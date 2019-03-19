USAC’s “The Week Of Indy” Superticket Available

From Adam Mackey

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (March 19, 2019) — The three night show features open wheel cars from the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car tour and the USAC Silver Crown Champ Cars. The events will be held at the Terre Haute Action Track, the Indiana State Fairgrounds, and Lucas Oil Raceway. Just announced, a superticket, which gives fans a 25% discount if they attend all three events.

USAC’s “The Week Of Indy” begins at the Terre Haute Action Track on Wednesday, May 22. The Tony Hulman Classic will feature the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car tour and the UMP Dirtcar Modifieds.

Terre Haute pits are scheduled to open at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps at 6:30, and racing action is scheduled to begin at 8:00. General admission tickets for the Tony Hulman Classic will be sold at the gate for $25 on raceday. Infield tickets are also available for $15, while children 11 and under are free.

On Thursday, May 23, fans will make the short trek to the east and the Indiana State Fairgrounds for the 64th running of the Hoosier Hundred. The 100-mile race features the USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series and the DIRTcar Modifieds.

Hoosier Hundred pit gates will open at 12:00, grandstands at 3:00, hotlaps start at 5:00, racing begins for the Modifieds at 6:00, with the Hoosier 100 scheduled for an 8:00 green flag. Reserved seating is available for the Hoosier Hundred by calling the Track Enterprises office, the Indiana State Fairgrounds, or through Ticketmaster. Reserved seats for adults are being sold for $25 presale or $30 at the gate. Infield tickets will be available for $15 for adults and $5 for kids 11 and under.

The final event of the Track Enterprises promotion is on Friday, May 24 at Lucas Oil Raceway. For the fourth time, the USAC Silver Crown Series will be running at the Brownsburg, IN complex on Friday in an event that will be known as the Carb Night Classic…The Race Before The 500. The Carb Night Classic will also feature action from the USF2000 and Pro Mazda divisions from Road To Indy.

Lucas Oil Raceway pits will open at 12:00, grandstands at 2:45, with on track activity beginning at 3:15. Silver Crown qualifying will be at 5:45 with the Road To Indy features to follow. Green is scheduled to drop on the Carb Night Classic at 9:00. General admission tickets will be available at the gate for $25 on raceday.

A great deal is available for those who don’t want to miss a single lap of “The Week Of Indy”. A Superticket is being sold for a savings of 25% off of the regular three day prices. For just $60, a savings of $20, a fan will receive general admission at Terre Haute and Lucas Oil Raceway as well as a reserved seat for the Hoosier Hundred. To purchase a Superticket, visit https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/2019-week-of-indy-ticket-sales.

For more information on any of the events, visit www.trackenterprises.com, www.usacracing.com, or call the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.