Henry Still Hot at Attica

ATTICA, Ohio (August 8, 2020) – Cap Henry knew starting on the pole of the 410 sprint feature Friday, Aug. 7 at Attica Raceway Park he could not let his Lane Racing team down. The Republic, Ohio driver led all 30 laps and survived a late race caution to pick up his fifth win of the season at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speed plant on Smith Family Foods/Kear’s Speed Shop/Ferguson Water Works Night.

Henry is having a dominant year at Attica, as he has won five of the nine features and now nine total for his career at the track.

Just as important, Henry will pad his point lead not only in the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints, but also in the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series (AFCS) Presented by the Baumann Auto Group. Though his lead only grew by a few points as Chad Kemenah finished second and came into the night second in AFCS points.

“Zack (Meyers) had that thing pretty spot on. We could move where ever we had to. Zack and Jim and Brett have had this thing really good all year long and it makes driving this thing a lot of fun. At this point if we start up front and we don’t run up front it’s my fault. I’m so happy to be a part of this. This is tough. Chad’s fast, Cale’s fast, Travis is fast…we race with a lot of really fast guys. And to be able to put this thing up here every couple of weeks means a lot,” said Henry beside his Dragons Milk White, New Holland Spirits, Beer Barrel Bourbon, FK Rod Ends, Wings Unlimited, Kistler Engines, J&J Chassis, Linder Shocks, Simpson, Ballistic Designs, Big D’s Pizza, Lead Head Water Fowl, Geck Electric, Nemesis Designs #4.

Britton, Michigan’s Devin Shiels is making a great run at his second Attica Raceway Park championship in the Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast Late Models. He led all 25 laps to score his third feature win of the season and ninth of his career at the track. After an opening lap multi-car crash, the race went non-stop.

“We’ve been fast on the bottom. Seems like the track is usually on the top for the heats and then down to the bottom because there’s still some moisture there after the sprint cars. I have to thank my dad, Denny, Braden and Dillon for being here tonight, Rally’s Hamburgers, Dirt Nerds Podcast and Magic Fountain Auto Wash,” Shiels said in the Engine Pro Victory Lane.

Fremont’s Paul Weaver threw a slider on Jamie Miller on the white flag lap to take the lead and held off a last lap rally from Miller to score his third Fremont Fence 305 Sprint win of the year at Attica. The victory is Weaver’s 52nd in the division at the track as he sits atop the all-time win list.

Weaver’s win will also tighten up the NAPA Auto Parts of Bryan AFCS 305 Sprints Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales point battle. Coming into the weekend Matt Foos held a 13 point lead over Miller and Weaver 39 points back. With Weaver’s win, Miller finishing second and Foos charging from 11th to a fourth place finish things will be interesting heading into the last few point races. Weaver will also maintain his slim Attica point lead over Miller and Seth Schneider.

“I thought you guys had it in for me…every time the yellow came on I went backwards,” joked Weaver.

“That second to last caution my tires were gone and that last caution I was like hug the tires and quit racing him and stay on the bottom and let him (Miller) worry about me. He spun the tires and I was just there,” added Weaver beside his B&B Drain Service, Hampshire Racing Engines, M&L Excavating, Seagate Sandblasting, Weaver Performance backed #1W.

Henry and Kemenah brought the field to green for the 30 lap 410 sprint feature but a caution necessitated another start. On the second try a multi-car incident reshuffled the starting line-up. When the green came back out a third time Henry jumped into the lead over Kemenah, Shawn Dancer, Travis Philo, Caleb Griffith, Cale Conley and Zane DeVault.

By the 10th circuit Henry raced into heavy lapped traffic with Kemenah starting to close while Conley, Griffith, Philo, Dancer, DeVault and Nate Dussel gave chase. Henry negotiated perfectly through traffic and with 11 laps to go had put a pair of lapped cars between himself and Kemenah.

The caution flew on lap 25 in an incident involving Philo and Griffith who had been waging a tremendous battle for fourth. Henry executed a great restart and drove away to the win over Kemenah, Conley, DeVault and Michael who had originally started 20th.

After a caution to start the 25 lap late model feature, the rest of the race went non-stop. Shiels grabbed the lead at the drop of the green but Ryan Missler stayed within a car length the entire race until about five laps to go when Shiels pulled away.

While the top two drove away from the field, the action for third was fantastic involving Ryan Markham, Mike Bores and Larry Bellman. When the dust settled Shiels took the win over Miller, Bores, Bellman and Markham.

Schneider and Mike Keegan brought the field to green for the 25 lap 305 A-main with Schneider taking the lead over Miller, Keegan, Kasey Jedrzejek and Weaver. The race was marred by several early cautions but after each Schneider and Miller battled each other tough with Miller taking the lead on lap six with Schneider regaining the top spot a lap later with Miller re-taking the lead on lap eight.

Meanwhile Weaver steadily inched closer to the lead duo and following a caution on lap 12, grabbed second from Schneider. Four laps later just as Weaver raced under Miller for the lead the caution flew. Two laps later and the same occurred.

Miller got an excellent restart with seven laps to go but Weaver again steadily inched his way closer. A caution with three laps to go gave Weaver the opportunity he needed. When the green flew he raced under Miller who fought off the challenges. Weaver threw a slider at Miller in turns three and four as they came to the white flag and took the lead. Miller attempted the same move coming to the checkers but Weaver held him off for the win. Schneider, Foos and Luke Griffith rounded out the top five.

Attica Raceway Park

Friday, Aug. 7, 2020

Smith Family Foods/Kear’s Speed Shop/Ferguson Water Works

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

