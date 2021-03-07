Justin Sanders Sweeps the Silver Cup

From Troy Hennig

CHICO, Calif. (March 6, 2021) — For the second night in a row, Justin Sanders won the winged 360 sprint car feature at Silver Dollar Speedway. The Saturday night win also etches his name in history as a Silver Cup Champion. The triumph also earned Sanders his seventh career win at Chico. Dale Miller’s No. 4sa was the car to beat all weekend and this team looks to be a powerhouse in 2021.

The first 19-laps of the sprint car main event went non-stop. Sixth place running Willie Croft stopped in turn four to bring out the yellow. Up to that point in the event, the young star in the making Joel Myers Jr. was the leader. Myers Jr. was flawless up front. Sanders was in the second spot. On the restart the two sliced and diced for the lead that ultimately led to some side-by-side contact coming out of turn four. Both drivers continued as Sanders took the lead and Myers faded a bit. In fact, Tanner Carrick and Robbie Price were each able to pass Myers. The only thing to slow Sanders down was a lap 29 red flag. Michael Ing did a soft roll over in turn four. Also stopping was Brad Bumgarner and Nick Larson.

This set up a two-lap dash to the checkered. Sanders executed the restart to perfection and won by nearly two-seconds over Price who held on for second. Blake Carrick made a late race charge to finish third. Myers Jr. regrouped to finish fourth. Tanner Carrick came home fifth. Props to two hard charging drivers as both Andy Forsberg and Andy Gregg charged through the field. Forsberg started 15th and finished 6th. Gregg started 16th and finished 8th.

Willie Croft earned the fast time award. His time was 11.866. Croft was the fastest out of 36 drivers who entered night two of the Silver Cup. Steel Powell hustled around the top side to win the 12-lap B main. Chris Masters won the C main.

Tanner Carrick won the first eight lap heat. Blake Carrick earned the win in heat two. Robbie Price got the win in heat three. Billy Wallace won the fourth heat.

Silver CUp

Silver Dollar Speedway

Chico, California

Saturday March 6, 2021

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Qualifying:

1. 56-Willie Croft, 11.866

2. 38B-Blake Carrick, 11.895

3. 2X-Robbie Price, 11.909

4. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr., 11.954

5. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 11.977

6. 4SA-Justin Sanders, 11.990

7. 94X-Ben Worth, 12.002

8. 1M-Billy Wallace, 12.023

9. 83V-Sean Becker, 12.052

10. 7H-Jake Haulot, 12.082

11. 91-Chase Goetz, 12.094

12. 2XM-Max Mittry, 12.133

13. X1-Andy Forsberg, 12.138

14. 33T-Tyler Driever, 12.162

15. 12-Steven Snawder, 12.166

16. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez, 12.211

17. 1F-D.J. Freitas, 12.224

18. 1B-Chelsea Blevins, 12.231

19. 7-Tyler Thompson, 12.231

20. 12P-Steel Powell, 12.244

21. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt, 12.258

22. 71L-Korey Lovell, 12.276

23. 01X-Andy Gregg, 12.288

24. 21-Michael Ing, 12.308

25. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez, 12.356

26. 93-Stephen Ingraham, 12.405

27. 32-Caden Sarale, 12.407

28. 24K-Koa Crane, 12.408

29. 1-Nick Larsen, 12.428

30. 21X-Devan Whitlock, 12.437

31. 88-Brad Bumgarner, 12.498

32. 12J-John Clark, 12.635

33. 98-Chris Masters, 12.718

34. 21W-Josh Wiesz, 12.769

35. 55-Mike Sayer, 12.897

Heat Race #1:

1. 83T-Tanner Carrick

2. 56-Willie Croft

3. 83V-Sean Becker

4. X1-Andy Forsberg

5. 1-Nick Larsen

6. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez

7. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt

8. 98-Chris Masters

9. 1F-D.J. Freitas

Heat Race #2:

1. 38B-Blake Carrick

2. 4SA-Justin Sanders

3. 33T-Tyler Driever

4. 7H-Jake Haulot

5. 1B-Chelsea Blevins

6. 93-Stephen Ingraham

7. 71L-Korey Lovell

8. 21W-Josh Wiesz

9. 21X-Devan Whitlock

Heat Race #3:

1. 2X-Robbie Price

2. 91-Chase Goetz

3. 94X-Ben Worth

4. 01X-Andy Gregg

5. 7-Tyler Thompson

6. 88-Brad Bumgarner

7. 32-Caden Sarale

8. 12-Steven Snawder

9. 55-Mike Sayer

Heat Race #4:

1. 1M-Billy Wallace

2. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.

3. 21-Michael Ing

4. 2XM-Max Mittry

5. 12P-Steel Powell

6. 12J-John Clark

7. 24K-Koa Crane

8. 81-Kevin Lovell

9. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez

C-Main:

1. 98-Chris Masters

2. 12-Steven Snawder

3. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez

4. 21X-Devan Whitlock

5. 21W-Josh Wiesz

6. 81-Kevin Lovell

7. 55-Mike Sayer

B-Main:

1. 12P-Steel Powell

2. 1B-Chelsea Blevins

3. 1-Nick Larsen

4. 32-Caden Sarale

5. 88-Brad Bumgarner

6. 93-Stephen Ingraham

7. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt

8. 98-Chris Masters

9. 24K-Koa Crane

10. 12-Steven Snawder

11. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez

12. 12J-John Clark

13. 71L-Korey Lovell

14. 7-Tyler Thompson

A-Main;

1. 4SA-Justin Sanders

2. 2X-Robbie Price

3. 38B-Blake Carrick

4. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.

5. 83T-Tanner Carrick

6. X1-Andy Forsberg

7. 91-Chase Goetz

8. 01X-Andy Gregg

9. 32-Caden Sarale

10. 83V-Sean Becker

11. 1M-Billy Wallace

12. 2XM-Max Mittry

13. 12P-Steel Powell

14. 33T-Tyler Driever

15. 93-Stephen Ingraham

16. 21-Michael Ing

17. 1B-Chelsea Blevins

18. 88-Brad Bumgarner

19. 1-Nick Larsen

20. 94X-Ben Worth

21. 56-Willie Croft

22. 7H-Jake Haulot