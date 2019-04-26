WEATHER PUSHES BACK TOLEDO’S ROLLIE BEALE CLASSIC TO SUNDAY

From USAC

Toledo, Ohio-Friday, April 26: With a strong cold front approaching, which includes rain and snow, Toledo Speedway management, in cooperation with USAC and the Auto Value/Bumper to Bumper Super Sprint Series, has decided to postpone the Saturday, April 27 Hemelgarn Racing/Super Fitness Rollie Beale Classic to the advertised rain date of Sunday afternoon, April 28.

The time schedule will be altered for Sunday’s show, taking into account the time to dry the track surface. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30’s Sunday morning, but the sun is scheduled to appear, with temps rising to the 50’s by early afternoon.

The pit gates will open at 9 a.m. The front gates and ticket office open at Noon, with practice to start at that time, pending track conditions. Time trials will go at 1:15, followed by show time at 2 p.m.

“The wet forecast for Saturday, and, having a Sunday rain date, made this early announcement the best decision in the interest of both the race teams and fans,” noted Ron Drager, Promoter of Toledo Speedway. “We are very excited about the entry lists for this new format for our one and only open wheel event in 2019, and we think Sunday’s weather gives us the best opportunity to run this show.”

USAC’s Silver Crown Series cars will compete in a 100 lap feature event, while the Non-Wing Sprint race will go 50 laps, all part of the Hemelgarn Racing/Super Fitness Rollie Beale Classic presented by Auto Value/Bumper to Bumper Parts Stores Sunday afternoon.

Race fans can save $5 on advance tickets by calling the track at 419-727-1100. The advance sale ends Friday night.

A Vintage Race Car display will be part of the Sunday’s activities, along with an open-wheel Racer’s Reunion.

The race will pay tribute to the late Rollie Beale, a Toledo native. Rollie was the 1973 USAC Sprint Car champion and a former USAC Series director.

NOTE: TONIGHT (April 26)— FRIDAY NIGHT CLASSIC CAR SHOW AND THE DONALD DAVIDSON/RON HEMELGARN QUESTION AND ANSWER SESSION ARE STILL ON SCHEDULE FOR TONIGHT!

CAR SHOW, 5 P.M. TO 8 P.M., GIVING AWAY 2 PAIR OF INDY 500 TICKETS! MUSIC-FOOD-FUN!

QUESTION AND ANSWER SESSION, 5 P.M. TO 6:30 P.M. AT SPEEDWAY BAR/GRILLE