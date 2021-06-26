Kerry Madsen Scores Second Straight Jackson Nationals Preliminary Night Victory

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (June 25, 2021) – Kerry Madsen is on a mission this week at Jackson Motorplex, where he remains undefeated through a pair of AGCO Jackson Nationals preliminary nights.

Madsen led the final 18 laps of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature on Friday to become the first driver to sweep both preliminary nights of the crown jewel event since Jason Johnson accomplished the feat in 2018.

“I’m having a lot of fun driving it,” Madsen said. “I have a lot of confidence.”

The second straight triumph during the penultimate night of THE SHOWDOWN was Madsen’s 27th career victory with ‘The Greatest Show on Dirt’ and it secured a spot into the King of the Hill event on Saturday that will determine the first four rows of the $50,000-to-win finale.

Carson Macedo, World of Outlaws points leader Brad Sweet and Logan Schuchart also earned a spot into the King of the Hill after accumulating the most event points through two nights of the 43rd annual AGCO Jackson Nationals.

Madsen had an easier route to Victory Lane on Friday – a night after charging from 14th to the win. This time he started sixth. Madsen advanced into fifth place on the opening lap. He maneuvered from fifth to third during a restart on Lap 5. Madsen took second place on Lap 8 and he powered into the lead on Lap 13 just as Macedo, who led 11 of the first dozen laps – Sweet led Lap 6 – entered traffic.

A caution on Lap 14 as well as one on the restart brought out the only remaining yellow flags. Madsen comfortably maintained the lead for the remainder of the race, but the war between second through fourth was intense throughout the final 10 laps.

Macedo came out on top of a wild three-car battle with Schuchart and Sweet, earning a runner-up result to put himself in a great position entering Saturday’s finale.

“I feel good to be locked in,” Macedo said. “I made a couple mistakes that I need to clean up for tomorrow. We’re fortunate to be here and fortunate to be racing for big money this weekend.”

Schuchart finished third for his 16th top five of the season with the World of Outlaws.

“We were able to make some clean passes to get ourselves up there,” he said. “The 14 guys are fast right now, but I feel good about what we have going on. I felt really good in that feature.”

Sweet placed fourth and Shane Golobic scored his first top five of the season with the series with a fifth-place showing.

Schuchart set quick time during qualifying to open the night’s competition. Jack Dover, Kraig Kinser, D.J. Netto and Madsen each won a heat race. Macedo claimed the dash and Jacob Allen was victorious in the Last Chance Showdown.

The $50,000-to-win AGCO Jackson Nationals comes to a conclusion on Saturday with the pits opening at 2 p.m. and the main gates at 4 p.m. Hot laps begin at approximately 7 p.m. with racing to follow.

Aaron Reutzel, who won the BillionAuto.com Huset’s 50 on Tuesday at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D., ranks 15th in AGCO Jackson Nationals points following the two preliminary nights. Reutzel will start third in a qualifier on Saturday and he will need to win the race in order to advance into the King of the Hill. If Reutzel captures Saturday’s AGCO Jackson Nationals A Main he will receive a $100,000 bonus on top of the stout payout to win.

Tickets for the final night of the AGCO Jackson Nationals, including discounted specials, are available online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true or can be purchased at the track.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Jackson Nationals

Jackson Motorplex

Jackson, Minnesota

Friday, June 25, 2021

Qualifying

1. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 12.591[6]

2. 1A-Jacob Allen, 12.669[5]

3. 09-Matt Juhl, 12.818[3]

4. 41-Carson Macedo, 12.831[12]

5. 26-Cory Eliason, 12.849[1]

6. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 12.954[10]

7. 83X-Lynton Jeffrey, 12.967[7]

8. 2-David Gravel, 12.969[29]

9. 83-Aaron Reutzel, 12.988[8]

10. 17W-Shane Golobic, 13.017[17]

11. 49-Brad Sweet, 13.039[32]

12. 14-Kerry Madsen, 13.048[34]

13. 15-Donny Schatz, 13.061[16]

14. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.066[22]

