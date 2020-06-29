Abreu Wins PA Speedweek Feature at Lincoln

ABBOTTSTOWN, PA (June 29, 2020) — Rico Abreu has been fast throughout PA Speedweek. Tonight it paid off with Rico winning the feature at Lincoln Speedway. Aaron Reutzel and Christopher Bell rounded out the podium.
Pennsylvania Speedweek
Lincoln Speedway
Abbottstown, PA
Monday June 29, 2020
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 24R-Rico Abreu
2. 87-Aaron Reutzel
3. 21B-Christopher Bell
4. 5M-Brent Marks
5. 72-Ryan Smith
6. 57-Kyle Larson
7. 48-Danny Dietrich
8. 51-Freddie Rahmer
9. 26-Cory Eliason
10. 5E-Tim Wagaman
11. 99M-Kyle Moody
12. 21-Brian Montieth
13. 39S-Sammy Swindell
14. 69-Tim Glatfelter
15. 1X-Chad Trout
16. 19-Troy Wagaman
17. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss
18. 81-Kyle Reinhart
19. 44-Dylan Norris
20. 75C-Chase Dietz
21. 24-Lucas Wolfe
22. 87-Alan Krimes
23. 2W-Glendon Forsythe
24. 44K-Robbie Kendall