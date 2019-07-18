Sweet Wins the Jokers Wild at Eldora Speedway

By T.J. Buffenbarger

ROSSBURG, Ohio (July 18, 2019) —

After coming up on the short end of the feature on Wednesday night Brad Sweet bounced back to hold off Donny Schatz to win the “Jokers Wild” event at the Eldora Speedway as part of the 36th Annual Kings Royal weekend at Eldora Speedway with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. The win was Sweet’s 10th World of Outlaws victory for native of Grass Valley, California, surpassing his career best feature win total from last year.

Afterwards Sweet was happy to win but still was focused on Saturday’s $175,000 to win finale and how to compete with Wednesday night feature winner Donny Schatz.

“I think tonight we had very equal cars,” said Sweet his car along with Schatz’s. “I still think there are some things I need to do better. I’ll go back and watch the replay, but (Schatz) was putting pressure on me at times throughout the race. Then I thought I did a decent job getting through lapped traffic. I’ll have to see what kind of lead I had there. The last 10 or 11 laps there I didn’t really know where I needed to be. I saw (Schatz’s) nose a couple of times there, but I knew it was going to be hard for him to good run unless I really messed up. I stuck with it and at the very end I pulled down and ran a little lower line and it felt good.”

Sweet and Schatz started on the front row for the 30-lap main event crossing lines before the opening corner with Sweet taking the lead using the top side of the track. Schatz was able to get a run on Sweet and briefly take the lead on lap two before Sweet took the spot back on the third circuit.

“I knew (Schatz) would be on a different line than me. Whatever way I went he would go another way and we could see who had a better car those first couple of laps,” Sweet said about the early exchange for the lead. “Watching the B (main) it looked like the top was kind of dominant, but you know (Schatz) can always run off the cushion. I think I tried to run off the cushion and spun my tires a little, so I kind of knew he was coming. Then he moved down and I was able to run the top and get a run on him. I wanted to get the lead. He makes it awful tough when he sets his pace and runs his lines. It makes it hard to pass so I wanted to get ahead, try set a pace, and keep him behind me. I think that gave me a better chance of winning the race. (Schatz) gets through lapped traffic so good.”

Sweet opened some breathing room between himself and Schatz as Logan Schuchart entered the picture in third position. That trio was able to pull away from the rest of the field until starting to catch the back of the field on lap eight.

Schuchart was able to take advantage of Schatz not getting by a slower car on lap 10 to take second position away only to have Schatz only to have the favor returned when Schuchart struggled to pass a lapped car on lap 12.

Sweet started to enter more traffic and allowed Schatz and Schuchart to close when the caution flag appeared on lap 19 for Joey Saldana slowing with engine problems while running in the top five. Saldana was unable to restart. That same caution flag also saw Brian Brown backwards in turn two with a flat right rear tire and other damage that forced him pit side of the remained of the event.

During the restart Schuchart did not take off with the rest of the field and lost several positions while Sweet and Schatz continued to dice for the lead. Schuchart recovered back to fourth position with David Gravel slipping holding down the third spot.

Schatz started to chip away at Sweet’s lead using the bottom of the track until slower traffic in the low line forced Schatz to change his line and allowed Sweet to open enough distance to take the victory.

“I think that’s why I stayed up there because I could see the lapped cars were not running the top,” Sweet said about holding his line through traffic. “I think if they were running the top I probably would have moved down. I kind of knew that if I was running the middle and I started following them it’s easy to get your tires spinning. “

Schatz, Gravel, Schuchart, and Jac Haudenschild rounded out the top five.

Joker’s Wild

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Eldora Speedway

Rossburg, OH

Thursday July 18, 2019

Qualifying Flight A:

1. 5 – Shane Stewart, 13.020

2. 49 – Brad Sweet, 13.077

3. 12N – Joey Saldana, 13.099

4. 83 – Daryn Pittman, 13.108

5. 7S – Tim Kaeding, 13.140

6. 70 – Brock Zearfoss, 13.170

7. 2 – Carson Macedo, 13.222

8. 39 – Sammy Swindell, 13.245

9. 26 – Cory Eliason, 13.280

10. 41S – Giovanni Scelzi, 13.286

11. 17B – Bill Balog, 13.292

12. 1ST – Gary Taylor, 13.413

13. W20 – Greg Wilson, 13.462

14. 18 – Ian Madsen, 13.476

15. 18J – R.J. Jacobs, 13.516

16. 81 – Lee Jacobs, 13.552

17. K4 – Chad Kemenah, 13.560

18. 49D – Shawn Dancer, 13.591

19. G1 – Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.654

20. 11N – Buddy Kofoid, 13.695

21. 14M – Marcus Dumesny, 13.727

22. 3C – Cale Conley, 13.730

23. 99 – Skylar Gee, 13.787

24. 71M – Paul May, 13.890

25. 2L – Landon Lalonde, 13.910

26. 33W – Michael Walter, 14.097

27. 64 – Scotty Thiel, 17.155

Qualifying Flight B:

1. 41 – David Gravel, 13.215

2. 15 – Donny Schatz, 13.241

3. 92 – Sye Lynch, 13.279

4. 1S – Logan Schuchart, 13.310

5. 11 – Dale Blaney, 13.336

6. 3 – Jac Haudenschild, 13.349

7. 24 – Rico Abreu, 13.374

8. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.390

9. 9 – James McFadden, 13.438

10. 21 – Brian Brown, 13.459

11. 13 – Paul McMahan, 13.459

12. 71P – Parker Price-Miller, 13.461

13. 87 – Aaron Reutzel, 13.462

14. 49X – Tim Shaffer, 13.463

15. 1A – Jacob Allen, 13.473

16. 11K – Kraig Kinser, 13.481

17. 91 – Cale Thomas, 13.490

18. 19 – Brent Marks, 13.512

19. 2M – Kerry Madsen, 13.585

20. 7 – Jason Sides, 13.629

21. 98H – Dave Blaney, 13.643

22. 70X – Justin Peck, 13.690

23. 84 – Tom Harris, 14.784

24. 71 – Ayrton Olsen, 13.844

25. 85 – Dustin Daggett, 13.968

26. 2AU – Andrew Scheuerle, 14.027

27. 4X – Bradley Ashford, 14.370

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps):