15. 101-Lachlan McHugh, 13.069[11]

16. 14T-Tim Estenson, 13.079[4]

17. 7S-Jason Sides, 13.082[20]

18. 5-Parker Price Miller, 13.087[19]

19. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 13.103[26]

20. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 13.126[24]

21. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 13.165[2]

22. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 13.210[15]

23. 9-James McFadden, 13.232[33]

24. 21-Brian Brown, 13.236[30]

25. 81-Jack Dover, 13.268[9]

26. 7-Justin Henderson, 13.293[31]

27. 19-Paige Polyak, 13.300[27]

28. 3K-Tim Kaeding, 13.303[23]

29. 11-Spencer Bayston, 13.326[25]

30. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 13.331[13]

31. 88N-DJ Netto, 13.368[28]

32. 23-Russel Borland, 13.410[14]

33. 22MM-Kaleb Johnson, 13.601[18]

34. 2K-Kevin Ingle, 14.321[21]

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 81-Jack Dover[2]

2. 11-Spencer Bayston[1]

3. 7S-Jason Sides[4]

4. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[3]

5. 15-Donny Schatz[5]

6. 83-Aaron Reutzel[6]

7. 1S-Logan Schuchart[8]

8. 26-Cory Eliason[7]

9. 22MM-Kaleb Johnson[9]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 11K-Kraig Kinser[1]

2. 7-Justin Henderson[2]

3. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[3]

4. 5-Parker Price Miller[4]

5. 17W-Shane Golobic[6]

6. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[5]

7. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[7]

8. 1A-Jacob Allen[8]

9. 2K-Kevin Ingle[9]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 88N-DJ Netto[1]

2. 49-Brad Sweet[6]

3. 9-James McFadden[3]

4. 19-Paige Polyak[2]

5. 83X-Lynton Jeffrey[7]

6. 101-Lachlan McHugh[5]

7. 2C-Wayne Johnson[4]

8. 09-Matt Juhl[8]

Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 14-Kerry Madsen[6]

2. 21-Brian Brown[3]

3. 41-Carson Macedo[8]

4. 3K-Tim Kaeding[2]

5. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[4]

6. 2-David Gravel[7]

7. 23-Russel Borland[1]

8. 14T-Tim Estenson[5]

Dash #1 (6 Laps)

1. 41-Carson Macedo[1]

2. 17W-Shane Golobic[2]

3. 49-Brad Sweet[5]

4. 7S-Jason Sides[4]

5. 21-Brian Brown[7]

6. 14-Kerry Madsen[8]

7. 81-Jack Dover[6]

8. 83X-Lynton Jeffrey[3]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 1A-Jacob Allen[1]

2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[4]

3. 26-Cory Eliason[5]

4. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[7]

5. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[2]

6. 3K-Tim Kaeding[9]

7. 101-Lachlan McHugh[6]

8. 2C-Wayne Johnson[10]

9. 09-Matt Juhl[3]

10. 22MM-Kaleb Johnson[13]

11. 19-Paige Polyak[8]

12. 23-Russel Borland[12]

13. 2K-Kevin Ingle[14]

DNS: 14T-Tim Estenson

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 14-Kerry Madsen[6]

2. 41-Carson Macedo[1]

3. 1S-Logan Schuchart[10]

4. 49-Brad Sweet[3]

5. 17W-Shane Golobic[2]

6. 5-Parker Price Miller[16]

7. 7S-Jason Sides[4]

8. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[24]

9. 11K-Kraig Kinser[9]

10. 9-James McFadden[17]

11. 2-David Gravel[14]

12. 15-Donny Schatz[15]

13. 83-Aaron Reutzel[18]

14. 11-Spencer Bayston[19]

15. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[22]

16. 7-Justin Henderson[11]

17. 83X-Lynton Jeffrey[8]

18. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[20]

19. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[13]

20. 26-Cory Eliason[23]

21. 81-Jack Dover[7]

22. 1A-Jacob Allen[21]

23. 21-Brian Brown[5]

24. 88N-DJ Netto[12]