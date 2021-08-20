Cole Macedo and Matt Foos Win at Attica

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Cole Macedo and his Ray Brooks Racing team have been fast all year but little mechanical issues or bad luck has limited the victories. Friday, Aug. 20 the team put that all behind them and the Lemoore, California driver dominated the 410 sprint feature at Attica Raceway Park, winning by nearly five seconds on American Car Wash Systems/Ferguson Waterworks/Morgan Stanley Night presented by Integrity Auto and Truck Sales.

It was Macedo’s second victory of the year at Attica in the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints and the fifth overall for him in 2021 and was worth $4,000. It also edges him closer to DJ Foos in the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products 410 Attica Fremont Championship Series (AFCS) presented by the Baumann Auto Group standings.

“That just shows how good my car is. We’ve been this fast all year long and just had little things that happened that we’ve learned from and made our car better and it paid off. It’s a dream come true coming here this year and racing for these guys…they treat me so well and give me a great race car every night. I’m just having fun with these guys every night. Even when we don’t win…even when our car breaks we still go home and we have fun. Also wanted to dedicate this win to Jackie Verda…we lost her this week. Hopefully Mike and Chris and the whole family are doing alright,” said Macedo beside his Fremont Auto Parts, T&T Laser Alignments, Grant Decker Construction, Linder’s Speed Equipment, Gill Construction, CK Mechanical, ML Graphics, Diversified Builders backed #18.

It was a good thing the Dirt Nerds Podcast/Propane.com UMP Late Model A-main was only 25 laps. Ashland, Ohio’s Ryan Markham survived a one lap battle to the checkers following a caution after the white flag had flown, and held off Ryan Missler for his third victory of the season at Attica and the 19th of his career at the track. After taking the checkers something in the drive line or transmission let loose.

“There’s been a lot of back and forth going on out there this year that’s for sure. That caution came out there when we were coming to get the checkers and I was like oh man. We wouldn’t have made it 25 and half laps…she broke. She free-revved right at the line,” said Markham of his B&B Drain Service, Beer Barrel Drive Thru, Clear Detail, Accu Force, Matco Tools by Jimmy, Innovative Graphics backed #5M.

After a thrilling battle early in the Fremont Fence 305 A-main, Fremont’s Matt Foos took the lead from Macedo on lap five and held off a late race charge from both Jamie Miller and Paul Weaver to score his second win of the season at Attica. It was the fourth of his career in the division at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speed plant.

Foos, Miller and Weaver are locked in a great point battle for the title in the NAPA of Bryan 305 AFCS presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales as well.

“We had a lot of top caliber guys out here tonight. I had Cole (Macedo) in front of me…obviously he’s pretty good. He stepped into my world though. We were too good too soon and started falling apart there at the end but it allowed me to get away from everybody and put some distance between us. We had enough to hang on. This is the most wins I’ve had in a year so that’s awesome. We’ve been consistent but were slowly getting there. I screwed myself in qualifying early this year…think we had like eight hard chargers but wins are way cooler. I have to thank Jamie and Renee Adams….they do a ton for me as the car owners. Brian Mitten just came on board this year and Fremont Fence, 818 Club, Stuart Williams at Elite Wings, Doug Berryman with our shocks does a hell of a job, Dave Rohrbacher and Kear’s Speed Shop,” said Foos.

Byron Reed jumped into the early lead of the 410 A-main with Cole Duncan, Macedo, Nate Dussel, Stuart Brubaker and Craig Mintz in pursuit. Macedo grabbed second a lap later before a caution flew for Jamie Miller. On the restart Macedo drove around Reed for the lead and pulled away until a caution for fourth running Brubaker on lap seven.

With a clear track Macedo once again pulled away from Reed, Duncan, Dussel, Mintz and Trey Jacobs. The final caution fell for Sean Rayhall on lap 14, wiping out Macedo’s comfortable advantage. Once the green flew Macedo steadily pulled away while Reed battle with Duncan and Jacobs for second. Duncan slipped off of turn two on lap 20, losing a couple of positions.

