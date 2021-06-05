Photo Gallery: All Stars/IRA at Wilmot Raceway All Star Circuit of Champions, Interstate Racing Association, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, Wilmot Raceway Joe B Miller (51B) and Josh Schneiderman (49) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Skylar Gee (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jereme Schroeder (Serena Dalhamer photo) Rob Pribnow (Serena Dalhamer photo) Joe B Miller (51B) and Josh Schneiderman (49) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Spencer Bayston (Serena Dalhamer photo) Tyler Courtney (Serena Dalhamer photo) Fan Salute (Serena Dalhamer photo) Paul McMahan (5) and Scotty Thiel (73) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Tyler Courtney (Serena Dalhamer photo) Danny Schlafer (25) and Scotty Neitzel (2W) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Zach Hansen (Serena Dalhamer photo) Related Stories: Balog Wins Second Feature of the Weekend Saturday with IRA Balog Dominates Wins the Harry Neitzel Memorial at the Dodge County Fairgrounds Bill Balog Wins IRA Feature at the Langlade County Fair Scotty Thiel Wins IRA Feature at Angell Park Thiel wins IRA feature at Angell Park Speedway All Star Circuit of ChampionsInterstate Racing AssociationInterstate Racing AssociationPhoto GalleryWilmot Raceway