Tony Stewart Chills in Victory Lane at I-96

By T.J. Buffenbarger

LAKE ODESSA, Mi (May 11, 2019) – On a cold night in mid-Michigan Tony Stewart warmed up the crowd by making a surprise appearance at I-96 Speedway that resulted in a victory during Saturday night’s Great Lakes Super Sprint event. The victory was Stewart’s fourth of the season and first career victory at I-96 Speedway.

Thanks to all of the fans that stuck it out. I know its colder than hell up there and you guys are pretty damn tough,” Stewart said to the crowd that remained after the feature. “I sat in a warm trailer all night and complained about how cold it was. I know you guys are cold, so thank you for sticking it out.”

Friday was Stewart’s first driving appearance at I-96 Speedway since his USAC triple crown season in 1995, but the idea to make the trip north was planted during an appearance at I-96 several years ago.

It’s fun to come up here. I was up here with our All Stars a couple of years ago as an official and it looked like a lot of fun, so I didn’t want to miss the opportunity. “

Jay Steinebach took the lead from the start with Dylan Westbrook at the start and led first four circuits before Westbrook took the lead. Stewart moved into third on the opening lap and dropped Steinebach to third by lap six and set his sights on Westbook for the lead.

By lap 12 Stewart reeled in Westbrook as the duo swapped the lead multiple times until Westbrook slipped up in turn four and allowed Stewart to take the lead on lap 16. Westbrook was able to stay right on Stewart’s back bumper through slower traffic until the caution appeared when Andy Chehowski contacted a marker tire and slowed in turn two.

This started a chain reaction of red and yellow flag periods including a flip by Connor Morrell that collected R.J. Jacobs, front end damage to Gregg Dalman, and Dustin Daggett flipping down the front stretch. All drivers emerged from their cars under their own power.

After each restart Stewart was up for the challenge pulling away from the field. Westbrook found himself pressured by teammates Jared Horstman and Max Stambaugh late in the event with Horstman eventually taking second on lap 21. Horstman could not catch Stewart in route to the win over Horstman, Westbrook, Stambaugh, and Ricky Peterson.

Stewart was complementary of his competition after the main event.

“Dylan (Westbrook) is fun to race with. The thing with racing Dylan is he’s a clean driver. You know you can race like that and you are not going to put each other in bad spots. It’s always fun to race guys like Dylan and Jared (Horstman), they are great guys and they are no slouches. They make you earn these things honest.”

Great Lakes Super Sprints

I-96 Speedway

Lake Odessa, MI

Friday May 10, 2019

Qualifying: 1. 14 – Tony Stewart, 14.098; 2. 16 – Ryan Ruhl, 14.208, 3. 7C – Phil Gressman, 14.232; 4. 16C – Zane DeVault, 14.277; 5. 47X – Dylan Westbrook, 14.305; 6. 85 – Dustin Daggett, 14.351; 7. 22P – Robbie Price, 14.434; 8. 49T – Gregg Dalman, 14.487; 9. 17 – Jared Horstman, 14.546; 10. 71 – Ayrton Olson, 14.624; 11. 17M – Max Stambaugh, 14.627; 12. 27X – Jared Lamberson, 14.630; 13. 22M – Dan McCarron, 14.675; 14. 24 – Kobe Allison, 14.702; 15. 24D – Danny Sams, 14.740; 16. 16B – Ricky Peterson, 14.747; 17. 77 – Andrew Scheid, 14.811; 18. 10 – Jason Blonde, 14.833; 19. 11R – Chase Ridenour, 14.850; 20. 15 – Dan Nanticoke, 14.883; 21. 10S – Jay Steinebach, 14.891; 22. 84 – Kyle Poortenga, 14.899; 23. 19J – Linden Jones, 14.938; 24. 28M – Conner Morrell, 14.992; 25. 18J – R.J. Jacobs, 15.025; 26. 20A – Andy Chehowski, 15.239; 27. 70 – Eli Lakin, 15.323; 28. 16W – Garrett Saunders, 15.325; 29. 91L – Tyler Fitzpatrick, 15.342; 30. 18 – Josh Shantz, 15.583; 31. 18S – Michael Summers, 15.812; 32. 8 – Justin Ward, 15.825; 33. 54 – Joel Hummel, 17.241. 34. 7B – Trevor Berry, NT; 35: 2T – Ralph Brakenberry, NT, 36. 23 – Joe Geibe, NT, 37. 27 – Brad Lamberson, NT.

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps): 1. 85 – Dustin Daggett, 2. 47X – Dylan Westbrook, 3. 16C – Zane DeVault, 4. 71 – Ayrton Olson, 5. 49T – Gregg Dalman, 6. 24D – Danny Sams, 7. 24 – Kobe Allison, 8. 77 – Andrew Scheid, 9. 19J – Linden Jones, 10. 18 – Josh Shantz.

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps): 1. 21P – Robbie Price, 2. 14 – Tony Stewart, 3. 27X – Jared Lamberson, 4. 22M – Dan McCarron, 5. 84 – Kyle Poortenga, 6. 10 – Jason Blonde, 7. 91L – Tyler Fitzpatrick, 8. 7B – Trevor Berry, 9. 15 – Dan Nanticoke.

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps): 1. 10S – Jay Steinebach, 2. 17M – Max Stambaugh, 3. 16B – Ricky Perterson, 4. 16W – Garrett Saunders, 5. 18J – R.J. Jacobs, 6. 28M – Connor Morrell, 7. 70 – Eli Lakin, 8. 8 – Justin Ward.

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps): 1. 17 – Jared Horstman, 2. 16 – Ryan Ruhl, 3. 27 – Brad Lamberson, 4. 20A – Andy Chehowski, 5. 18S – Michael Summers, 6. 11R – Chase Ridenour, 7. 54 – Joel Hummel, 8. 7C – Phil Gressman,

B-Main #1 (12 Laps): 1. 49T – Gregg Dalman, 2. 19J – R.J. Jacobs, 3. 24D -Danny Dams, 4. 28M – Conner Morrell, 5. 24 – Kobe Allison, 6. 18 – Josh Schantz, 7. 19J – Linden Jones, 8. 8 – Justin Ward, 9. 77 – Andrew Scheid.

B-Main #2 (12 Laps): 1. 7C – Phil Gresssman, 2. 11R – Chase Ridenour, 3. 10 – Jason Blonde, 4. 7B – Trevor Berry, 5. 84 – Kyle Poortenga, 6. 18S – Michael Summers, 7. 91L – Tyler Fitzpatrick.

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 14 – Tony Stweart, 2. 17 – Jared Horstman, 3. 47X – Dylan Westbrook, 4. 17M – Max Stambaugh, 5. 16B – Ricky Peterson, 6. 16C – Zane DeVault, 7. 21 – Robbie Price, 8. 16 – Ryan Ruhl, 9. 7C – Phil Gressman, 10. 4D – Danny Sams, 11. 11R – Chase Ridenour, 12. 22M – Dan McCarron, 13. 71 – Ayrton Olson, 14. 10S – Jay Steinebach, 15. 7B – Trevor Berry, 16. 16W – Garrett Saunders, 17. 27X – Jared Lamberson, 18. 49T – Gregg Dalman, 19. 85 – Dustin Dagget, 20. 27 – Brad Lamberson, 21. 28M – Connor Morrell, 22. 18J – R.J. Jacobs, 23. 10 – Jason Blonde, 24. 20A – Andy Chehowski.