While Macedo built a nearly five second lead and Reed running comfortably in second, a tremendous battle for third ensued involving Mintz and Jacobs. Macedo powered to the win over Reed, Jacobs, Mintz and DJ Foos.

Markham grabbed the lead from the drop of the green of the 25 lap late model feature but Mike Bores and Ryan Missler pressured him constantly until a caution on lap nine. On the restart Bores dove under Markham to lead lap 10 but Markham drove back by a lap later. Markham, Bores and Missler ran nose to tail lap after lap with Missler taking second on lap 14.

Missler looked to Markham’s inside a hand full of times but could not make the pass as Markham hit the thin top ledge to perfection. Matt Irey joined the front trio for a fierce battle with six laps to go. A caution as the leaders were coming to the checkers set up a one-lap battle royale with Markham hitting his marks on the top shelf perfectly for the win over Missler, Irey, Bores and Devin Shiels.

Kasey Jedrzejek grabbed the early lead of the 305 sprint feature but only by a narrow margin over Macedo and Foos. Macedo edged into the top spot on laps three and four only to see Foos take it away a lap later. Foos, Jedrzejek and Macedo put on a fantastic show the first five laps.

Once in the lead Foos drove away while Jedrzejek, Macedo, Paul Weaver, Bryce Lucius and Jamie Miller battled behind him. Jedrzejek’s great run came to a half on lap 12 and on the restart Weaver drove under Macedo to grab second with Miller getting by a lap later.

With five laps to go Foos was mired in heavy lapped traffic and both Weaver and Miller closed quickly. Weaver bounced off the front stretch wall exiting turn four on lap 22 allowing Miller to take second. Miller was within a car length of Foos who did not flinch and drove to the win over Miller, Weaver, Lucius and Macedo.

Attica Raceway Park

Attica, Ohio

Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

Qualifying

1.23-Chris Andrews, 12.521; 2.1-Nate Dussel, 12.646; 3.18-Cole Macedo, 12.680; 4.16-DJ Foos, 12.744; 5.3J-Trey Jacobs, 12.771; 6.09-Craig Mintz, 12.787; 7.35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.944; 8.22-Cole Duncan, 12.974; 9.12-Kyle Capodice, 13.114; 10.5-Byron Reed, 13.117; 11.2-Ricky Peterson, 13.120; 12.22M-Dan McCarron, 13.310; 13.1H-Zeth Sabo, 13.316; 14.18J-RJ Jacobs, 13.394; 15.00-Jamie Miller, 13.443; 16.14R-Sean Rayhall, 13.444; 17.14-Chad Wilson, 13.462; 18.2L-Landon LaLonde, 13.484; 19.27S-John Ivy, 13.520; 20.7T-Troy Vaccaro, 13.762; 21.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.779; 22.20-Danial Burkhart, 13.879; 23.83-Wes McIntyre, 13.958; 24.75-Jerry Dahms, 14.252; 25.5NC-Jeremy Powley, 14.521;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 1-Nate Dussel[4] ; 2. 22-Cole Duncan[3] ; 3. 12-Kyle Capodice[2] ; 4. 22M-Dan McCarron[1] ; 5. 18J-RJ Jacobs[5] ; 6. 27S-John Ivy[8] ; 7. 2L-Landon LaLonde[7] ; 8. 75-Jerry Dahms[9] ; 9. 00-Jamie Miller[6]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 09-Craig Mintz[2] ; 2. 5-Byron Reed[1] ; 3. 3J-Trey Jacobs[3] ; 4. 14R-Sean Rayhall[5] ; 5. 14-Chad Wilson[6] ; 6. 20-Danial Burkhart[7] ; 7. 23-Chris Andrews[4] ; 8. 83-Wes McIntyre[8]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 35-Stuart Brubaker[2] ; 2. 2-Ricky Peterson[1] ; 3. 16-DJ Foos[3] ; 4. 18-Cole Macedo[4] ; 5. 7T-Troy Vaccaro[6] ; 6. 5NC-Jeremy Powley[8] ; 7. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[7] ; 8. 1H-Zeth Sabo[5]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 18-Cole Macedo[3] ; 2. 5-Byron Reed[1] ; 3. 3J-Trey Jacobs[9] ; 4. 09-Craig Mintz[5] ; 5. 16-DJ Foos[10] ; 6. 22-Cole Duncan[2] ; 7. 1-Nate Dussel[4] ; 8. 23-Chris Andrews[19] ; 9. 2-Ricky Peterson[6] ; 10. 00-Jamie Miller[23] ; 11. 22M-Dan McCarron[11] ; 12. 18J-RJ Jacobs[13] ; 13. 12-Kyle Capodice[8] ; 14. 27S-John Ivy[16] ; 15. 2L-Landon LaLonde[18] ; 16. 83-Wes McIntyre[22] ; 17. 7T-Troy Vaccaro[15] ; 18. 20-Danial Burkhart[17] ; 19. 75-Jerry Dahms[21] ; 20. 14-Chad Wilson[14] ; 21. 14R-Sean Rayhall[12] ; 22. 35-Stuart Brubaker[7] ; 23. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[20]

