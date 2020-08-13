Carney Prevails In ASCS Sprint Week Action At Caney Valley Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

CANEY, Kan. (August 12, 2020) Leading start to finish at Caney Valley Speedway, John Carney II held off the last lap charge of Robbie Price to win the second round of the Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week powered by Smiley’s Racing Products.

Asked if he was as surprised to see Robbie make a run on the final lap, Carney replied, “No, actually. On the restarts, I picked up the pace quite a bit just in case I pushed or did something silly, and usually, everyone is on your tail. I think that last one, we had eight to go, and once I saw we had two to go, I knew if I just hugged the tires, I’d be in good shape, but that’s exactly where I messed up. I dumped the throttle a little early and made it push. Once I did that, I tried to get the car to slip and bring the back around, and it didn’t. It pushed more, and that just opened it up for Robbie to get there, but luckily, I still had a little more momentum on him, so I knew I was in good shape. I just made sure I didn’t lift in the last turn.”

Getting the run to the lead over pole-sitter, Channin Tankersley, caution lights came on after the first lap for Chase Randall. Able to keep the Skagit Speedway No. 21p at bay on the restart, Price had his own battle to deal with as Brandon Anderson used Lap 7 restart for Harli White to bolt into the runner-up spot.

Losing ground to the Xiphos by SawBlade.com No. J2, the No. 55 began moving around. Despite the line being around the bottom, Anderson opened his groove up a little bit and started running down the No. J2.

Making over a second on Carney, the run was brought to a fiery halt as Anderson’s engine erupted into flames with eight laps to run.

Advancing Robbie Price back to second, the final two laps put the No. 21p on the back-bumper Carney. Diving under the No. J2 through the first and second turns, the door slammed shut as the pair hit the back straightaway with Carney taking the win by 0.391-seconds. J.J. Hickle rolled through the field from 10th to claim the final podium step with Ian Madsen crossing fourth. Jake Bubak completed the top five.

Channin Tankersley slipped to sixth at the finish with Sean McClelland making up five spots to seventh. Michael Faccinto eighth was chased to the line by Colton Heath with Seth Bergman crossing tenth.

A field of 37 cars was on hand Wednesday night. Riley Goodno was the night’s Bush’s Chicken Fast Qualifier, worth $100. Schure Built Suspension, Griffith Truck and Equipment, Brewer Trucking, and Old School Racin’ each put up $100 for Heat Race winners with Brandon Anderson, John Carney II, Jake Bubak, and J.J. Hickle earning wins. Mid-Mo Equipment Dash winners pocketed $50 each with Channin Tankersley and John Carney II on top. Danny Sams III won the C-Feature with Casey Wills winning the B-Feature. The Tiny’s Truck Repair Hard Charger, worth $100, was Dylan Postier.

The Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week powered by Smiley’s Racing Products continues Thursday, August 13, at 81-Speedway in Park City, Kan. Pits open at 4:00 P.M. with Grandstands opening at 5:00 P.M. Hot Laps at 7:00 P.M. with Qualifying to follow at 7:30 P.M. (CT). Admission is $20 with Kids 10 and under free.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week powered by Smiley’s

Caney Valley Speedway (Caney, Kan.)

