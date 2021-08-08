Wesley Smith Reigns as King of Kansas City in POWRi WAR Thriller at Valley Speedway

From POWRi

PEVELY, Mo. (August 7, 2021) — With only a handful of races remaining in the 2021 points season, the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League would flank Valley Speedway with twenty-seven entries for the annual star-studded King of Kansas City Event. Showing outstanding speed all night, Wesley Smith would emerge victorious by riding the high-side to perfection around the well-prepared smooth racing surface.

Early heat racing action would find Wesley Smith, Cody Baker, and Mitchell Moore earn the wins with Smith grabbing the night’s high point award and pole starting position for the thirty-feature event with Moore lining up outside row one.

Going green flag feature racing would witness Mitchell Moore maintain momentum on the outside to take the starting lap lead, only to see the single caution of the event fly as Jason Billups took a tumble in turn three. The driver would be okay, but Billups would be unable to continue with his damaged racecar.

Back underway in racing action with Mitchell Moore in the lead would see Wesley Smith strike around the mid-way mark by using an extreme high-line momentum on the exit of turn-two to slide Moore for the lead exiting turn four.

Smith would no be denied earning royalty as the King of Kansas City feature winner, racing hard every lap until the double-checkers were displayed. Not without a battle though as in the late stages, Taylor Walton would run down the leader only to settle for the runner-up placement in a hard-fought driving display.

Kory Schudy would be the big mover of the thirty-lap feature event, wheeling his way past ten other competitors to a solid third-place finish as Samuel Wagner would be among the front-runners all evening finished fourth with Moore rounding out the exciting Valley Speedway top-five finishers for the POWRi WAR Sprint League.

“This one is special, the King of Kansas City, I can’t thank my team enough,” said an exhilarated Wesley Smith in Valley Speedway Victory Lane, going on to add “I knew the top was going to be fast, and it was. Almost a little too fast as I about handed the race over a couple of times by smacking the wall, luckily the car was bad-fast tonight, and everything held together.”

POWRi National Midget Car League

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Pevely, Missouri

Saturday, August 7, 2021

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 08-Zach Daum[2]

2. 21-Emilio Hoover[5]

3. 71-Kaylee Bryson[1]

4. 17B-Austin Barnhill[6]

5. 444-Kameron Key[9]

6. 5F-Danny Frye[3]

7. 44-Branigan Roark[8]

8. 97X-Matt Sherrell[7]

9. 3N-Jake Neuman[4]

MVT Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 17-Tanner Berryhill[2]

2. 26-Chance Crum[4]

3. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[1]

4. 85T-Ryan Timms[5]

5. 7-Shannon McQueen[9]

6. 21K-Karter Sarff[3]

7. 72-Sam Johnson[8]

8. 77W-Joey Wirth[7]

9. 70-Cade Cowles[6]

Auto Meter Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 86-Brent Crews[3]

2. 5-Rico Abreu[1]

3. 7X-Michelle Decker[2]

4. 2H-Luke Howard[7]

5. 67K-Cade Lewis[5]

6. 50-Daniel Adler[6]

7. 00-Trey Gropp[8]

DNS: 91-Lance Bennett

Lucas Oil A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 86-Brent Crews[1]

2. 08-Zach Daum[3]

3. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[14]

4. 17-Tanner Berryhill[4]

5. 26-Chance Crum[5]

6. 3N-Jake Neuman[25]

7. 71-Kaylee Bryson[13]

8. 21K-Karter Sarff[21]

9. 67K-Cade Lewis[15]

10. 444-Kameron Key[7]

11. 00-Trey Gropp[19]

12. 77W-Joey Wirth[23]

13. 17B-Austin Barnhill[10]

14. 5F-Danny Frye[20]

15. 7-Shannon McQueen[8]

16. 44-Branigan Roark[17]

17. 97X-Matt Sherrell[22]

18. 50-Daniel Adler[16]

19. 2H-Luke Howard[6]

20. 7X-Michelle Decker[11]

21. 21-Emilio Hoover[2]

22. 85T-Ryan Timms[12]

23. 72-Sam Johnson[18]

24. 91-Lance Bennett[26]

25. 70-Cade Cowles[24]

26. 5-Rico Abreu[9]