1. 5 – Shane Stewart

2. 2 – Carson Macedo

3. 83 – Daryn Pittman

4. 41S – Gio Scelzi

5. G1 – Hunter Schuerenberg

6. W20 – Greg Wilson

7. 81 – Lee Jacobs

8. 3C – Cale Conley

9. 2L – Landon Lalonde

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps):

1. 49 – Brad Sweet

2. 39 – Sammy Swindell

3. 18 – Ian Madsen

4. 17B – Bill Balog

5. 11N – Buddy Kofoid

6. 99 – Skylar Gee

7. K4 – Chad Kemenah

8. 7S – Tim Kaeding

9. 33W – Michael Walter

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps):

1. 12N – Joey Saldana

2. 70 – Brock Zearfoss

3. 26 – Cory Eliason

4. 1ST – Gary Taylor

5. 49D – Shawn Dancer

6. 71M – Paul May

7. 14M – Marcus Dumesny

8. 18J – R.J. Jacobs

9. 64 – Scotty Thiel

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps):

1. 41 – David Gravel

2. 1S – Logan Schuchart

3. 21 – Brian Brown

4. 24 – Rico Abreu

5. 87 – Aaron Reutzel

6. 11K – Kraig Kinser

7. 70X – Justin Peck

8. 2M – Kerry Madsen

9. 85 – Dustin Daggett

Heat Race #5 (8 Laps):

1. 15 – Donny Schatz

2. 11 – Dale Blaney

3. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild

4. 13 – Paul McMahan

5. 49X – Tim Shaffer

6. 91 – Cale Thomas

7. 7 – Jason Sides

8. 84 – Tom Harris

9. 2AU – Andrew Scheuerle

Heat Race #6:

1. 3 – Jac Haudenschild

2. 92 – Sye Lynch

3. 19 – Brent Marks

4. 9 – James McFadden

5. 71P – Parker Price-Miller

6. 98H – Dave Blaney

7. 71 – Ayrton Olsen

8. 1A – Jacob Allen

9. 4X – Bradley Ashford

D-Main (8 Laps):

1. 70X – Justin Peck

2. 3C – Cale Conley

3. 99 – Skylar Gee

4. 85 – Dustin Daggett

5. 71M – Paul May

6. 2AU – Andrew Scheuerle

7. 71 – Ayrton Olson

8. 2L – Landon Lalonde

9. 4X – Bradley Ashford

10. 84 – Tom Harris

11. 64 – Scotty Thiel

DNS: 33W – Michael Walter

C-main (10 Laps):

1. K4 – Chad Kemenah

2. 2M – Kerry Madsen

3. 70X – Justin Peck

4. 11K – Kraig Kinser

5. 91 – Cale Thomas

6. 11N – Buddy Kofoid

7. 49D – Shawn Dancer

8. 14M – Marcus Dumesny

9. 3C – Cale Conley

10. 81 – Lee Jacobs

11. 98H – Dave Blaney

DNS: 1A – Jacob Allen

DNS: G1 – Hunter Schuerenberg

DNS: 7 – Jason Sides

Dash #1 (6 Laps):

1. 49 – Brad Sweet

2. 12N – Joey Saldana

3. 2 – Carson Macedo

4. 70 – Brock Zearfoss

5. 5 – Shane Stewart

6. 39 – Sammy Swindell

Dash #2 (6 Laps):

1. 15 – Donny Schatz

2. 1S – Logan Shuchart

3. 3 – Jac Haudenschild

4. 11 – Dale Blaney

5. 41 – David Gravel

6. 92 – Sye Lynch

B-Main (12 Laps):

1. 7S – Tim Kaeding

2. 24 – Rico Abreu

3. 9 – James McFadden

4. 13 – Paul McMahan

5. 41S – Gio Scelzi

6. 87 – Aaron Reutzel

7. 71P – Parker Price-Miller

8. 17B – Bill Balog

9. W20 – Greg Wilson

10. 49X – Tim Shaffer

11. 2M – Kerry Madsen

12. K4 – Chad Kemenah

13. 1ST – Gary Taylor

14. 18J – R.J. Jacobs

Feature:

1. 49 – Brad Sweet

2. 15 – Donny Schatz

3. 41 – David Gravel

4. 1S – Logan Schuchart

5. 2 – Carson Macedo

6. 3 – Jac Haudenschild

7. 83 – Daryn Pittman

8. 5 – Shane Stewart

9. 11K – Kraig Kinser

10. 18 – Ian Madsen

11. 11 – Dale Blaney

12. 70 – Brock Zearfoss

13. 19 – Brent Marks

14. 87 – Aaron Reutzel

15. 24 – Rico Abreu

16. 26 – Cory Eliason

17. 9 – James McFadden

18. 39 – Sammy Swindell

19. 92 – Sye Lynch

20. 7S – Tim Kaeding

21. 12N – Joey Saldana

22. 21 – Brian Brown

23. 41S – Gio Scelzi

24. 13 – Paul McMahan

25. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild