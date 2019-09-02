Tyler Thomas Scores 14th Career POWRi Win at Lake Ozark

From POWRi

ELDON, MO. (September 1, 2019) – In an exciting race that saw a handful of different leaders, Tyler Thomas of Collinsville, Okla. outlasted them all to complete a ninth-to-first charge for his 14th-career POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League victory on Sunday night at Lake Ozark Speedway.

A field of 25 POWRi National / West Midgets filled the pit area for the second night of racing, a program that saw Thomas Meseraull (Auto Meter Heat 1), Cannon McIntosh (KSE Racing Products Heat 2) and Tanner Carrick (Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 3) split heat race wins.

Winning his heat from seventh, McIntosh of Bixby, Okla. secured PAC Racing Springs #HighPointMan honors and put his Dave Mac Motorsports, Drive WFX, Spike/Toyota No. 08 on the pole position. Looking to redeem himself after a mechanical issue stripped him from the lead with five laps left on Saturday night, the 16-year old star was determined to find redemption and quickly took command in Sunday’s show.

While the race heated up and the lead changed hands, Tucker Klaasmeyer of Paola, Kans. moved his Keith Kunz-Curb Agajanian Motorsports No. 27 to the point on the sixth circuit. His lead lasted until just shy of the halfway point when Zach Daum of Pocahontas, Ill. guided his No. 5D entry by Klaasmeyer and took command himself.

Meanwhile, Tyler Thomas was roaring through the pack aboard his BT Machine, Spike/Toyota No. 91T and thanks to a well-timed caution was set to restart right behind Daum and Klaasmeyer. Driving into the top spot and storming by them all, Thomas shot past Klaasmeyer and then made work of Daum to take the lead on lap 22.

From there, Thomas kept the top spot under control and held on for his 14th-career POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League victory. A Sunday night score at Lake Ozark Speedway, the win was the Collinsville, Okla. native’s second triumph of the season, and the first of his career at the Eldon, Mo. race track.

Chasing Thomas to the stripe on Sunday was Tucker Klaasmeyer with a second-place effort, Zach Daum in the third-place position, Michael Pickens of Auckland, New Zealand in fourth aboard the RMS Racing No. 1NZ, and Thomas Meseraull of San Jose, Calif. in the RMS Racing No. 7X.

Also finishing inside the top ten at Lake Ozark was teenage Holley Hollan of Broken Arrow, Okla. (sixth), current POWRi Midget points leader Jesse Colwell of Red Bluff, Calif. (seventh), 14-year old Daison Pursley of Locust Grove, Okla. (eighth), early leader Cannon McIntosh in the ninth slot, and POWRi West points leader Andrew Felker in tenth.

The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League resumes their 2019 season next weekend with a Friday, September 6 show at Jacksonville Speedway followed by a Saturday, September 7 program at Spoon River Speedway.

For more information on POWRi Racing, you can visit www.powri.comonline, follow @POWRi_Racing on Twitter and Instagram, or like POWRi on Facebook.