Attica to reward local teams who take part in Brad Doty Classic

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio –

Attica Raceway Park will again pay World of Outlaws memberships for the top 15 in weekly points once points are tabulated after the Friday, July 12 race.

“Also as a way to show appreciation to the our weekly racers in the top 15 in points if anyone of them can take down the Outlaws for the Brad Doty Classic, Attica Raceway Park will reward them a $2,000 bonus. If none of the drivers in the top 15 in Attica points wins, the highest finisher in the A-Main will receive a $1,000 bonus, second highest finisher will receive a $500 bonus and the third highest finisher will receive a $300 bonus,” said Rex LeJeune, Director of Operations at Attica Raceway Park.

Going into the July 12 race at Attica, the top 15 in points in the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprint Car Division are Cap Henry, Chris Andrews, DJ Foos, Buddy Kofoid, Stuart Brubaker, Travis Philo, Nate Dussel, Trey Jacobs, Caleb Griffith, Jess Stiger, Max Stambaugh, Broc Martin, Brian Lay, TJ Michael and Kelsey Ivy.

The 31st Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics will feature the best sprint car drivers in the world. The 2018 Brad Doty Classic had 50 drivers compete for the $10,000 top prize with 10-time World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series champion Donny Schatz inheriting the lead at the mid-point of the race when Brent Marks suffered a flat tire and driving to his fourth BDC win.

This year will mark the 15th consecutive season the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series has sanctioned the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics. There have been 22 different winners in the 28 contested Brad Doty Classic features (2 have been rained out).

Reserved seats for the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics are on sale by going to www.atticaracewaypark.com and click on the Brad Doty Classic link at the top of the main page.

Brad Doty Classic Winners

1989 – Steve Kinser

1990 – Jack Hewitt

1991 – Bobby Allen

1992 – Rained Out

1993 – Mark Keegan

1994 – Danny Smith

1995 – Randy Kinser

1996 – Dale Blaney

1997 – Tyler Walker

1998 – Jeff Shepard

1999 – Butch Schroeder

2000 – Kelly Kinser

2001 – Danny Smith (2)

2002 – Alvin Roepke

2003 – Dean Jacobs

2004 – Greg Wilson

2005 – Stevie Smith

Moved to Limaland

2006 – Joey Saldana

2007 – Jac Haudenschild

2008 – Jason Meyers

2009 – Steve Kinser (2)

2010 – Dale Blaney (2)

2011 – Donny Schatz

2012 – Kerry Madsen

2013 – Donny Schatz (2)

2014 – Paul McMahan

2015 – Rained Out

Moved to Attica

2016 – Donny Schatz (3)

2017 – David Gravel

2018 – Donny Schatz (4)