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence

Qualifying

1.22-Justin Lusk, 13.780; 2.26-Jamie Miller, 13.984; 3.1W-Paul Weaver, 14.000; 4.9R-Logan Riehl, 14.007; 5.X-Mike Keegan, 14.022; 6.12F-Matt Foos, 14.081; 7.11G-Luke Griffith, 14.091; 8.Z10-Chris Verda, 14.096; 9.5K-Kasey Jedrzejek, 14.123; 10.3X-Brandon Riehl, 14.133; 11.29-Cole Macedo, 14.155; 12.19R-Steve Rando, 14.167; 13.5-Kody Brewer, 14.199; 14.32-Bryce Lucius, 14.212; 15.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.264; 16.7M-Brandon Moore, 14.313; 17.20I-Kelsey Ivy, 14.322; 18.2-Brenden Torok, 14.340; 19.5M-Mike Moore, 14.340; 20.21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 14.348; 21.34-Jud Dickerson, 14.358; 22.36-Seth Schneider, 14.366; 23.11W-Shawn Wolford, 14.375; 24.63-Randy Ruble, 14.431; 25.3F-Wade Fraley, 14.433; 26.51-Garrett Craine, 14.555; 27.3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.561; 28.5JR-Jim McGrath Jr., 14.580; 29.77X-Jamin Kindred, 14.696; 30.13-Jeremy Duposki, 15.089; 31.98-Bruce Robenalt, 15.371;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 32-Bryce Lucius[1] ; 2. 26-Jamie Miller[3] ; 3. 7M-Brandon Moore[6] ; 4. Z10-Chris Verda[2] ; 5. 22-Justin Lusk[4] ; 6. X15-Kasey Ziebold[5] ; 7. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[8] ; 8. 63-Randy Ruble[7]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 29-Cole Macedo[3] ; 2. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[1] ; 3. 5-Kody Brewer[2] ; 4. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[5] ; 5. 3X-Brandon Riehl[4] ; 6. 36-Seth Schneider[7] ; 7. 34-Jud Dickerson[6] ; 8. 11W-Shawn Wolford[8]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 5M-Mike Moore[1] ; 2. 12F-Matt Foos[3] ; 3. 9R-Logan Riehl[4] ; 4. 2-Brenden Torok[5] ; 5. 51-Garrett Craine[6] ; 6. 13-Jeremy Duposki[7] ; 7. 98-Bruce Robenalt[8] ; 8. 11G-Luke Griffith[2]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[2] ; 2. 19R-Steve Rando[1] ; 3. 1W-Paul Weaver[4] ; 4. X-Mike Keegan[3] ; 5. 3F-Wade Fraley[5] ; 6. 3M-Logan Mongeau[6] ; 7. 77X-Jamin Kindred[7]

