USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK STANDS ON THE GAS THIS FRIDAY AT GAS CITY

By Richie Murray

Gas City, Indiana (July 21, 2021)………Last year’s introduction to NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week by AMSOIL at Gas City I-69 Speedway produced one of the wildest finishes in the history of the series, punctuated by a memorable duel between Logan Seavey and Kevin Thomas Jr. that truly defined the fine line between the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.

Competing for nearly the entirety of the second half of the 30-lap feature side-by-side for the lead, Seavey and Thomas tangled in turn three while working their way past a lapped car on the final lap, sending both of the frontrunners over the turn three cushion. Thomas’ car came to a stop while Seavey motored on without stopping, bent draglink and all.

From thereon, Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) finished off the victory in a green-white-checkered battle with Chase Stockon to collect his first career ISW victory and enters this Friday night’s, July 23 Indiana Sprint Week opener undefeated at Gas City in ISW competition, standing one-for-one.

Once again, for the 10th time, Gas City I-69 Speedway will host the Indiana Sprint Week opener. The quarter-mile dirt oval has previously hosted the ISW opener in its debut on the schedule 2002 and each year between 2011-16, then again in 2019-20.

Seavey is among four past Gas City Indiana Sprint Week winners slated to compete this Friday night along with Stockon, C.J. Leary and Shane Cottle.

Stockon (Fort Branch, Ind.) scored the ISW Gas City victory in 2015 and notched another top-flight result a year ago with a runner-up finish. The reigning Indiana Sprint Week champ has also finished 5th at GC in 2014, 8th in 2013, 9th in 2017 and 10th in 2012.

Leary (Greenfield, Ind.) beat the rain to reign victorious during ISW at Gas City in 2017. The 2019 Indiana Sprint Week champion, Leary snagged a 2nd place finish that same year at GC.

Two-time track champ Cottle (Kansas, Ill.) is always a threat to win at Gas City during Indiana Sprint Week, and finally broke through in 2019, winning the closest finish ever in USAC National Sprint Car history after starting from the 18th position. In fact, over the past two seasons of ISW at Gas City, Cottle has advanced a total of 31 positions in the feature alone. Among his seven top-five Gas City ISW results are a 2nd in 2013, a 4th in 2016 and 5th place finishes in 2007-08-11-12. He also won USAC National Sprint Car features at Gas City in 2006 and 2008.

Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.) very nearly pulled off his first Gas City ISW victory in 2020, but the 2017 ISW champ has won twice in USAC National Sprint Car competition at GC in both 2013 and 2018. During Indiana Sprint Week there, he’s finished 5th twice in 2015 and 2019, and was 9th in 2013.

Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) collected a USAC National Sprint car feature win at Gas City in 2015. The 2016 Indiana Sprint Week champion has been highly consistent over the years at GC, earning four top-five results with a 4th as his best in 2019 and a 5th in 2007, 2016 and 2017. The three-time USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car champ owns Gas City’s 10-lap track record of 2:01.65, set in 2015.

Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) is the most recent USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car feature winner at Gas City, scoring a late September 2020 victory. During ISW’s Gas City rounds, he was 2nd in 2014 and 3rd in 2020 after recording the fastest qualifying time. Also on his ISW Gas City resume are finishes of 8th in 2017 and 10th in 2019.

Two-time (2011 & 2018) Indiana Sprint Week titlist Chris Windom (Canton, Ill.) has a USAC National Sprint Car feature triumph in his back pocket, winning in the fall of 2019. At Gas City during ISW, the USAC Triple Crown champion has stood on the “podium” five times with a best of 2nd in 2011, and 3rd place results in 2014-16-17-19.

Scotty Weir (Marion, Ind.) got his lone USAC National Sprint Car feature win at Gas City in the spring of 2016. During ISW at the racetrack located just off I-69, Weir has been 3rd in 2009, 4th in 2007, 5th in 2010, 6th in 2016, 7th in 2007 and 8th in 2012.

Robert Ballou (Rocklin, Calif.), the 2015 Indiana Sprint Week champ, hasn’t yet won a USAC National Sprint Car feature at Gas City, but has come oh-so-close, leading late in 2017 before finishing 2nd and was also 3rd in 2011, 4th in 2015 and 8th in 2016.

