Rain Postpones Wilmot Raceway Watson Classic To October 3

From Mike Babicz

WILMOT, WI (September 11, 2020) – This is not the announcement any of the Wilmot Raceway staff is wanting to put out, but in the end it is the right decision for all involved.

The 3rd annual Jim “Wildman” Watson Classic is being postponed until Saturday, October 3 due to the six straight days of rain, and more forecasted throughout the night September 11 and Saturday, September 12 morning.

“After walking the whole facility this morning, the parking lot and back pits cannot absorb any more water,” said Nick Simons, promoter.

Jason and Sandy Shultz of Dirt Kings Late Models have been great to work with on coming up with a solution. The change in date now means the Dirt Kings Championship will conclude on Oct. 3 at Wilmot. WingLESS Sprints, Modifieds, Street Stocks, and Bandits all remain unchanged in non-Wilmot points races.

A free bike giveaway for ages 16 & under will also still go on during this event with over 140 bikes donated.

The start times for this event have been moved up by 1 hour, with pits opening at 2:00 p.m., grandstands at 4:00 p.m., hot laps at 5:00 p.m. and racing at 5:45 p.m. No advance tickets will be available. Grandstand general admission is $20.00 for ages 12 & over, $5.00 ages 7-11 with 6 & under admitted free. Pit passes are $30.00.

Also note a rain date of Sunday, October 4 has been secured.

For updates phone the trackside raceline 262-862-2090, check the track website wilmotraceway.com or the official Wilmot Raceway Facebook page.