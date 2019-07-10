Attica to reward local teams who take part in Brad Doty Classic

By Brian Liskai
ATTICA, Ohio –
Attica Raceway Park will again pay World of Outlaws memberships for the top 15 in weekly points once points are tabulated after the Friday, July 12 race.
“Also as a way to show appreciation to the our weekly racers in the top 15 in points if anyone of them can take down the Outlaws for the Brad Doty Classic, Attica Raceway Park will reward them a $2,000 bonus. If none of the drivers in the top 15 in Attica points wins, the highest finisher in the A-Main will receive a $1,000 bonus, second highest finisher will receive a $500 bonus and the third highest finisher will receive a $300 bonus,” said Rex LeJeune, Director of Operations at Attica Raceway Park.
Going into the July 12 race at Attica, the top 15 in points in the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprint Car Division are Cap Henry, Chris Andrews, DJ Foos, Buddy Kofoid, Stuart Brubaker, Travis Philo, Nate Dussel, Trey Jacobs, Caleb Griffith, Jess Stiger, Max Stambaugh, Broc Martin, Brian Lay, TJ Michael and Kelsey Ivy.
The 31st Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics will feature the best sprint car drivers in the world. The 2018 Brad Doty Classic had 50 drivers compete for the $10,000 top prize with 10-time World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series champion Donny Schatz inheriting the lead at the mid-point of the race when Brent Marks suffered a flat tire and driving to his fourth BDC win.
This year will mark the 15th consecutive season the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series has sanctioned the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics. There have been 22 different winners in the 28 contested Brad Doty Classic features (2 have been rained out).
Reserved seats for the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics are on sale by going to www.atticaracewaypark.com and click on the Brad Doty Classic link at the top of the main page.
For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.
Brad Doty Classic Winners
1989 – Steve Kinser
1990 – Jack Hewitt
1991 – Bobby Allen
1992 – Rained Out
1993 – Mark Keegan
1994 – Danny Smith
1995 – Randy Kinser
1996 – Dale Blaney
1997 – Tyler Walker
1998 – Jeff Shepard
1999 – Butch Schroeder
2000 – Kelly Kinser
2001 – Danny Smith (2)
2002 – Alvin Roepke
2003 – Dean Jacobs
2004 – Greg Wilson
2005 – Stevie Smith
Moved to Limaland
2006 – Joey Saldana
2007 – Jac Haudenschild
2008 – Jason Meyers
2009 – Steve Kinser (2)
2010 – Dale Blaney (2)
2011 – Donny Schatz
2012 – Kerry Madsen
2013 – Donny Schatz (2)
2014 – Paul McMahan
2015 – Rained Out
Moved to Attica
2016 – Donny Schatz (3)
2017 – David Gravel
2018 – Donny Schatz (4)