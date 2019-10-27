Leary Wins at Central Arizona Speedway

CASA GRANDE, AZ (October 26, 2019) — C.J. Leary escaped the wet and chilly weather in Indiana by venturing to Arizona and picked up the USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series victory at Central Arizona Speedway on Saturday. Leary took the lead from Brody Roa just past the halfway point in the 30-lap main event and pulled way for the victory. Charles Davis Jr. drove up from 11th starting spot to finish in the second position. Jake Swanson rounded out the podium.
USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series
Central Arizona Speedway
Casa Grande, AZ
Saturday October 26, 2019
Qualifying:
1. 34-Brody Roa, 15.721
2. 4az-Eric Wilkins, 15.835
3. 47-Charles Davis Jr., 15.895
4. 5-Tye Mihocko, 16.363
5. 11C-Michael Curtis, 16.072
6. 15-Chris Bonneau, 15.794
7. 51T-Eddie Tafoya, 16.330
8. 7-Stephan Sanchez, 17.496
9. 28m-Matt McCarty, 16.092
10. 12-Steve Sussex Jr., 15.465
11. 15M-Zack Madrid, 15.727
12. 98-Matt Lundy, 16.524
13. 51-RJ Johnson, 15.207
14. 19-Logan Seavey, 14.948
15. 19s-CJ Leary, 15.073
16. 34AZ-Jake Swanson, 15.678
17. 0G-Kyle Shipley, 16.825
18. 34x-Sterling Cling, 15.572
Heat Race #1:
1. 15M-Zack Madrid
2. 34-Brody Roa
3. 47-Charles Davis Jr.
4. 12-Steve Sussex Jr.
5. 19-Logan Seavey
6. 98-Matt Lundy
Heat Race #2:
1. 51T-Eddie Tafoya
2. 0G-Kyle Shipley
3. 19s-CJ Leary
4. 15-Chris Bonneau
5. 34x-Sterling Cling
6. 11C-Michael Curtis
Heat Race #3:
1. 5-Tye Mihocko
2. 34AZ-Jake Swanson
3. 51-RJ Johnson
4. 28m-Matt McCarty
5. 7-Stephan Sanchez
6. 4az-Eric Wilkins
Feature:
1. 19s-CJ Leary
2. 47-Charles Davis Jr.
3. 34AZ-Jake Swanson
4. 34-Brody Roa
5. 51-RJ Johnson
6. 19-Logan Seavey
7. 5-Tye Mihocko
8. 4az-Eric Wilkins
9. 15M-Zack Madrid
10. 12-Steve Sussex Jr.
11. 15-Chris Bonneau
12. 28m-Matt McCarty
13. 51T-Eddie Tafoya
14. 98-Matt Lundy
15. 34x-Sterling Cling
16. 7-Stephan Sanchez
17. 11C-Michael Curtis
18. 0G-Kyle Shipley