Balog Doubles Up in All Star Action

SUN PRAIRIE, Wisc. (June 6, 2021) — Bill Balog only had to wait one day before collecting his second career victory with the Floracing All Star Circuit of Champions Sunday evening at Angell Park Speedway. Ian Madsen, Rico Abreu, Cap Henry, and Cory Eliason rounded out the top five. More on this race to come.

Floracing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 / Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association

Angell Park Speedway

Sun Prairie, Wisconsin

Sunday, June 6, 2021

Dixie Vodka Qualifying

1. 11-Ian Madsen, 11.957[2]

2. 17B-Bill Balog, 12.039[11]

3. 24-Rico Abreu, 12.050[5]

4. 2W-Scott Neitzel, 12.194[4]

5. 39-Jake Blackhurst, 12.304[1]

6. 13-Spencer Bayston, 12.311[9]

7. 9K-Kyle Schuett, 12.339[3]

8. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 12.343[7]

9. 19-Parker Price Miller, 12.389[21]

10. 26-Cory Eliason, 12.403[13]

11. 5J-Jeremy Schultz, 12.411[16]

12. 21-Carson Short, 12.450[10]

13. 5-Paul McMahan, 12.450[23]

14. 4-Cap Henry, 12.453[26]

15. 68-Dave Uttech, 12.474[6]

16. 10-Zeb Wise, 12.490[12]

17. 8M-TJ Michael, 12.491[8]

18. 23-Russel Borland, 12.525[14]

19. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 12.529[24]

20. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 12.568[25]

21. 07-Skylar Gee, 12.628[20]

22. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 12.679[19]

23. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, 12.699[18]

24. 20R-Rob Pribnow, 12.730[15]

25. 4K-Kris Spitz, 13.009[22]

26. 29-Hunter Custer, 13.154[17]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[1]

2. 17B-Bill Balog[4]

3. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[2]

4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[7]

5. 4-Cap Henry[5]

6. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[8]

7. 39-Jake Blackhurst[3]

8. 8M-TJ Michael[6]

9. 29-Hunter Custer[9]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 21-Carson Short[1]

2. 19-Parker Price Miller[2]

3. 13-Spencer Bayston[3]

4. 24-Rico Abreu[4]

5. 07-Skylar Gee[7]

6. 23-Russel Borland[6]

7. 68-Dave Uttech[5]

8. 20R-Rob Pribnow[8]

Kears Speed Shop Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 24-Rico Abreu[1]

2. 17B-Bill Balog[3]

3. 2W-Scott Neitzel[2]

4. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[5]

5. 11-Ian Madsen[7]

6. 13-Spencer Bayston[6]

7. 26-Cory Eliason[8]

8. 21-Carson Short[4]

Ford Performance Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 26-Cory Eliason[1]

2. 2W-Scott Neitzel[3]

3. 9K-Kyle Schuett[2]

4. 11-Ian Madsen[4]

5. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[8]

6. 5-Paul McMahan[5]

7. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[7]

8. 10-Zeb Wise[6]

9. 4K-Kris Spitz[9]

Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 39-Jake Blackhurst[1]

2. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[3]

3. 10-Zeb Wise[4]

4. 8M-TJ Michael[5]

5. 4K-Kris Spitz[7]

6. 68-Dave Uttech[2]

7. 20R-Rob Pribnow[6]

8. 29-Hunter Custer[8]

FloRacing A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 17B-Bill Balog[2]

2. 11-Ian Madsen[5]

3. 24-Rico Abreu[1]

4. 4-Cap Henry[13]

5. 26-Cory Eliason[7]

6. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[12]

7. 13-Spencer Bayston[6]

8. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[15]

9. 2W-Scott Neitzel[3]

10. 5-Paul McMahan[16]

11. 5J-Jeremy Schultz[4]

12. 19-Parker Price Miller[9]

13. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[11]

14. 10-Zeb Wise[21]

15. 23-Russel Borland[17]

16. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[18]

17. 21-Carson Short[8]

18. 9K-Kyle Schuett[10]

19. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[20]

20. 07-Skylar Gee[14]

21. 39-Jake Blackhurst[19]

22. 8M-TJ Michael[22]

23. 68-Dave Uttech[24]

24. 4K-Kris Spitz[23]