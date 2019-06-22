Crockett Rebounds for Victory on Night Two of the 48th Dirt Cup at Skagit Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

ALGER, Wa. (June 21, 2019) – A huge turnaround from the opening night of the 48th annual Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup presented by the Skagit Casino/Resort, Roger Crockett ended his winless drought with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

“Everyone says the highest of highs, the lowest of lows in this sport, it’s just not too often they come back to back, but we’ve worked really hard the last few races and found some issues with the car. Finally had to change and engine, and here we are in Victory Lane. This is where we belong, I feel like. We had a phenomenal car tonight,” commented Crockett whose last win came 48 races ago on March 16, 2018 at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway.

Giving chase from the fifth starting spot the first 13 laps, it was Scott Bogucki who led the way with Tanner Holmes in tow. Finding traffic on Lap 7, Bogucki had to make a couple skip moves around the slower cars to keep the No. 18t at bay. Still keeping some breathing room, the red flag flew on Lap 10 as Garen Linder and Blake Hahn came together battling for 10th, sending the No. 22L flipping half the distance of the back straightaway. Both drivers were okay, with Hahn able to restart at the tail after a visit to the work area.

Taking back off with the lead, Bogucki railed the cushion of the Skagit Speedway. Running hard off the second turn with 13 laps complete, the cushion bit, turning the Sawblade.com No. 28 hard into the wall before sailing Bogucki end over end with Holmes darting down the track into the inside guardrail trying to avoid the No. 28. Both drivers were okay but unable to continue.

Handing the lead by Robbie Price, the No. 21p took the green with Crockett quickly diving to his inside as the pair hit the first turn. Wheel to wheel, it was Price who led Lap 14, but would not be able to hold off the charge of Crockett who grabbed the lead down the backstretch the following lap.

Keeping pace with Crockett, the pair began working toward back-markers before the caution lights displayed on Lap 23 for Brock Lemley who spun battling for fifth. Looking for room to regain the lead, the caution put the stop on Price’s run to the lead with Crockett again able to hold off the No. 21p in the race’s final two-lap dash.

Having to contend with Colton Heath on the final restart, the seventh starting No. 33 worked into second on the closing lap, relegating Robbie Price to a third-place finish. Matt Covington in fourth was trailed by John Carney II who worked through the field from 10th to complete the top five.

Jason Solwold grabbed sixth with Sam Hafertepe, Jr. making a rebound run from 15th to seventh. Devon Borden from 16th grabbed eighth. From the 15th in the night’s second B-Feature to third, California’s Justin Sanders was the night’s Hard Charger; coming from 21st to ninth in the Rutz Racing No. 8r. Defending Dirt Cup Champion, Seth Bergman, completed the top ten.

With two nights of racing in the books, the stage is set for Saturday’s championship event with Oklahoma dominating the front row as Matt Covington earns the Dick Wilskey Pole Award with Blake Hahn starting to his outside in Saturday’s $15,000 to win, 40 lap A-Feature. Looking for his second Dirt Cup Championship, 2015 winner Jason Solwold will grid third with Robbie Price fourth. In his first trip to Skagit Speedway, El Paso’s John Carney II will complete the top five in Saturday’s feature lineup.

A total of 51 drivers took part in the first two nights of the 48th Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup presented by the Skagit Casino/Resort with 49 checking in for Friday’s event. Saturday’s championship event kicks off at 1:00 P.M. with Fan Fest and the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Auction. Spectator Gates open at 5:00 P.M. with Opening Ceremonies at 7:00 P.M. (PT). More information on Skagit Speedway can be found at http://www.skagitspeedway.com.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Lucas Oil ASCS presented by MAVTV / Summer Thunder Sprint Series

Skagit Speedway

Alger, WA

48th Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup – Night 2

Friday, June 21, 2019

SCE Gaskets Heat Race #Races (Top 30 in Passing Points advance to Qualifiers)

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 56-Justin Youngquist, [2]

2. 44W-Austen Wheatley, [3]

3. 23-Seth Bergman, [9]

4. 33-Colton Heath, [6]

5. 2-James Setters, [5]

6. 0-Ashleigh Johnson, [8]

7. 57C-Chris Schmelzle, [1]

8. 88-Travis Reber, [4]

9. 3-J.J. Hickle, [7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 17W-Harli White, [3]

2. 95-Matt Covington, [1]

3. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [2]

4. 18T-Tanner Holmes, [7]

5. F1-Corbin Fauver, [5]

6. 96AU-Andrew Caruana, [4]

7. 54-Chris Ochs, [6]

8. 22X-Travis Jacobson, [8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 10L-Brock Lemley, [3]

2. 52-Blake Hahn, [4]

3. 14B-Bailey Sucich, [2]

4. 57-Jake Helsel, [5]

5. 54J-Joe Lyon, [7]

