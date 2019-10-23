Four More Enter Budweiser Oval Nationals Including Two-Time Champion

From Scott Daloisio
PERRIS, Ca. (October 23, 2019) – Four more entries, including one for two-time defending champion Kevin Thomas Jr., have come in for the 24th Annual Budweiser Oval Nationals Presented By All Coast Construction at Perris Auto Speedway on November 7th, 8th and 9th.
Thomas, of Cullman, Alabama, will be attempting to join Bud Kaeding, Dave Darland and Damion Gardner as a three-time winner of the prestigious race. The 28-year-old comes into the event third in USAC National Sprint Car Series points with two wins in 2019. His most recent victory came at the last race in the Midwest at the Lawrenceburg, Speedway in Indiana on October 5th.
In addition to Thomas, the latest group of entries includes Anaheim, California’s Jake Swanson, Chase Stockon of Fort Branch, Indiana and Joel Rayborne. Swanson, who is currently fourth in USAC/CRA points, has two wins in the series this year including one at Perris on August 17th. Stockon is seventh in USAC National points with a win on May 22nd at Terre Haute, Indiana. Rayborne, a West Covina high school student, was the 2018 USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year.
All three nights of the famed race will be full points-paying races for the Amsoil USAC/CRA and USAC National Sprint Cars and the Sand Chevrolet USAC Southwest Sprint Cars. To date, 40 cars have entered with drivers from eight different states.
# Driver Residence Owner
0 Bud Kaeding Campbell, CA Morrison Williams
4 Damion Gardner Concord, CA Mark Alexander
4 Justin Grant Ion, CA Topp Motorsports
4G Chris Gansen Verdemont Heights, CA Dennis and Christol Gansen
5 Tye Mihocko Peoria, AZ Tye Mihocko
5G Chris Windom Canton, IL Parralax Group/Goacher Racing
5X Tommy Malcolm Corona, CA Dino Napier
7BC Tyler Courtney Indianapolis, IN Clauson Marshall/Newman Rcg.
7G Donnie Gansen San Bernardino, CA Dennis and Christol Gansen
10 Richard Vander Weerd Visalia, CA Ron Vander Weerd
12 Stevie Sussex Tempe, AZ ABC Body Shop
12B Joel Rayborne West Covina, CA Rodney Rayborne
13G Dennis Gile Phoenix, AZ Gene Gile
13M Thomas Meseraull Waveland, IN Gene Gile
15 Chris Bonneau Peoria, AZ Chris Bonneau
19 Kevin Thomas Jr. Cullman, AL Hayward Thomas Motorsports
19 Logan Seavey Sutter, CA Andy Reinbold
19AZ C.J. Leary Greenfield, IN Andy Reinbold
19S Hunter Schuerenberg Sikeston, MO Andy Reinbold
28M Matt McCarthy Riverside, CA John McCarthy
32 Chase Stockon Fort Branch, IN Chase Stockon
34 Jake Swanson Anaheim, CA John Grau/Mike Burkhart
42 Brody Roa Garden Grove, CA Dwight Cheney
44 Cody Williams Norco, CA Cody Williams
44 Jake Helsel Monroe, WA Tony Helsel
50 Charles Davis Jr. Buckeye, AZ Charles Davis Jr.
51 R.J. Johnson Laveen, AZ Rickey Johnson
51T Eddie Tafoya Jr. Chino Hills, CA Eddie Tafoya Sr.
57 Steve Hix Ventura, CA Steve Hix
68 Chase Johnson Penngrove, CA Shawn Thomas
69 Brady Bacon Broken Arrow, OK Hoffman Auto Racing
69 Randy Waitman Ramona, CA Randy Waitman
73T Max Adams Loomis, CA Josh Ford Motorsports
74X Josh Hodges Albuquerque, NM Hodges Motorsports
83 Austin Liggett Tracy, CA Tim Liggett
88 Jace Vander Weerd Visalia, CA Ron Vander Weerd
91R Brody Roa Garden Grove, CA BR Performance
92 Austin Williams Corona, CA Tom and Lauri Sertich
98 Verne Sweeney Lomita, CA Ken Tracy
98X Jeremy Ellertson Lawndale, CA Jeremy Ellertson
In addition to the three nights of racing, there will be a practice session at the track on November 6th beginning at 5:00 P.M. Fans will be admitted free in the grandstands for the practice and the track will be serving $2.00 pizza, soda and beer.
Tickets for the 24th Annual Budweiser Oval Nationals are available 24-hours a day by calling 1-800-595-4849 or online at https://pas.tix.com/Schedule.aspx?OrgNum=7