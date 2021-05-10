Austin McCarl and Lindberg Hustle to Huset’s Speedway Season-Opening Victories

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (May 9, 2021) – Austin McCarl, Cory Yeigh and Jesse Lindberg kicked off the 2021 season at Huset’s Speedway by earning a trip into Victory Lane on Sunday evening during Rosenbauer America Night.

The Mother’s Day Opener signaled the much anticipated return of weekly racing at the high-banked dirt oval and all three features yielded exciting battles throughout the field.

McCarl hustled from eighth to second and inherited the lead on Lap 20 of the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig main event when polesitter Justin Henderson, who led the first 19 laps, spun after contact with a driver he was attempting to lap. Dominic Scelzi, who had driven from the 14th starting position and was posting the fastest laps on the track while the lead drivers were in traffic, restarted second, but McCarl was efficient to lead the final six laps en route to the victory.

“To be at Huset’s on Mother’s Day again, it just feels right,” he said during an interview in Victory Lane.

Matt Juhl rounded out the podium with Brooke Tatnell placing fourth and Carson McCarl fifth.

Carson McCarl set quick time in qualifying out of the 24 drivers competing to earn the Nordica Wearhouses bonus. Skylar Prochaska, Juhl and Wade Nygaard each won a heat race.

Yeigh was also a big mover in the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks main event as he powered from seventh to the win. Yeigh quickly maneuvered into third place by using the high side of the track and he pounced on a restart with seven laps remaining to take the lead.

Tim Dann posted a runner-up result with Dan Jensen, who led the first 13 laps of the feature, finishing third. Brandon Ferguson was fourth and Shaun Taylor ended fifth.

Ferguson, Taylor and Yeigh registered heat race triumphs.

Lindberg led the distance of the 20-lap Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series A Main for his first career victory at the track. Lee Goos Jr. earned a second-place finish with Dusty Ballenger, Casey Abbas and 16 th-starting Shane Fick rounding out the top five, respectively.

Abbas, Bayley Ballenger and Jared Jansen were the heat race winners.

The next race at Huset’s Speedway is Sunday when the Northern Outlaw Sprint Association joins the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig. Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series will also be in action.

ROSENBAUER AMERICA NIGHT RACE RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (May 9, 2021) –

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig

A Feature: 1. 17A-Austin McCarl (8); 2. 3-Dominic Scelzi (14); 3. 2KS-Matt Juhl (6); 4. 16-Brooke Tatnell (7); 5. 27-Carson McCarl (5); 6. 81-Jack Dover (9); 7. 44-Chris Martin (2); 8. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (12); 9. 22-Riley Goodno (17); 10. 35-Skylar Prochaska (4); 11. ACE-Dusty Zomer (10); 12. 11M-Brendan Mullen (18); 13. 7-Justin Henderson (1); 14. 101-Chuck McGillivray (16); 15. 12-Tyler Drueke (19); 16. 4-Cody Hansen (15); 17. 0-Alex Schriever (23); 18. 20A-Jordan Adams (21); 19. 05-Colin Smith (20); 20. (DNF) 9N-Wade Nygaard (3); 21. (DNF) 14-Jody Rosenboom (13); 22. (DNF) 47-Brant O’Banion (11); 23. (DNF) 2-Dylan Opdahl (22); 24. (DNS) 8-Jack Croaker.

Heat 1: 1. 35-Skylar Prochaska (2); 2. 27-Carson McCarl (4); 3. 7-Justin Henderson (3); 4. ACE-Dusty Zomer (6); 5. 3-Dominic Scelzi (7); 6. 4-Cody Hansen (1); 7. 11M-Brendan Mullen (5); 8. 20A-Jordan Adams (8).

Heat 2: 1. 2KS-Matt Juhl (2); 2. 44-Chris Martin (1); 3. 17A-Austin McCarl (4); 4. 8-Jack Croaker (3); 5. 14-Jody Rosenboom (6); 6. 22-Riley Goodno (7); 7. 12-Tyler Drueke (5); 8. 2-Dylan Opdahl (8).

Heat 3: 1. 9N-Wade Nygaard (2); 2. 16-Brooke Tatnell (4); 3. 81-Jack Dover (3); 4. 47-Brant O’Banion (6); 5. 51A-Elliot Amdahl (1); 6. 101-Chuck McGillivray (5); 7. 05-Colin Smith (7); 8. 0-Alex Schriever (8).

