Bacon Wins BOSS Feature at Gas City I-96 Speedway

GAS CITY, Ind. (May 14, 2021) — Brady Bacon won the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series main event Friday night at Gas City I-69 Speedway. Bacon drove away from Shane Cottle for a 2.016 second victory at the finish. Justin Grant driving for Paul Hazen, Saturday’s BOSS feature winner at I-96 Speedway Thomas Meseraull, and Matt Westfall rounded out the top five.

Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series

Gas City I-69 Speedway

Gas City, Indiana

Friday May 14, 2021

Feature:

1. 98-Brady Bacon

2. 24P-Shane Cottle

3. 57-Paul Hazen

4. 00-Thomas Meseraull

5. 33M-Matt Westfall

6. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett

7. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr.

8. 52-Issac Chapple

9. 82-Mike Miller

10. 26-Cody White

11. 20-Tyler Kendall

12. 79AU-Max Guilford

13. 77K-Katlynn Lear

14. 39-Matt Goodnight

15. 41-Cole Ketcham

16. 79-Adam Byrkett

17. 78-Rob Caho

18. 9Z-Zach Pretorius

19. 75-Jerry Dahms

20. 21-Travis Hery

21. 01-Anthony D’Alessio

22. 27-Evan Mosley

23. 5M-Max Adams

24. 16K-Ben Knight