B-Main 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 22-Justin Lusk[1] ; 2. X15-Kasey Ziebold[3] ; 3. 11G-Luke Griffith[8] ; 4. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[5] ; 5. 51-Garrett Craine[2] ; 6. 13-Jeremy Duposki[4] ; 7. 63-Randy Ruble[7] ; 8. 98-Bruce Robenalt[6]

B-Main 2 – (8 Laps)

1. 36-Seth Schneider[3] ; 2. 3F-Wade Fraley[2] ; 3. 3X-Brandon Riehl[1] ; 4. 3M-Logan Mongeau[4] ; 5. 34-Jud Dickerson[5] ; 6. 77X-Jamin Kindred[6] ; 7. 11W-Shawn Wolford[7]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 12F-Matt Foos[3] ; 2. 26-Jamie Miller[7] ; 3. 1W-Paul Weaver[6] ; 4. 32-Bryce Lucius[4] ; 5. 29-Cole Macedo[1] ; 6. 19R-Steve Rando[8] ; 7. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[14] ; 8. 7M-Brandon Moore[11] ; 9. Z10-Chris Verda[9] ; 10. 5M-Mike Moore[5] ; 11. 11G-Luke Griffith[21] ; 12. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[10] ; 13. 36-Seth Schneider[18] ; 14. 2-Brenden Torok[15] ; 15. X15-Kasey Ziebold[19] ; 16. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[2] ; 17. 5-Kody Brewer[12] ; 18. X-Mike Keegan[16] ; 19. 22-Justin Lusk[17] ; 20. 9R-Logan Riehl[13] ; 21. 3X-Brandon Riehl[22] ; 22. 3F-Wade Fraley[20]

Late Models – Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast

Qualifying

1.92-Justin Chance, 15.219; 2.36-Matt Irey, 15.267; 3.5M-Ryan Markham, 15.292; 4.94-Mike Bores, 15.319; 5.50-Ryan Missler, 15.420; 6.59-Larry Bellman, 15.542; 7.51-Devin Shiels, 15.670; 8.74-Jeff Warnick, 15.870; 9.27-Ken Hahn, 15.925; 10.23H-Craig Hartong, 16.022; 11.28-Kent Brewer, 16.141; 12.29-Nate Potts, 16.396; 13.20H-Troy Hahn, 16.671; 14.16-Steve Sabo, 16.904; 15.69R-Doug Baird, 17.287;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 51-Devin Shiels[1] ; 2. 50-Ryan Missler[3] ; 3. 5M-Ryan Markham[4] ; 4. 59-Larry Bellman[2] ; 5. 29-Nate Potts[6] ; 6. 16-Steve Sabo[8] ; 7. 28-Kent Brewer[5] ; 8. 20H-Troy Hahn[7]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 94-Mike Bores[2] ; 2. 36-Matt Irey[3] ; 3. 74-Jeff Warnick[1] ; 4. 92-Justin Chance[4] ; 5. 27-Ken Hahn[6] ; 6. 03-Jim Gingery[5] ; 7. 23H-Craig Hartong[7] ; 8. 69R-Doug Baird[8]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 5M-Ryan Markham[1] ; 2. 50-Ryan Missler[4] ; 3. 36-Matt Irey[6] ; 4. 94-Mike Bores[2] ; 5. 51-Devin Shiels[3] ; 6. 92-Justin Chance[5] ; 7. 27-Ken Hahn[10] ; 8. 29-Nate Potts[9] ; 9. 74-Jeff Warnick[7] ; 10. 16-Steve Sabo[11] ; 11. 59-Larry Bellman[8] ; 12. 23H-Craig Hartong[14] ; 13. 28-Kent Brewer[13] ; 14. 20H-Troy Hahn[15] ; 15. 03-Jim Gingery[12] ; 16. 69R-Doug Baird[16]