Looking for breakthrough performances in the win column at Gas City are Bedford, Indiana’s Brady Short (6th in 2007); one-lap track record holder and 2019 track champ, San Jose, California’s Thomas Meseraull (5th in 2020 & 7th in 2017); Broken Arrow, Oklahoma’s Jason McDougal (6th in 2019); Princeton, Indiana’s Kyle Cummins (4th in 2020 & 8th in 2019); Marion, Illinois’ Carson Short (6th in 2020) and Pleasant Hill, Ohio’s Matt Westfall (10th in 2020).

Indiana Sprint Week Rookies Tanner Thorson (Minden, Nev.) and Paul Nienhiser (Chapin, Ill.) will be on hand. Thorson won his first career USAC National Midget feature at Gas City in 2015.

They’ll be joined by a number of USAC stalwarts eager for a first career USAC National Sprint Car feature win like 2017 USAC West Coast Sprint Car champion Jake Swanson (Anaheim, Calif.), 2020 USAC National Most Improved Driver Brandon Mattox (Terre Haute, Ind.), 2020 USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year Jadon Rogers (Worthington, Ind.), USAC Sprint Car Rookie Cole Bodine (Rossville, Ind.), 2017 USAC National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year Stevie Sussex (Mesa, Ariz.) and 2018 USAC Southwest Sprint Car champ Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, Ariz.), in addition to USAC CRA Sprint Car invaders Eddie Tafoya Jr. (Chino Hills, Calif.) and Chris Gansen (Verdemont Heights, Calif.) and more!

Gas City’s NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week by AMSOIL event features the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship vying for the $6,000 winner’s share along with the 600cc Non-Wing Micro Sprints.

On Friday, pits open at 3pm ET, front gates open at 5pm, drivers meeting at 6pm with cars on track at 6:30pm and qualifying/racing immediately following.

General admission tickets are $30, kids 12 and under are free. Pit passes are $30 for members and $35 for non-members.

Every lap of all seven USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week by AMSOIL races will be aired live on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/2ZpafUr.

==========================

2021 USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK INDIANA SPRINT WEEK SCHEDULE:

Friday, July 23: Gas City I-69 Speedway | Gas City, IN

Saturday, July 24: Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN

Sunday, July 25: Lawrenceburg Speedway | Lawrenceburg, IN

Wednesday, July 28: Terre Haute Action Track | Terre Haute, IN

Thursday, July 29: Lincoln Park Speedway | Putnamville, IN

Friday, July 30: Bloomington Speedway | Bloomington, IN

Saturday, July 31: Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, IN

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CARS AT GAS CITY:

1 Lap – 4/26/2013 – Thomas Meseraull – 11.441 – 78.665 mph

6 Laps – 7/18/2003 – Bud Kaeding – 1:18.03 – 69.204 mph

8 Laps – 7/11/2008 – A.J. Anderson – 1:41.67 – 71.266 mph

10 Laps – 7/10/2015 – Brady Bacon – 2:01.65 – 73.983 mph

12 Laps – 9/26/2019 – Chad Boespflug – 2:28.28 – 72.835 mph

30 Laps – 7/8/2011 – Dave Darland – 6:25.08 – 70.115 mph

GAS CITY I-69 SPEEDWAY INDIANA SPRINT WEEK WINS:

5-Jon Stanbrough

2-Cory Kruseman

1-Bryan Clauson, Daron Clayton, Shane Cottle, Tyler Courtney, Dave Darland, Levi Jones, C.J. Leary, Logan Seavey, Chase Stockon, Cole Whitt & J.J. Yeley

GAS CITY I-69 SPEEDWAY INDIANA SPRINT WEEK WINNERS:

2002: Cory Kruseman (7/19)

2003: J.J. Yeley (7/18)

2005: Cory Kruseman (7/20)

2006: Jon Stanbrough (7/19)

2007: Daron Clayton (7/13) & Jon Stanbrough (7/14)

2008: Cole Whitt (7/11)

2009: Levi Jones (7/11)

2010: Jon Stanbrough (7/10)

2011: Dave Darland (7/8)

2012: Bryan Clauson (7/13)

2013: Jon Stanbrough (7/12)

2014: Jon Stanbrough (7/11)

2015: Chase Stockon (7/10)

2016: Tyler Courtney (7/8)

2017: C.J. Leary (7/10)

2019: Shane Cottle (7/18)

2020: Logan Seavey (7/24)

USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR WINS AT GAS CITY I-69 SPEEDWAY:

6-Jon Stanbrough

3-Shane Cottle & Tracy Hines

2-Cory Kruseman, Dave Darland, Hunter Schuerenberg, J.J. Yeley & Kevin Thomas Jr.

