Chase Stockon Captures Terre Haute MSCS Win

From MSCS

Chase Stockon won the MSCS feature Sunday evening at the “Terre Haute Action Track”. Following Stockon was Logan Seavey, Jason McDougal, Mitch Wissmiller and Brandon Mattox.

Sunday August 15th – Terre Haute Action Track

Hoosier Sprint Nationals – 15 Hoosier Midwest Sprint Car Series entries

Hoosier Speed quick time: Chase Stockon

SPEC heat winners: Jason McDougal, Chase Stockon

Brandies Battle – Brandon Morin

Rod End Supply Podium Feature event: Chase Stockon, Logan Seavey, Jason McDougal

Keizer Aluminum Wheel, top five of race, 5th place, Brandon Mattox

Wilwood Brakes, good break of the race 7th, Max Guilford

Saldana Racing Products, Lucky 13th, Landon Simon

Takeuchi, hard charger, Mitch Wissmiller

Hinchman top running rookie: Carson Garrett

Afco, shocking moment of the race: Jadon Rogers (flip in 4)

Feature Results:

Chase Stockon

Logan Seavey

Jason McDougal

Mitch Wissmiller

Brandon Mattox

Carson Garrett

Max Guilford

Brandon Morin

Cole Bodine

Collin Ambrose

Anthony Leohr

Steve Thomas

Landon Simon

Jadon Rogers

Aric Gentry