6. 14-Jordon Mallett, [1]

7. 2X-Tucker Doughty, [8]

8. 17C-Chris Bullock, [6]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 28-Scott Bogucki, [4]

2. 96-Greg Hamilton, [1]

3. 8-Devon Borden, [2]

4. 22L-Garen Linder, [5]

5. 59-Eric Fisher, [6]

6. 77X-Alex Hill, [7]

7. 6-Breyton Davison, [3]

8. 8R-Justin Sanders, [8]

Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 11-Roger Crockett, [6]

2. 21P-Robbie Price, [7]

3. N8-Nate Vaughn, [3]

4. 33S-Lance Sargent, [8]

5. 73-Michael Bollinger, [5]

6. 91C-Chase Goetz, [4]

7. 9R-Reece Goetz, [2]

8. 8C-Justyn Cox, [1]

Heat Race #6 (8 Laps)

1. 18-Jason Solwold, [3]

2. 7-Tyler Thompson, [2]

3. J2-John Carney II, [4]

4. 9A-Luke Didiuk, [1]

5. 97R-Jason Reed, [5]

6. 71-John Stuart, [6]

7. 17-Cam Smith, [7]

8. 41-Aaron Willison, [8]

Hoosier Tire Qualifiers (Top 16 in combined Heat Race #& Qualifier Passing Points advance to the A-Feature)

Qualifier #1 (8 Laps)

1. 33-Colton Heath, [2]

2. 8-Devon Borden, [1]

3. 7-Tyler Thompson, [3]

4. 52-Blake Hahn, [4]

5. 11-Roger Crockett, [6]

6. 59-Eric Fisher, [7]

7. 17W-Harli White, [5]

8. 14-Jordon Mallett, [10]

9. F1-Corbin Fauver, [8]

10. 71-John Stuart, [9]

Qualifier #2 (8 Laps)

1. 95-Matt Covington, [3]

2. 57-Jake Helsel, [1]

3. 10L-Brock Lemley, [5]

4. 21P-Robbie Price, [6]

5. 2X-Tucker Doughty, [9]

6. 33S-Lance Sargent, [4]

7. N8-Nate Vaughn, [2]

8. 0-Ashleigh Johnson, [7]

9. 54-Chris Ochs, [10]

10. 73-Michael Bollinger, [8]

Qualifier #3 (8 Laps)

1. 22L-Garen Linder, [1]

2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [2]

3. 44W-Austen Wheatley, [4]

4. 18-Jason Solwold, [5]

5. 96-Greg Hamilton, [3]

6. 23-Seth Bergman, [6]

7. 6-Breyton Davison, [10]

8. 9A-Luke Didiuk, [7]

9. 97R-Jason Reed, [8]

10. 96AU-Andrew Caruana, [9]

Qualifier #4 (8 Laps)

1. 18T-Tanner Holmes, [4]

2. J2-John Carney II, [3]

3. 28-Scott Bogucki, [6]

4. 54J-Joe Lyon, [1]

5. 14B-Bailey Sucich, [2]

6. 56-Justin Youngquist, [5]

7. 2-James Setters, [7]

8. 77X-Alex Hill, [8]

9. 57C-Chris Schmelzle, [9]

10. 91C-Chase Goetz, [10]

BMRS B-Feature (Top 3 advance to the A-Feature)

B-Main #1 (12 Laps)

1. 17W-Harli White, [2]

2. 2X-Tucker Doughty, [4]

3. 8R-Justin Sanders, [15]

4. 96-Greg Hamilton, [3]

5. 57-Jake Helsel, [1]

6. 8C-Justyn Cox, [13]

7. 77X-Alex Hill, [8]

8. 59-Eric Fisher, [5]

9. 57C-Chris Schmelzle, [12]

10. 73-Michael Bollinger, [10]

11. 0-Ashleigh Johnson, [7]

12. 88-Travis Reber, [14]

13. 71-John Stuart, [11]

14. 2-James Setters, [6]

15. 97R-Jason Reed, [9]

16. 3-J.J. Hickle, [16]

17. 41-Aaron Willison, [17]

B-Main #2 (12 Laps)

1. 56-Justin Youngquist, [1]

2. 33S-Lance Sargent, [2]

3. 6-Breyton Davison, [6]

4. 9R-Reece Goetz, [14]

5. 14-Jordon Mallett, [8]

6. N8-Nate Vaughn, [5]

7. 22X-Travis Jacobson, [15]

8. 17-Cam Smith, [16]

9. 9A-Luke Didiuk, [7]

10. 96AU-Andrew Caruana, [11]

11. 54-Chris Ochs, [10]

12. F1-Corbin Fauver, [9]

13. 17C-Chris Bullock, [13]

14. 54J-Joe Lyon, [3]

15. 14B-Bailey Sucich, [4]