Sprint Week – Round 2

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Car Count: 37

Bush’s Chicken Qualifying

Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 22X-Riley Goodno, 00:12.965[2]; 2. 21P-Robbie Price, 00:13.006[3]; 3. 35M-Ian Madsen, 00:13.028[6]; 4. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 00:13.057[1]; 5. 17G-Channin Tankersley, 00:13.280[11]; 6. J2-John Carney II, 00:13.395[13]; 7. 31-Casey Wills, 00:13.406[4]; 8. 6-Jett Carney, 00:13.440[8]; 9. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 00:13.457[16]; 10. 17W-Harli White, 00:13.490[32]; 11. 9-Chase Randall, 00:13.514[15]; 12. 5T-Ryan Timms, 00:13.611[7]; 13. 1-Sean McClelland, 00:13.659[36]; 14. 85-Forrest Sutherland, 00:13.668[12]; 15. 33-Colton Heath, 00:13.687[14]; 16. 50Z-Zach Chappell, 00:13.734[30]; 17. 63-JJ Hickle, 00:13.734[33]; 18. 777-Bailey Hughes, 00:13.749[10]; 19. 115-Nick Parker, 00:13.787[5]; 20. 52-Blake Hahn, 00:13.839[35]; 21. 21S-Shane Hopkins, 00:13.861[22]; 22. 5H-Michael Faccinto, 00:13.878[26]; 23. 23-Seth Bergman, 00:13.895[23]; 24. 26M-Fred Mattox, 00:13.917[31]; 25. 1X-Jake Bubak, 00:13.932[21]; 26. 47-Avery Goodman, 00:13.942[28]; 27. 21R-Gunner Ramey, 00:14.134[29]; 28. 24D-Danny Sams III, 00:14.184[34]; 29. 1P-Dylan Postier, 00:14.213[20]; 30. 44-Jesse Love, 00:14.213[37]; 31. 97-Kevin Cummings, 00:14.260[17]; 32. 9M-Glen Saville, 00:14.306[9]; 33. 92J-JR Topper, 00:14.336[19]; 34. 79-Tim Kent, 00:14.352[18]; 35. 14E-Kyle Bellm, 00:14.548[24]; 36. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 00:14.709[27]; 37. 22B-Jesse Baker, 00:14.806[25]

Heat Races (Top 4 in each advance to the A-Feature)

Schure Built Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 55B-Brandon Anderson[1]; 2. 35M-Ian Madsen[2]; 3. 21P-Robbie Price[3]; 4. 22X-Riley Goodno[4]; 5. 31-Casey Wills[5]; 6. 5T-Ryan Timms[7]; 7. 6-Jett Carney[6]; 8. 115-Nick Parker[9]; 9. 777-Bailey Hughes[8]; 10. 9M-Glen Saville[10]

Griffith Truck & Equip. Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. J2-John Carney II[3]; 2. 9-Chase Randall[1]; 3. 33-Colton Heath[6]; 4. 17G-Channin Tankersley[4]; 5. 85-Forrest Sutherland[5]; 6. 18T-Tanner Holmes[2]; 7. 92J-JR Topper[8]; 8. 79-Tim Kent[9]; 9. 97-Kevin Cummings[7]

Brewer Trucking Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 1X-Jake Bubak[1]; 2. 23-Seth Bergman[2]; 3. 5H-Michael Faccinto[3]; 4. 47-Avery Goodman[5]; 5. 14E-Kyle Bellm[7]; 6. 1P-Dylan Postier[6]; 7. 17B-Ryan Bickett[8]; 8. 21S-Shane Hopkins[4]; 9. 22B-Jesse Baker[9]

Old School Racin Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 63-JJ Hickle[1]; 2. 1-Sean McClelland[3]; 3. 26M-Fred Mattox[6]; 4. 17W-Harli White[4]; 5. 50Z-Zach Chappell[2]; 6. 44-Jesse Love[9]; 7. 52-Blake Hahn[5]; 8. 24D-Danny Sams III[8]; 9. 21R-Gunner Ramey[7]

Mid-Mo Equipment Dashes:

Dash 1 (4 Laps): 1. 17G-Channin Tankersley[2]; 2. 35M-Ian Madsen[4]; 3. 22X-Riley Goodno[5]; 4. 17W-Harli White[3]; 5. 5H-Michael Faccinto[1]

Dash 2 (4 Laps): 1. J2-John Carney II[1]; 2. 55B-Brandon Anderson[4]; 3. 1X-Jake Bubak[2]; 4. 21P-Robbie Price[3]; 5. 63-JJ Hickle[5]

Hoosier Tire C-Features (Top 4 advance to the B-Feature)

C-Main (10 Laps): 1. 24D-Danny Sams III[3]; 2. 21S-Shane Hopkins[2]; 3. 21R-Gunner Ramey[6]; 4. 22B-Jesse Baker[8]; 5. 115-Nick Parker[1]; 6. 777-Bailey Hughes[5]; 7. 9M-Glen Saville[9]; 8. 79-Tim Kent[4]; 9. 97-Kevin Cummings[7]