1-Brady Bacon, Bryan Clauson, Tyler Courtney, Daron Clayton, Jay Drake, Justin Grant, Levi Jones, C.J. Leary, Logan Seavey, Chase Stockon, Scotty Weir, Cole Whitt & Chris Windom

USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR WINNERS AT GAS CITY I-69 SPEEDWAY:

2002: Cory Kruseman (7/19)

2003: J.J. Yeley (5/30) & J.J. Yeley (7/18)

2004: Tracy Hines (4/30)

2005: Jay Drake (6/3) & Cory Kruseman (7/20)

2006: Shane Cottle & Jon Stanbrough (7/19)

2007: Jon Stanbrough (6/14), Daron Clayton (7/13) & Jon Stanbrough (7/14)

2008: Shane Cottle (4/18) & Cole Whitt (7/11)

2009: Dave Darland (4/17) & Levi Jones (7/11)

2010: Tracy Hines (4/16) & Jon Stanbrough (7/10)

2011: Hunter Schuerenberg (4/29) & Dave Darland (7/8)

2012: Hunter Schuerenberg (4/27) & Bryan Clauson (7/13)

2013: Kevin Thomas, Jr. (4/26) & Jon Stanbrough (7/12)

2014: Tracy Hines (4/25) & Jon Stanbrough (7/11)

2015: Brady Bacon (5/15) & Chase Stockon (7/10)

2016: Scotty Weir (5/20) & Tyler Courtney (7/8)

2017: C.J. Leary (7/10)

2018: Kevin Thomas, Jr. (9/28)

2019: Shane Cottle (7/18) & Chris Windom (9/26)

2020: Logan Seavey (7/24) & Justin Grant (9/25)

GAS CITY ISW FEATURE WINNERS WHO HAVE GONE ON TO WIN THE INDIANA SPRINT WEEK TITLE THAT YEAR:

6 – Cory Kruseman (2002 & 2005), J.J. Yeley (2003), Jon Stanbrough (2006 & 2010) & Levi Jones (2009)

INDIANA SPRINT WEEK CHAMPIONS

1988: Randy Kinser/Bloomington, Ind.

1989: Chuck Amati/Freeman Spur, Ill.

1990: Chuck Amati/Freeman Spur, Ill. & Gary Trammell/Bloomington, Ind.

1991: Bob Kinser/Bloomington, Ind.

1992: Kevin Thomas/Danville, Ind.

1993: Kevin Thomas/Danville, Ind.

1994: Kelly Kinser/Bloomington, Ind.

1995: Kevin Thomas/Danville, Ind.

1996: Kevin Thomas/Danville, Ind.

1997: J.J. Yeley/Phoenix, Ariz.

1998: Dave Darland/Lincoln, Ind.

1999: Tony Elliott/Kokomo, Ind.

2000: Jay Drake/Val Verde, Calif.

2001: Dave Darland/Lincoln, Ind.

2002: Cory Kruseman/Ventura, Calif.

2003: J.J. Yeley/Phoenix, Ariz.

2004: Levi Jones/Olney, Ill.

2005: Cory Kruseman/Ventura, Calif.

2006: Jon Stanbrough/Avon, Ind.

2007: Dave Darland/Lincoln, Ind.

2008: Levi Jones/Olney, Ill.

2009: Levi Jones/Olney, Ill.

2010: Jon Stanbrough/Avon, Ind.

2011: Chris Windom/Canton, Ill.

2012: Levi Jones/Olney, Ill.

2013: Bryan Clauson/Noblesville, Ind.

2014: Bryan Clauson/Noblesville, Ind.

2015: Robert Ballou/Rocklin, Calif.

2016: Brady Bacon/Broken Arrow, Okla.

2017: Kevin Thomas, Jr./Cullman, Ala.

2018: Chris Windom/Canton, Ill.

2019: C.J. Leary/Greenfield, Ind.

2020: Chase Stockon/Fort Branch, Ind.

