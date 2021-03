WAYNESFIELD, Ohio (March 27, 2021) — T.J. Michael and Drew Rader picked up season opening victories for the FAST 410 Sprint Car Series and Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series respectively Saturday at Waynesfield Raceway Park. Michael was followed across the finish line by Gary Taylor, Max Stambaugh, Brandon Wimmer, and Thomas Meseraull.

Rader used a late race pass of Dustin Ingle to win the BOSS main event.