BMRS B-Feature (Top 4 advance to the A-Feature)

B-Main (12 Laps): 1. 31-Casey Wills[1]; 2. 18T-Tanner Holmes[6]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn[10]; 4. 1P-Dylan Postier[8]; 5. 24D-Danny Sams III[13]; 6. 21S-Shane Hopkins[14]; 7. 85-Forrest Sutherland[3]; 8. 22B-Jesse Baker[16]; 9. 6-Jett Carney[2]; 10. 50Z-Zach Chappell[4]; 11. 17B-Ryan Bickett[12]; 12. 21R-Gunner Ramey[15]; 13. 44-Jesse Love[9]; 14. 92J-JR Topper[11]; 15. 5T-Ryan Timms[7]; 16. 14E-Kyle Bellm[5]

SawBlade.com A-Feature

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. J2-John Carney II[2]; 2. 21P-Robbie Price[8]; 3. 63-JJ Hickle[10]; 4. 35M-Ian Madsen[3]; 5. 1X-Jake Bubak[6]; 6. 17G-Channin Tankersley[1]; 7. 1-Sean McClelland[12]; 8. 5H-Michael Faccinto[9]; 9. 33-Colton Heath[14]; 10. 23-Seth Bergman[13]; 11. 17W-Harli White[7]; 12. 1P-Dylan Postier[20]; 13. 52-Blake Hahn[19]; 14. 18T-Tanner Holmes[18]; 15. 26M-Fred Mattox[15]; 16. 22X-Riley Goodno[5]; 17. 47-Avery Goodman[16]; 18. 31-Casey Wills[17]; 19. 55B-Brandon Anderson[4]; 20. 9-Chase Randall[11]

Lap Leader(s): John Carney II 1-25

Tiny’s Truck Repair Hard Charger: Dylan Postier +8

High Point Driver: N/A

Provisional(s): N/A

2020 Sprint Week Winners: – J.J. Hickle – 1 (8/11 – Lakeside Speedway); John Carney II – 1 (8/12 – Caney Valley Speedway);

2020 Sprint Week Standings (Top 10): 1. J.J. Hickle 285; 2. Ian Madsen 272; 3. Robbie Price 258; 4. John Carney II 256; 5. Seth Bergman 240; 6. Blake Hahn 239; 7. Colton Heath 33; 8. Harli White 233; 9. Michael Faccinto 226; 10. Jake Bubak 223;

ASCS Online:

American Sprint Car Series: http://www.ascsracing.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/lucasoilascs

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/lucasoilascs (@lucasoilascs)

Instagram: LucasOilASCS

Video Broadcast: http://www.racinboys.com

Live-Scoring (Where Applicable): MRP Live

ASCS Sponsors:

Lucas Oil Products is the title sponsor of the American Sprint Car Series. More information can be found on Lucas Oil Products at www.lucasoil.com. MAVTV Motorsports Network is the presenting sponsor of the American Sprint Car Series. Log onto http://www.mavtv.com for more information.

Sawblade.com is the official SawBlade of the American Sprint Car Series and title sponsor of every National Tour A-Feature as well as Victory Lane. For more information, log onto https://www.sawblade.com and follow along on Social Media at @SawBladecom on Twitter, on Instagram at Sawblade.com_, and Facebook.

Associate sponsors for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented the MAVTV Motorsports Network include Hoosier Racing Tire and Brodix. All Heat Races are brought to you by SCE Gaskets. All B-Features are presented by BMRS.

Team Lucas Sponsors for the American Sprint Car Series consist of Protect the Harvest, Geico, SRI, General Tire, MAVTV Motorsports Network, LucasOilRacing.tv, and General Tire.

All events are broadcast online at http://www.racinboys.com.

Product and Contingency Sponsorship provided by SCE Gaskets, K&N Filters, BMRS, SpeedMart, Engler Machine and Tool, FSR Radiator and Racing Products, Schoenfeld Headers, MyRacePass.com, Weld Wheels, Maxwell Industries, Simpson, Wesmar Racing Engines, Hinchman Indy Racewear, Rod End Supply, Smiley’s Racing Products, and Triple X Race, Co.