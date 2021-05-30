Zielski Wins at Wilmot

From Mike Babicz

WILMOT Wisc. (May 29, 2021) — Oconomowoc’s Ryan Zielski became the fifth different 20-lap Autometer/Brewington Electric Wisconsin Wingless Sprint Car feature winner of 2021 at Wilmot Raceway Saturday, May 29. Zielski held off a late charge from second place Jimmy Sivia of Winthrop Harbor, IL highlighting the Memorial Day weekend Foamily Night sponsored by Grand Foundation. Burlington’s Rusty Egan took third less than a half car length alongside Sivia.

“We broke last week so this made up for it,” said Zielski. “Jimmy(Sivia) is tough and I knew he’d be coming.”

The Sprint Car Challenge comes to Wilmot Raceway’s 1/3-mile clay oval on Friday, June 4 as Tony Stewart’s All Star Sprints take on the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association (IRA) Sprints at the IRA’s original home track. Wingless Sprints and IRA Lightning Sprints round out an all sprint car program. Advance tickets are available on the wilmotraceway.com website. All grandstand seats are general admission. Advance ticket holders will be admitted to the grandstands beginning at 3:00 p.m. with race day purchasers being allowed in starting at 4:00 p.m. Grandstand admission is $30.00 for adults ages 12 & over; $5.00 ages 7-11; with 6 & under admitted free. Pit passes are $35.00 with the pits opening at 2:00 p.m.

Wisconsin WinglESS Sprint Car Series

Wilmot Raceway

Wilmot, Wisconsin

Saturday May 29, 2021

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 12-Shawn Swim[2]

2. 6B-Vince Bartolotta[7]

3. 4-Jordan Paulsen[3]

4. 39-William Huck[1]

5. 41-Dennis Spitz[5]

6. 00-Paul Shaffer[9]

7. 89-George Gaertner Jr[8]

8. 17-Darren Ihrke[10]

9. 36-Billy Hafford[4]

10. 13W-Dave Wallace[11]

11. 61-Zach Hansen[6]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 91-Jimmy Sivia[1]

2. 22S-Brian Strane[3]

3. 40-Tim Cox[9]

4. 09-Clayton Rossmann[6]

5. 15-Dan Wade[2]

6. 7-Trinity Uttech[4]

7. 47-Chance Ciskowski[8]

8. 52M-David Mikulski[7]

9. 99J-Seth Johnson[10]

10. 29J-Ralph Johnson[5]

11. 17M-Matt Rypel[11]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 50-Rusty Egan[1]

2. 01-Chris Dodd[5]

3. 7X-Ryan Marshall[8]

4. 19K-Derek Crane[3]

5. 9X-Mike Sullivan[6]

6. 22-Greg Alt[2]

7. 66-Denny Smith[10]

8. 29-Bryce Andrews[7]

9. 7D-Josh Davidson[11]

10. 70H-Tate Hensley[9]

Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 14Z-Ryan Zielski[1]

2. 38-Allen Hafford[5]

3. 6-Jake Kouba[4]

4. 20-Natalie Klemko[2]

5. 9-Greg Olsen[6]

6. 70-Chris Klemko[8]

7. 0-John Fahl[9]

8. 13-CJ Malueg[7]

9. 19X-Nathan Crane[3]

DNS: 29OG-Tom Eller

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 70-Chris Klemko[1]

2. 0-John Fahl[3]

3. 61-Zach Hansen[12]

4. 70H-Tate Hensley[10]

5. 22-Greg Alt[6]

6. 29-Bryce Andrews[7]

7. 13W-Dave Wallace[9]

8. 17M-Matt Rypel[11]

9. 99J-Seth Johnson[8]

10. 89-George Gaertner Jr[4]

11. 66-Denny Smith[2]

12. 7-Trinity Uttech[5]

13. 29OG-Tom Eller[13]

B-Main 2 (12 Laps)

1. 41-Dennis Spitz[2]

2. 47-Chance Ciskowski[4]

3. 19X-Nathan Crane[10]

4. 13-CJ Malueg[7]

5. 15-Dan Wade[3]

6. 39-William Huck[1]

7. 52M-David Mikulski[6]

8. 7D-Josh Davidson[8]

9. 36-Billy Hafford[9]

10. 29J-Ralph Johnson[11]

11. 17-Darren Ihrke[5]

DNS: 8-Daniel Walldan

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 14Z-Ryan Zielski[2]

2. 91-Jimmy Sivia[4]

3. 50-Rusty Egan[3]

4. 7X-Ryan Marshall[8]

5. 22S-Brian Strane[1]

6. 01-Chris Dodd[7]

7. 6-Jake Kouba[11]

8. 40-Tim Cox[9]

9. 09-Clayton Rossmann[12]

10. 38-Allen Hafford[6]

11. 4-Jordan Paulsen[13]

12. 19K-Derek Crane[15]

13. 41-Dennis Spitz[20]

14. 70-Chris Klemko[19]

15. 9-Greg Olsen[17]

16. 20-Natalie Klemko[18]

17. 19X-Nathan Crane[24]

18. 12-Shawn Swim[5]

19. 0-John Fahl[21]

20. 61-Zach Hansen[23]

21. 6B-Vince Bartolotta[10]

22. 9X-Mike Sullivan[16]

23. 00-Paul Shaffer[14]

24. 47-Chance Ciskowski[22]