16. 91C-Chase Goetz, [12]

A-Feature

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 11-Roger Crockett, [5]

2. 33-Colton Heath, [7]

3. 21P-Robbie Price, [3]

4. 95-Matt Covington, [6]

5. J2-John Carney II, [10]

6. 18-Jason Solwold, [8]

7. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [15]

8. 8-Devon Borden, [16]

9. 8R-Justin Sanders, [21]

10. 23-Seth Bergman, [13]

11. 52-Blake Hahn, [12]

12. 44W-Austen Wheatley, [9]

13. 17W-Harli White, [17]

14. 33S-Lance Sargent, [20]

15. 56-Justin Youngquist, [18]

16. 10L-Brock Lemley, [4]

17. 2X-Tucker Doughty, [19]

18. 6-Breyton Davison, [22]

19. 28-Scott Bogucki, [1]

20. 18T-Tanner Holmes, [2]

21. 22L-Garen Linder, [11]

22. 7-Tyler Thompson, [14]

Lap Leader(s): Scott Bogucki 1-13, Robbie Price 14, Roger Crockett 15-25

Hard Charger: Justin Sanders +12

Dump Truck Award: Brock Lemley -12

High Point Driver: Scott Bogucki

Provisional(s): N/A

Event Points as of June 22, 2019

Car# – Driver – Points

1. 95-Matt Covington-307

2. 52-Blake Hahn-293

3. 18-Jason Solwold-292

4. 21P-Robbie Price-287

5. J2-John Carney II-282

6. 33-Colton Heath-273

7. 23-Seth Bergman-271

8. 11-Roger Crockett-253

9. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr-239

10. 8-Devon Borden-239

11. 33S-Lance Sargent-237

12. 44W-Austen Wheatley-236

13. 28-Scott Bogucki-235

14. 22L-Garen Linder-231

15. 22X-Travis Jacobson-219

16. 8C-Justyn Cox-219

17. 57C-Chris Schmelzle-216

18. 56-Justin Youngquist-214

19. 77X-Alex Hill-214

20. 17W-Harli White-208

21. 8R-Justin Sanders-208

22. 57-Jake Helsel-205

23. 2X-Tucker Doughty-204

24. 18T-Tanner Holmes-203

25. 10L-Brock Lemley-203

26. 96-Greg Hamilton-203

27. 17-Cam Smith-201

28. 9R-Reece Goetz-201

29. 7-Tyler Thompson-200

30. 6-Breyton Davison-190

31. 3-J.J. Hickle-190

32. 9A-Luke Didiuk-188

33. 14-Jordon Mallett-186

34. N8-Nate Vaughn-184

35. 54J-Joe Lyon-181

36. 59-Eric Fisher-177

37. F1-Corbin Fauver-175

38. 0-Ashleigh Johnson-173

39. 14-Bailey Sucich-172

40. 2-James Setters-172

41. 71-John Stuart-172

42. 97R-Jason Reed-171

43. 96-Andrew Caruana-171

44. 54-Chris Ochs-169

45. 88-Travis Reber-168

46. 17C-Chris Bullock-166

47. 41-Aaron Willison-162

48. 91C-Chase Goetz-160

49. 73-Michael Bollinger-88

50. 29w-Steven James-77

51. 23P-Steve Parker-77

2019 National Tour Driver Standings (Top 15)

1. Blake Hahn 1,848

2. Sam Hafertepe, Jr, 1,831

3. John Carney II 1,819

4. Matt Covington 1,796

5. Scott Bogucki 1,776

6. Roger Crockett 1,717

7. Harli White 1,619

8. Robbie Price 1,563

9. Jordon Mallett 1,492

10. Alex Hill 1,429

11. Tucker Doughty 1,385

12. Jamie Ball 1,063

13. Dylan Westbrook 545

14. Wayne Johnson 512

15. Seth Bergman 478

Northwest Focus Midget Series

A-Main

1. 24-Nick Evans, [1]

2. 28-Evan Margeson, [5]

3. 39R-Ross Rankine, [3]

4. 7S-Chance Crum, [6]

5. 14-Garrett Thomas, [8]

6. 44-Tanner Holm, [10]

7. 9T-Tristin Thomas, [16]

8. 32-Jared Peterson, [4]

9. 25-Michael Hodel, [7]

10. 16-Nik Larson, [20]

11. 9S-Sawyer Lind, [11]

12. 5-AJ Fugitt, [17]

13. 98-Glenn Bittrolf, [2]

14. 48-Stewart Lee, [12]

15. 3H-Hannah Lindquist, [9]

16. 00-Alden Ostrom, [19]

17. 46-Guy Tow Sr., [18]

18. 71-Seth Hespe, [14]

19. 2A-Renee Angel, [15]

20. 8-Mike Stryker, [13]