PAST INDIANA SPRINT WEEK RESULTS AT GAS CITY I-69 SPEEDWAY:

2002 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Cory Kruseman, 2. J.J. Yeley, 3. Tracy Hines, 4. Jay Drake, 5. Levi Jones, 6. Boston Reid, 7. Derek Davidson, 8. Kevin Briscoe, 9. Eric Shively, 10. Dave Darland, 11. Jon Stanbrough, 12. Tony Elliott, 13. Kevin Thomas, 14. Shane Hollingsworth, 15. Brian Hayden, 16. Jerry Coons, Jr., 17. A.J. Fike, 18. Bill Rose, 19. John Wolfe, 20. Marc Jessup, 21. Justin Marvel, 22. Troy Rutherford, 23. Terry Pletch, 24. A.J. Anderson. NT

2003 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. J.J. Yeley, 2. Jay Drake, 3. Tracy Hines, 4. Boston Reid, 5. Terry Pletch, 6. Critter Malone, 7. Jon Stanbrough, 8. Damion Gardner, 9. Bud Kaeding, 10. Cory Kruseman, 11. Shane Hollingsworth, 12. Michael Burthay, 13. Dave Darland, 14. Jimmy Laser, 15. Brian Hayden, 16. Mat Neely, 17. Jason Robbins, 18. Marc Jessup, 19. Justin Marvel, 20. Jerry Coons, Jr., 21. John Wolfe, 22. Tony Elliott, 23. Tim Spindler. NT

2005 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Cory Kruseman, 2. Levi Jones, 3. Justin Marvel, 4. Dickie Gaines, 5. Jay Drake, 6. Bill Rose, 7. Darren Hagen, 8. Josh Wise, 9. John Wolfe, 10. Jerry Coons, Jr., 11. Mat Neely, 12. A.J. Anderson, 13. Kent Christian, 14. Critter Malone, 15. Bart Grider, 16. Dave Darland, 17. Dustin Smith, 18. Brandon Petty, 19. Casey Shuman, 20. Damion Gardner, 21. Bud Kaeding, 22. Daron Clayton, 23. Tracy Hines, 24. Jon Stanbrough, NT

2006 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Jon Stanbrough, 2. Levi Jones, 3. A.J. Anderson, 4. Dave Darland, 5. Casey Shuman, 6. Brad Sweet, 7. Daron Clayton, 8. Bryan Clauson, 9. Brandon Petty, 10. Jerry Coons Jr., 11. Brady Short, 12. Shane Hollingsworth, 13. Josh Wise, 14. Scotty Weir, 15. Ron Dennis, 16. Shane Cottle, 17. Darren Hagen, 18. Jay Drake, 19. Jesse Hockett, 20. Mat Neely, 21. Dickie Gaines, 22. Ed Hassler, 23. Kyle Wissmiller, 24. Josh Spencer. NT

2007 NIGHT #1 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Daron Clayton, 2. Levi Jones, 3. Darren Hagen, 4. Scotty Weir, 5. Brady Bacon, 6. Shane Cottle, 7. Cory Kruseman, 8. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 9. Dave Darland, 10. Jon Stanbrough, 11. Shane Hollingsworth, 12. Damion Gardner, 13. Robert Ballou, 14. Hunter Schuerenberg, 15. Jesse Hockett, 16. Brady Short, 17. Josh Ford, 18. Kevin Swindell, 19. Chad Boespflug, 20. Josh Spencer, 21. Matt Westfall, 22. Bret Mellenberndt, 23. A.J. Anderson, 24. Cole Whitt. NT

2007 NIGHT #2 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Jon Stanbrough, 2. Levi Jones, 3. Dustin Morgan, 4. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 5. Jesse Hockett, 6. Brady Short, 7. Scotty Weir, 8. Cory Kruseman, 9. Shane Hollingsworth, 10. Kyle Robbins, 11. Brady Bacon, 12. Hunter Schuerenberg, 13. Brett Burdette, 14. Kevin Swindell,15. Mat Neely, 16. Jerry Coons Jr., 17. Dave Darland, 18. Neil Shepherd, 19. Robert Ballou, 20. Michael Trimble, 21. Brad Sweet, 22. Shane Cottle, 23. Brandon Petty, 24. Darren Hagen. NT

