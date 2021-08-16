Chase Stockon Captures Terre Haute MSCS Win

From MSCS
Chase Stockon won the MSCS feature Sunday evening at the “Terre Haute Action Track”. Following Stockon was Logan Seavey, Jason McDougal, Mitch Wissmiller and Brandon Mattox.
Sunday August 15th – Terre Haute Action Track
Hoosier Sprint Nationals – 15 Hoosier Midwest Sprint Car Series entries
Hoosier Speed quick time: Chase Stockon
SPEC heat winners: Jason McDougal, Chase Stockon
Brandies Battle – Brandon Morin
Rod End Supply Podium Feature event: Chase Stockon, Logan Seavey, Jason McDougal
Keizer Aluminum Wheel, top five of race, 5th place, Brandon Mattox
Wilwood Brakes, good break of the race 7th, Max Guilford
Saldana Racing Products, Lucky 13th, Landon Simon
Takeuchi, hard charger, Mitch Wissmiller
Hinchman top running rookie: Carson Garrett
Afco, shocking moment of the race: Jadon Rogers (flip in 4)
Feature Results:
Chase Stockon
Logan Seavey
Jason McDougal
Mitch Wissmiller
Brandon Mattox
Carson Garrett
Max Guilford
Brandon Morin
Cole Bodine
Collin Ambrose
Anthony Leohr
Steve Thomas
Landon Simon
Jadon Rogers
Aric Gentry