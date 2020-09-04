Balog Dominates Wins the Harry Neitzel Memorial at the Dodge County Fairgrounds

BEAVER DAM, WI (September 4, 2020) — Bill Balog from North Pole, Alaska put on another dominating performance with the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association Friday night at the Dodge County Fairgrounds during the Harry Neitzel Memorial. Only a second place finish to Scotty Neitzel in his heat prevented Balog from sweeping the the night after setting fast time and winning the dash before the main event. The win was Balog’s ninth victory of the 2020 season.

Scotty Thiel tried keeping pace with Balog until getting upside down late in the feature between turns three and four. After the red flag Balog cruised to victory over Neitzel, Jake Blackhurst, Jordan Goldesberry, and Joey Moughan.

Brandon McMullen charged from fourth starting spot to win the Midwest Sprint Car Association main over Travis Arenz and and Troy Wondra.

Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association

Dodge County Fairgrounds

Beaver Dam, Wisconsin

Friday September 4, 2020

Qualifying

1. 17B-Bill Balog, 17.526[27]

2. 12W-Josh Walter, 17.643[29]

3. 64-Scotty Thiel, 17.666[26]

4. 5J-Jeremy Schultz, 17.912[20]

5. 73-Jake Blackhurst, 17.936[5]

6. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, 18.046[10]

7. 2W-Scott Neitzel, 18.101[25]

8. 73AF-Joey Moughan, 18.139[18]

9. 5R-Ryan Ruhl, 18.183[13]

10. 68-Dave Uttech, 18.295[15]

11. 9K-Kyle Schuett, 18.320[4]

12. 49-Josh Schneiderman, 18.376[23]

13. 25-Danny Schlafer, 18.399[24]

14. 47-Todd King, 18.443[17]

15. 22M-Dan McCarron, 18.611[9]

16. 20R-Rob Pribnow, 18.739[7]

17. 23-Russel Borland, 18.846[11]

18. 77-Wayne Modjeski, 18.859[1]

19. 43-Jereme Schroeder, 18.985[22]

20. 4B-Scott Biertzer, 19.040[19]

21. 0-John Fahl, 19.147[21]

22. 97-Alan Gilbertson, 19.285[16]

23. 29-Hunter Custer, 19.330[3]

24. 14-Jack Routson, 19.542[6]

25. 4K-Kris Spitz, 19.590[12]

26. 14R-Sean Rayhall, 19.743[8]

27. 7-Scott Uttech, 20.056[28]

28. 18S-Bryce Schmitt, 20.360[14]

29. 20-Doug Wondra, 20.691[2]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 2W-Scott Neitzel[2]

2. 17B-Bill Balog[4]

3. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[3]

4. 25-Danny Schlafer[5]

5. 68-Dave Uttech[1]

6. 43-Jereme Schroeder[7]

7. 20R-Rob Pribnow[6]

8. 4K-Kris Spitz[9]

9. 18S-Bryce Schmitt[10]

10. 97-Alan Gilbertson[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 73AF-Joey Moughan[2]

2. 73-Jake Blackhurst[3]

3. 12W-Josh Walter[4]

4. 4B-Scott Biertzer[7]

5. 23-Russel Borland[6]

6. 47-Todd King[5]

7. 14R-Sean Rayhall[9]

8. 29-Hunter Custer[8]

9. 20-Doug Wondra[10]

10. 9K-Kyle Schuett[1]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 64-Scotty Thiel[4]

2. 5R-Ryan Ruhl[2]

3. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[3]

4. 22M-Dan McCarron[5]

5. 77-Wayne Modjeski[6]

6. 7-Scott Uttech[9]

7. 14-Jack Routson[8]

8. 49-Josh Schneiderman[1]

9. 0-John Fahl[7]

Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 17B-Bill Balog[1]

2. 5R-Ryan Ruhl[2]

3. 64-Scotty Thiel[3]

4. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[4]

5. 73AF-Joey Moughan[5]

Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 2W-Scott Neitzel[1]

2. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[2]

3. 73-Jake Blackhurst[3]

4. 68-Dave Uttech[4]

5. 12W-Josh Walter[5]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 49-Josh Schneiderman[2]

2. 14R-Sean Rayhall[4]

3. 9K-Kyle Schuett[1]

4. 14-Jack Routson[3]

5. 4K-Kris Spitz[6]

6. 20-Doug Wondra[8]

7. 29-Hunter Custer[5]

8. 0-John Fahl[7]

DNS: 97-Alan Gilbertson

DNS: 20R-Rob Pribnow

DNS: 18S-Bryce Schmitt

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 17B-Bill Balog[1]

2. 2W-Scott Neitzel[2]

3. 73-Jake Blackhurst[6]

4. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[4]

5. 73AF-Joey Moughan[9]

6. 4B-Scott Biertzer[13]

7. 12W-Josh Walter[10]

8. 23-Russel Borland[14]

9. 25-Danny Schlafer[11]

10. 47-Todd King[16]

11. 14R-Sean Rayhall[19]

12. 22M-Dan McCarron[12]

13. 7-Scott Uttech[18]

14. 9K-Kyle Schuett[20]

15. 43-Jereme Schroeder[17]

16. 77-Wayne Modjeski[15]

17. 29-Hunter Custer[24]

18. 20-Doug Wondra[23]

19. 64-Scotty Thiel[5]

20. 68-Dave Uttech[8]

21. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[7]

22. 5R-Ryan Ruhl[3]

23. 14-Jack Routson[21]

24. 4K-Kris Spitz[22]

Midwest Sprint Car Association

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 25T-Travis Arenz[2]

2. 68T-Tyler Davis[1]

3. 2C-Chris Clayton[4]

4. 21H-Tim Haddy[7]

5. 51-Chris Larson[3]

6. 21-Will Gerrits[5]

7. 69-Bill Taylor[6]

8. 0-Blake Wondra[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 98-Brandon McMullen[2]

2. 4-Paul Pokorski[4]

3. U2-Jack Vanderboom[3]

4. 3-Justin Erickson[1]

5. 15M-Justin Miller[5]

6. 7-Lance Fassbender[7]

7. U2W-Scott Neitzel[6]

8. 99-Tyler Brabant[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 11-Tony Wondra[1]

2. 6K-Kurt Davis[6]

3. 66-Nick Daywalt[3]

4. 24M-Adam Miller[4]

5. 26T-Tyler Tischendorf[2]

6. 24-Scott Conger[5]

7. 26R-Preston Ruh[7]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 98-Brandon McMullen[4]

2. 25T-Travis Arenz[5]

3. 11-Tony Wondra[2]

4. 7-Lance Fassbender[13]

5. U2-Jack Vanderboom[9]

6. 21H-Tim Haddy[1]

7. U2W-Scott Neitzel[21]

8. 4-Paul Pokorski[3]

9. 24-Scott Conger[17]

10. 21-Will Gerrits[16]

11. 24M-Adam Miller[11]

12. 68T-Tyler Davis[8]

13. 51-Chris Larson[15]

14. 99-Tyler Brabant[23]

15. 26T-Tyler Tischendorf[18]

16. 69-Bill Taylor[20]

17. 26R-Preston Ruh[19]

18. 0-Blake Wondra[22]

19. 6K-Kurt Davis[6]

20. 2C-Chris Clayton[7]

21. 66-Nick Daywalt[10]

22. 3-Justin Erickson[14]

23. 15M-Justin Miller[12]