2008 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Cole Whitt, 2. Darren Hagen, 3. Brad Sweet, 4. Jon Stanbrough, 5. Shane Cottle, 6. Tracy Hines, 7. Dave Darland, 8. Levi Jones, 9. Jerry Coons Jr., 10. Chris Windom, 11. Scotty Weir, 12. Brady Bacon, 13. Hunter Schuerenberg, 14. Chad Boat, 15. Daron Clayton, 16. Cory Kruseman, 17. Sammy Imel, 18. Damion Gardner, 19. Ryan Pace, 20. Steve Ott, 21. Jesse Hockett, 22. A.J. Anderson, 23. Jeff Bland, 24. Brady Short. NT

2009 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Levi Jones, 2. Bryan Clauson, 3. Scotty Weir, 4. Chad Boat, 5. Blake Fitzpatrick, 6. Dave Darland, 7. Shane Cottle, 8. Mike Spencer, 9. Damion Gardner, 10. Hud Cone, 11. Bobby East, 12. Nic Faas, 13. Casey Shuman, 14. Jerry Coons Jr., 15. Josh Wise, 16. Keith Bloom Jr., 17. Cole Whitt, 18. Darren Hagen, 19. Robert Ballou, 20. Thomas Meseraull, 21. Henry Clarke, 22. Ryan Kaplan, 23. Brad Sweet, 24. Tracy Hines. NT

2010 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Jon Stanbrough, 2. Mike Spencer, 3. Levi Jones, 4. Tracy Hines, 5. Scotty Weir, 6. Daron Clayton, 7. Bryan Clauson, 8. Jerry Coons Jr., 9. Brett Burdette, 10. Chris Windom, 11. Damion Gardner, 12. Jonathan Hendrick, 13. Blake Fitzpatrick, 14. Ted Hines, 15. Dave Darland, 16. Brady Short, 17. Hunter Schuerenberg, 18. Jeff Bland Jr., 19. Bud Kaeding, 20. Andrew Elson, 21. Justin Grant, 22. Gregg Bragg, 23. Henry Clarke, 24. Matt Mitchell, 25. Ricky Williams. NT

2011 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Dave Darland, 2. Chris Windom, 3. Robert Ballou, 4. Bryan Clauson, 5. Shane Cottle, 6. Jerry Coons Jr., 7. Chad Boespflug, 8. Coleman Gulick, 9. Daron Clayton, 10. Tracy Hines, 11. Bobby East, 12. Hunter Schuerenberg, 13. Mike Spencer, 14. Levi Jones, 15. Brady Short, 16. Damion Gardner, 17. Wes McIntyre, 18. Jon Stanbrough, 19. Andrew Elson, 20. Thomas Meseraull, 21. J.J. Hughes, 22. Jonathan Hendrick, 23. Ryan Pace, 24. Chris Gurley. 6:25.08

2012 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Bryan Clauson, 2. Jon Stanbrough, 3. Levi Jones, 4. Dave Darland, 5. Shane Cottle, 6. Jon Sciscoe, 7. Damion Gardner, 8. Scotty Weir, 9. Jonathan Hendrick, 10. Chase Stockon, 11. Jerry Coons Jr., 12. Kevin Thomas Jr., 13. Bobby East, 14. Chad Boespflug, 15. Darren Hagen, 16. Hunter Schuerenberg, 17. Chris Gurley, 18. Thomas Meseraull, 19. C.J. Leary, 20. Coleman Gulick, 21. Brent Beauchamp, 22. Tracy Hines, 23. Robert Ballou, 24. Andrew Elson. NT

2013 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Jon Stanbrough, 2. Shane Cottle, 3. Hunter Schuerenberg, 4. Bryan Clauson, 5. Dave Darland, 6. Chad Boespflug, 7. Christopher Bell, 8. Chase Stockon, 9. Kevin Thomas Jr., 10. Chris Windom, 11. Tyler Courtney, 12. Brady Bacon, 13. Richard Vander Weerd, 14. Justin Grant, 15. Brady Short, 16. Jerry Coons Jr., 17. Gary Taylor, 18. Ryan Bernal, 19. Wes McIntyre, 20. Tracy Hines, 21. C.J. Leary, 22. Mark Smith, 23. Casey Shuman, 24. Scotty Weir. NT

