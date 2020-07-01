Tickets Are on Sale Now for Opening Round Of USAC Indiana Sprint Week

From Linda Mansfield

GAS CITY, Ind., July 1 – Tickets are now on sale for the opening round of the 33rd annual NOS Energy Drink USAC Indiana Sprint Week, which will be held at Gas City I-69 Speedway on Friday, July 24.

Advance ticket demand is expected to be at an all-time high for the biggest week of non-wing sprint car racing in the country, especially with crowd limitations due to COVID-19. Fans are urged to get their tickets as soon as possible online at www.usactickets.com. There is no guarantee of ticket sales at the gate for this show, which will feature the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series and non-wing 600cc micro-sprints.

To help facilitate the purchase of tickets and pit pass upgrades and comply with state requirements, fans are urged to purchase tickets at www.usactickets.com immediately. Tickets are $25 each, with children 12 and under admitted free. Pit pass upgrades are an additional $5 for adult ticket purchases.

Fans purchasing online tickets will be admitted starting at 3 p.m., one hour prior to those who buy any “walk-up” tickets that might remain available on race day. To purchase tickets, go to www.usactickets.com and select the Gas City I-69 Speedway event.

Early entry will give fans the chance to put their blankets or seat cushions on their seats and then visit the pit area for a $5 pit pass upgrade.

Hot laps are slated for 6:30 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m.

The speedway offers free on-site camping (no hookups) and parking for those attending the event.

At last year’s Indiana Sprint Week race at Gas City popular veteran Shane Cottle of Kansas, Ill. took the lead on the last lap and nipped eventual 2019 USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Champion C.J. Leary of Greenfield, Ind. at the finish line in one of the closest finishes in USAC sprint car history. Cottle’s margin of victory was 0.002 of a second over Leary, who went on to win the 2019 Indiana Sprint Week title.

Devan Myers of Delphi, Ind. won last year’s micro-sprint feature that night.

The Indiana Sprint Week show is just one event in an action-packed month at Gas City I-69 Speedway, which is an easy drive from either Indianapolis or Fort Wayne.

The track will be dark over the Fourth of July holiday, but Friday, July 10 is the “Mid-Season Championship,” which will award double points. Non-wing sprint cars, modifieds, USAC Midwest Thunder SpeeD2 midgets, street stocks and hornets will provide the action when hot laps begin at 6:30 p.m. and the races start an hour later.

Friday, July 17 will be the popular “Beach Night Bash” featuring modifieds, Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit of Champions TQ midgets, hornets, and the Dirt Track Truck Series.

The complete schedule is on the track’s website at GasCityI69Speedway.com. Fans and competitors can also follow it on Twitter: @GasCitySpeedway; Instagram: @GasCitySpeedway and Facebook: GasCitySpeedwayOnTheGas.

Gas City I-69 Speedway is located on State Road 22, approximately a half-mile west of I-69, exit 259.