-lap feature event.

The longest race on the 2018 schedule offers up the biggest reward as Saturday night’s feature event will be a fan favorite 50-laps with a scheduled taking place in front of the grandstands around the race’s halfway point.

In 2017, fans were treated to a spectacular battle between young vs veteran as Michael Kofoid and Andy Forsberg went toe-to-toe in absolute dogfight with the finish in question until Kofoid beat Forsberg to the checkered flag in a drag race to become the race’s youngest feature event winner.

The action at the Ocean Speedway in weekly competition as been spectacular as Brad Furr comes in winning the last two feature events and three of the last five to give him four scores on the season, matching him with the always tough Justin Sanders. Saturday night Furr will look to score his first career Johnny Key Classic feature event, while Sanders looks for his second triumph in three years at the marquee event.

Saturday night another spectacular race is slated to take place with quite the field of cars scheduled to embark on the scenic ¼ mile speedway nestled in the heart of Santa Cruz County known for tight, wheel-to-wheel heart pounding action.

In years past this race has offered up some wrinkles to the normal format, but in 2017 the series opted to use a standard Civil War Series pres. by Flowmaster format and the same will go in 2018 with the exception being a 50-lap feature event.

Some of the drivers expected to be on hand include current Civil War Series pres. by Flowmaster point leader, Cole Macedo, current Ocean Sprints pres. by Taco Bravo point leader, Brad Furr, current King of the West Series point leader, Kyle Hirst, as well as Jarrett Soares, DJ Freitas, Burt Foland, Jr, Shane Golobic, Dustin Golobic, Howard Kaeding Classic winner’s Colby Copeland and Tanner Thorson, Koen Shaw, former Johnny Key Classic winners Justin Sanders and Bud Kaeding, Ryan Bernal, Kurt Nelson, DJ Netto, Mitchell Faccinto, Tanner and Blake Carrick, and a host of other top drivers in the region.

Friday night at the Taco Bravo restaurant in nearby Campbell, CA fans are invited out from 6pm-8pm to kick off a great weekend and pick up pre sale tickets to Saturday night’s event.

Saturday night at the track, those who purchased pre sale tickets will be admitted into the grandstands at 315pm, with the grandstand gate opening for everyone else at 330pm.

Tickets will be available on Saturday with Seniors and Adults being admitted for $25, Juniors 12-15 for just $12, while kids 6-11 are $8, and those young fans five and under will be admitted for free.

For more information please click over to www.racepmg.com.

2018 Civil War Series presented by Flowmaster Schedule

8/25 Ocean Speedway- 58th Annual Johnny Key Classic

9/5 Silver Dollar Speedway- Gold Cup Opener

9/15 Calistoga Speedway- Season Finale with World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series

2018 WINNERS: Justin Sanders (March 24th Marysville Raceway), Bud Kaeding (April 21st Thunderbowl Raceway), Steven Kent (May 5th Thunderbowl Raceway), Justin Sanders (May 26th Marysville Raceway), Kyle Hirst (May 27th Silver Dollar Speedway), Colby Copeland (June 23rd Calistoga Speedway), Tanner Thorson (July 20th Ocean Speedway).

STAY CONNECTED: Keep up with the Civil War Series Presented By Flowmaster, and find complete results and point standings by clicking over to www.racepmg.com, ‘Liking’ www.facebook.com/civilwarsprints, or following us on twitter at www.twitter.com/civilwarsprints. For more information on Flowmaster, please visit www.flowmastermufflers.com.

CIVIL WAR SERIES PRESENTED BY FLOWMASTER- Founded in 1991 as the North-South Series, the Civil War Sprint Car Series was born in 1993 giving 360ci Sprint Cars in California a sanctioning body. What started as just a handful of races at three different tracks has evolved into quite the series. In 2018, the Civil War Sprint Car Series will host 10 events at 5 different tracks around California.