2014 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Jon Stanbrough, 2. Justin Grant, 3. Chris Windom, 4. Tracy Hines, 5. Chase Stockon, 6. Brady Bacon, 7. Shane Cockrum, 8. Dave Darland, 9. Jimmy Light, 10. Bryan Clauson, 11. Jerry Coons Jr., 12. Brady Short, 13. Richard Vander Weerd, 14. Robert Ballou, 15. Shane Cottle, 16. Kevin Thomas, Jr. 17. Thomas Meseraull, 18. Hunter Schuerenberg, 19. Jarett Andretti, 20. Josh Spencer, 21. C.J. Leary, 22. Gary Taylor, 23. Mark Smith, 24. Chad Boespflug, 25. Scotty Weir. NT

2015 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Chase Stockon, 2. Hunter Schuerenberg, 3. Jerry Coons Jr., 4. Robert Ballou, 5. Kevin Thomas Jr., 6. Scotty Weir, 7. Shane Cottle, 8. Dave Darland, 9. Brady Bacon, 10. Brady Short, 11. Jarett Andretti, 12. C.J. Leary, 13. Chris Windom, 14. Chad Boespflug, 15. Thomas Meseraull, 16. Tyler Courtney, 17. Jon Stanbrough, 18. Tracy Hines, 19. Justin Grant, 20. Kyle Robbins, 21. Aaron Farney, 22. Logan Jarrett. NT

2016 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Tyler Courtney, 2. Bryan Clauson, 3. Chris Windom, 4. Shane Cottle, 5. Brady Bacon, 6. Jerry Coons Jr., 7. Max McGhee, 8. Robert Ballou, 9. A.J. Hopkins, 10. Zach Daum, 11. Kyle Robbins, 12. Hunter Schuerenberg, 13. Chase Stockon, 14. Kyle Cummins, 15. Jarett Andretti, 16. Dave Darland, 17. Aaron Farney, 18. C.J. Leary, 19. Brent Beauchamp, 20. Justin Grant, 21. Chad Boespflug, 22. Thomas Meseraull, 23. Kevin Thomas Jr., 24. Isaac Chapple. NT

2017 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. C.J. Leary, 2. Robert Ballou, 3. Chris Windom, 4. Chad Boespflug, 5. Brady Bacon, 6. Shane Cottle, 7. Thomas Meseraull, 8. Justin Grant, 9. Chase Stockon, 10. Josh Hodges, 11. Tyler Courtney, 12. Dave Darland, 13. Jarett Andretti, 14. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 15. Kody Swanson, 16. Brady Short, 17. Hunter Schuerenberg, 18. Kyle Cummins, 19. Aaron Farney, 20. Tyler Thomas, 21. Brody Roa, 22. Ryan Bernal, 23. A.J. Hopkins. NT

2019 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Shane Cottle (18), 2. C.J. Leary (2), 3. Chris Windom (9), 4. Brady Bacon (5), 5. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (1), 6. Jason McDougal (6), 7. Dakota Jackson (4), 8. Kyle Cummins (8), 9. Brent Beauchamp (20), 10. Justin Grant (3), 11. Cole Ketcham (17), 12. Chase Stockon (11), 13. Max Adams (22), 14. Josh Hodges (16), 15. Chad Boespflug (23), 16. Carson Short (7), 17. Isaac Chapple (14), 18. Brian VanMeveren (24), 19. Corey Smith (15), 20. Dave Darland (21), 21. A.J. Hopkins (19), 22. Thomas Meseraull (10), 23. Tyler Courtney (12), 24. Scotty Weir (13). NT

2020 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Logan Seavey (1), 2. Chase Stockon (4), 3. Justin Grant (10), 4. Kyle Cummins (7), 5. Thomas Meseraull (13), 6. Carson Short (12), 7. Shane Cottle (21), 8. Brady Bacon (5), 9. Jarett Andretti (8), 10. Matt Westfall (16), 11. Chris Windom (2), 12. Tyler Thomas (11), 13. C.J. Leary (6), 14. Clinton Boyles (15), 15. Brandon Mattox (18), 16. Dustin Smith (20), 17. Wyatt Burks (14), 18. Kyle Robbins (22), 19. Jadon Rogers (24), 20. Kevin Thomas Jr. (3), 21. Dave Darland (19), 22. Robert Ballou (9), 23. A.J. Hopkins (17), 24. Robert Bell (23). NT