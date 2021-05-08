Gravel Gets QuickTime, Eldora Set for Saturday Doubleheader

ROSSBURG, OH – May 8, 2021 – #LetsRaceTwo has turned into #LetsRaceFour as Saturday’s slate at Eldora Speedway will now include four features, two for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

After a five-hour rain delay pushed the beginning of Friday’s show into the wee morning hours on Saturday, The Greatest Show on Dirt was able to complete Hot Laps and Slick Woody’s Qualifying before postponing the remainder of the program to Saturday afternoon.

David Gravel of Watertown, CT earned his Series-best fifth Slick Woody’s QuickTime of the season with a lap of 12.608 seconds, only 0.009 seconds shy of his very own track record at The Big E. Already a two-time winner on 1/2-mile ovals this year, Gravel and the Big Game Motorsports #2 will look to back up their Bristol Throwdown sweep with another potential double at Eldora tomorrow.

Timing in behind Gravel was a trio of invaders all hoping to breakthrough for their first World of Outlaws win at Eldora. Brian Brown (Grain Valley, MO) was second at 12.721 in the FVP Parts #21, Tyler Courtney (Indianapolis, IN) was third at 12.745 in the NOS Energy Drink #7BC, and Spencer Bayston (Lebanon, IN) was fourth at 12.795 in the CJB Motorsports #5. Rookie of the Year contenders James McFadden was fifth-quick at 12.831 in the Kasey Kahne Racing #9.

Entering on a three-race winning streak, two-time Series champion Brad Sweet suffered his worst qualifying result of the season as the Kasey Kahne Racing, NAPA Auto Parts #49 was buried in 23rd of 30 cars that timed in.

Other storylines ahead of Eldora’s doubleheader include Tony Stewart Racing’s Donny Schatz chasing his 1,900th career Feature start, among other accomplishments, and 2013 Series champion Daryn Pittman returning to action with the Swindell SpeedLab #39 camp.

On Saturday, pit gates will open at 12:00pm with spectator gates opening at 1:00pm and Hot Laps scheduled for 2:30pm with Friday’s Heat Races to follow. Once the first program is done, the facility will be swept and track will be re-worked with the second program slated to begin at 6:00pm.

All tickets and pit passes from Friday will be honored for the afternoon show, and all tickets for Saturday’s originally scheduled show will be honored for the 6:00pm event. A limited number of tickets remain available to purchase for both shows.

Friday Night – Qualifying Times:

#2 David Gravel (12.608)

#21 Brian Brown (12.721)

#7BC Tyler Courtney (12.745)

#5 Spencer Bayston (12.795)

#9 James McFadden (12.831)

#13 Justin Peck (12.837)

#41 Carson Macedo (12.838)

#11 Ian Madsen (12.858)

#14 Kerry Madsen (12.861)

#3Z Brock Zearfoss (12.872)

#39 Daryn Pittman (12.884)

#17 Sheldon Haudenschild (12.888)

#15 Donny Schatz (12.894)

#10 Zeb Wise (12.904)

#2C Wayne Johnson (12.919)

#83 Aaron Reutzel (12.922)

#1S Logan Schuchart (12.930)

#1A Jacob Allen (12.930)

#26 Cory Eliason (12.932)

#7S Jason Sides (12.940)

#19 Parker Price-Miller (12.946)

#11K Kraig Kinser (13.007)

#49 Brad Sweet (13.058)

#24 Rico Abreu (13.067)

#W20 Greg Wilson (13.067)

#22 Jac Haudenschild (13.083)

#19M Brent Marks (13.104)

#18X Cole Macedo (13.154)

#97 Cole Duncan (13.183)

#18S Bryce Schmitt (14.406)