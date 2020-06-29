Abreu Wins PA Speedweek Feature at Lincoln

ABBOTTSTOWN, PA (June 29, 2020) — Rico Abreu has been fast throughout PA Speedweek. Tonight it paid off with Rico winning the feature at Lincoln Speedway. Aaron Reutzel and Christopher Bell rounded out the podium.

Pennsylvania Speedweek

Lincoln Speedway

Abbottstown, PA

Monday June 29, 2020

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 24R-Rico Abreu

2. 87-Aaron Reutzel

3. 21B-Christopher Bell

4. 5M-Brent Marks

5. 72-Ryan Smith

6. 57-Kyle Larson

7. 48-Danny Dietrich

8. 51-Freddie Rahmer

9. 26-Cory Eliason

10. 5E-Tim Wagaman

11. 99M-Kyle Moody

12. 21-Brian Montieth

13. 39S-Sammy Swindell

14. 69-Tim Glatfelter

15. 1X-Chad Trout

16. 19-Troy Wagaman

17. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss

18. 81-Kyle Reinhart

19. 44-Dylan Norris

20. 75C-Chase Dietz

21. 24-Lucas Wolfe

22. 87-Alan Krimes

23. 2W-Glendon Forsythe

24. 44K-Robbie Kendall