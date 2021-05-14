Bacon Wins BOSS Feature at Gas City I-96 Speedway

GAS CITY, Ind. (May 14, 2021) — Brady Bacon won the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series main event Friday night at Gas City I-69 Speedway. Bacon drove away from Shane Cottle for a 2.016 second victory at the finish. Justin Grant driving for Paul Hazen, Saturday’s BOSS feature winner at I-96 Speedway Thomas Meseraull, and Matt Westfall rounded out the top five.
Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Gas City I-69 Speedway
Gas City, Indiana
Friday May 14, 2021
Feature:
1. 98-Brady Bacon
2. 24P-Shane Cottle
3. 57-Paul Hazen
4. 00-Thomas Meseraull
5. 33M-Matt Westfall
6. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett
7. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr.
8. 52-Issac Chapple
9. 82-Mike Miller
10. 26-Cody White
11. 20-Tyler Kendall
12. 79AU-Max Guilford
13. 77K-Katlynn Lear
14. 39-Matt Goodnight
15. 41-Cole Ketcham
16. 79-Adam Byrkett
17. 78-Rob Caho
18. 9Z-Zach Pretorius
19. 75-Jerry Dahms
20. 21-Travis Hery
21. 01-Anthony D’Alessio
22. 27-Evan Mosley
23. 5M-Max Adams
24. 16K-Ben Knight