Qualifying: 1. 27-Carson McCarl, 00:11.026 (4); 2. 17A-Austin McCarl, 00:11.045 (13); 3. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 00:11.073 (11); 4. 7-Justin Henderson, 00:11.085 (17); 5. 8-Jack Croaker, 00:11.086 (1); 6. 81-Jack Dover, 00:11.139 (20); 7. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 00:11.160 (22); 8. 2KS-Matt Juhl, 00:11.187 (18); 9. 9N-Wade Nygaard, 00:11.217 (7); 10. 4-Cody Hansen, 00:11.271 (2); 11. 44-Chris Martin, 00:11.300 (23); 12. 51A-Elliot Amdahl, 00:11.308 (12); 13. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:11.357 (6); 14. 12-Tyler Drueke, 00:11.397 (9); 15. 101-Chuck McGillivray, 00:11.408 (14); 16. ACE-Dusty Zomer, 00:11.413 (8); 17. 14-Jody Rosenboom, 00:11.442 (16); 18. 47-Brant O’Banion, 00:11.442 (21); 19. 3-Dominic Scelzi, 00:11.451 (24); 20. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:11.523 (10); 21. 05-Colin Smith, 00:11.649 (19); 22. 20A-Jordan Adams, 00:11.704 (5); 23. 2-Dylan Opdahl, 00:11.860 (3); 24. 0-Alex Schriever, 00:11.931 (15).

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature: 1. 64-Cory Yeigh (7); 2. 40-Tim Dann (3); 3. 98-Dan Jensen (1); 4. 15-Brandon Ferguson (4); 5. 71-Shaun Taylor (2); 6. 3-Matt Steuerwald (10); 7. 71Z-Zach Olivier (6); 8. 51-Billy Prouty (9); 9. 21-Ron Howe (8); 10. 83-Nick Janssen (16); 11. 65J-Jeff Wittrock (17); 12. 29Z-JJ Zebell (12); 13. (DNF) 99-Ryan DeBoer (14); 14. (DNF) 45-Craig Hanisch (13); 15. (DNF) 97-Jim Pruett (5); 16. (DNF) 34K-Colby Klaassen (11); 17. (DNF) 14-Jim Ross (15).

Heat 1: 1. 15-Brandon Ferguson (1); 2. 29Z-JJ Zebell (3); 3. 51-Billy Prouty (5); 4. 3-Matt Steuerwald (4); 5. 45-Craig Hanisch (6); 6. 83-Nick Janssen (2).

Heat 2: 1. 71-Shaun Taylor (1); 2. 98-Dan Jensen (2); 3. 97-Jim Pruett (5); 4. 21-Ron Howe (4); 5. 99-Ryan DeBoer (3); 6. 65J-Jeff Wittrock (6).

Heat 3: 1. 64-Cory Yeigh (1); 2. 71Z-Zach Olivier (2); 3. 40-Tim Dann (4); 4. 34K-Colby Klaassen (5); 5. 14-Jim Ross (3).

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

A Feature: 1. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (1); 2. 17-Lee Goos Jr (4); 3. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (6); 4. 17V-Casey Abbas (7); 5. 7-Shane Fick (16); 6. 23-Brandon Bosma (10); 7. 05-Brandon Allen (13); 8. 27CC-Chayden Carpenter (18); 9. 10-Lincoln Drewis (19); 10. 22W-Aaron Werner (21); 11. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (12); 12. (DNF) 5-Javen Ostermann (5); 13. (DNF) 20-Brandt Obanion (8); 14. (DNF) 8K-Micah Slendy (17); 15. (DNF) 8-Jacob Hughes (11); 16. (DNF) 10S-Trevor Serbus (14); 17. (DNF) 81-Jared Jansen (2); 18. (DNF) 31A-CJ Johnson (15); 19. (DNF) 35-Mike Stegenga (9); 20. (DNS) 12L-John Lambertz; 21. (DNS) 29K-Keith Weber; 22. (DNS) 98-Nate Barger; 23. (DNS) 77-Taylor Ryan.

Heat 1: 1. 17V-Casey Abbas (2); 2. 5-Javen Ostermann (1); 3. 8-Jacob Hughes (4); 4. 17-Lee Goos Jr (6); 5. 05-Brandon Allen (5); 6. 7-Shane Fick (3); 7. (DNF) 29K-Keith Weber (8); 8. (DNF) 98-Nate Barger (7).

Heat 2: 1. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (1); 2. 12L-John Lambertz (4); 3. 20-Brandt Obanion (7); 4. 35-Mike Stegenga (2); 5. 10S-Trevor Serbus (8); 6. 8K-Micah Slendy (3); 7. 10-Lincoln Drewis (5); 8. 22W-Aaron Werner (6).

Heat 3: 1. 81-Jared Jansen (2); 2. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (4); 3. 23-Brandon Bosma (5); 4. 7L-Jesse Lindberg (6); 5. 31A-CJ Johnson (3); 6. 27CC-Chayden Carpenter (7); 7. (DNS) 77-Taylor Ryan.

2021 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig:

Austin McCarl – 1 (May 9)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Cory Yeigh – 1 (May 9)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series :

Jesse Lindberg – 1 (May 9)

