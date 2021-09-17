Schudy Snags Night One Hockett/McMillin Memorial Win with POWRi WAR﻿

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (9/16/21) Packing the pristine pits of Lucas Oil Speedway for Night One of the 11th Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial, a stout field of sixty-one Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League drivers would invade Wheatland Missouri with goals of racing-glory at the forefront. Finding speed from the start of the night until the final checkers waved, Kory Schudy would stand victorious and claim his fourth win of the 2021 POWRi WAR season.

Early heat racing action would see Wesley Smith, Mario Clouser, Riley Kreisel, Xavier Doney, Casey Shuman, Braden Knipmeyer, and Jack Wagner all claim heat racing victories, with Mario Clouser earning High-Point qualifier accolades and a feature pole-starting position. Justin Zimmerman, Colten Cottle, Cody Baker, and Quinton Benson would each win their respective B-Feature.

Green-flag feature racing would find Mario Clouser and Xavier Doney leading the pack of twenty-three eager Lucas Oil POWRi WAR competitors to the initial green flag start with Kory Schudy shooting to the lead from an outside row-two starting position.

Holding steady upfront, Schudy would not be denied as he would hold off every hard charging effort to the front and lead the duration of the twenty-five-lap feature event. With outstanding action ensuing behind the leading Schudy, Mario Clouser would edge out the late-racing surge of Zach Daum to finish runner-up with Daum finishing third.

Challenging for the front every-lap, Casey Shuman would finish an impressive fourth with Riley Kreisel rounding out the top-five finishers for POWRi WAR at Lucas Oil Speedway’s Night One of the 11th Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial.

“I knew Mario was going to the top-side and I had to hold my line on the bottom, I thought I could get him on the restart, but you never know” said a victorious Kory Schudy when asked about the late-race restart. Adding, “I can’t thank my team enough, this one means a ton and should set us up pretty good for Saturday.”

Hoosier Racing Tire Top Hot Lap Time: 28 – Kory Schudy (14.992)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 Winner: 44 – Wesley Smith

MVT Services Heat 2 Winner: 6 – Mario Clouser

AutoMeter Heat Race 3 Winner: 91 – Riley Kreisel

Rod End Supply Heat Race 4 Winner: 74 – Xavier Doney

Schoenfeld Headers Heat Race 5 Winner: 24X – Casey Shuman

AFCO Racing Heat Race 6 Winner: 17K – Braden Knipmeyer

Diversified Machine Heat Race 7 Winner: 77 – Jack Wagner

Max Papis Innovations High Point Qualifier: 6 – Mario Clouser

Super Clean Semi-Feature 1 Winner: #1 – Justin Zimmerman

Super Clean Semi-Feature 2 Winner: 5C – Colten Cottle

Super Clean Semi-Feature 3 Winner: 9 – Cody Baker

Super Clean Semi-Feature 4 Winner: 15B – Quinton Benson

TRD Hard Charger: 9 – Cody Baker (+9)

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 28 – Kory Schudy

Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Feature Results at Lucas Oil Speedway on September 16th, 2021:

1. 28-Kory Schudy[4]; 2. 6-Mario Clouser[1]; 3. 5D-Zach Daum[7]; 4. 24X-Casey Shuman[6]; 5. 91-Riley Kreisel[5]; 6. 74-Xavier Doney[2]; 7. 11W-Wyatt Burks[11]; 8. 9-Cody Baker[17]; 9. 5C-Colten Cottle[16]; 10. 15B-Quinton Benson[18]; 11. 77-Jack Wagner[3]; 12. 5-Jesse Vermillion[10]; 13. 79X-Keith Martin[9]; 14. 44-Wesley Smith[12]; 15. 16-Anthony Nicholson[23]; 16. 51B-Joe B Miller[8]; 17. 20G-Noah Gass[21]; 18. 24LCR-Chris Morgan[14]; 19. 1#-Justin Zimmerman[15]; 20. 36T-Trey Robb[20]; 21. 93-Taylor Walton[19]; 22. 36-Tyler Edwards[22]; 23. 17K-Braden Knipmeyer[13].

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1:

1. 44-Wesley Smith[1]; 2. 5D-Zach Daum[5]; 3. 36-Tyler Edwards[2]; 4. 5-Jesse Vermillion[9]; 5. 9-Cody Baker[8]; 6. 20G-Noah Gass[6]; 7. 57-Chase Parson[3]; 8. 51-Mitchell Moore[7]; 9. 26-Zach Clark[4].

MVT Services Heat Race 2:

1. 6-Mario Clouser[7]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller[5]; 3. 5C-Colten Cottle[3]; 4. 79-Tim Kent[4]; 5. 77X-Colt Treharn[8]; 6. 2-Kyle Lewis[9]; 7. 33L-Mark Lane[2]; 8. 73-Samuel Wagner[1]; 9. 73V-Blake Vermillion[6].

AutoMeter Heat Race 3:

1. 91-Riley Kreisel[4]; 2. 79X-Keith Martin[5]; 3. 44H-Jason Howell[1]; 4. 16-Anthony Nicholson[6]; 5. 41-Brad Wyatt[2]; 6. 7R-JD Black[9]; 7. 11-Justin Melton[8]; 8. 09-Robby McQuinn[7]; 9. 77K-Katlynn Leer[3]

Rod End Supply Heat Race 4:

1. 74-Xavier Doney[7]; 2. 28-Kory Schudy[8]; 3. 20-Shon Deskins[3]; 4. 11X-Tom Curran[5]; 5. 21X-Michelle Parson[4]; 6. 24-Landon Simon[6]; 7. 1-Paul White[9]; 8. 7JR-Robert Black[1]; 9. 90-Warren Johnson[2].

Schoenfeld Headers Heat Race 5:

1. 24X-Casey Shuman[3]; 2. 11W-Wyatt Burks[4]; 3. 15B-Quinton Benson[1]; 4. 37-Brian Beebe[6]; 5. 7S-Wade Seiler[5]; 6. 69-Zach Sanders[2]; 7. 45X-Adam Wilfong[9]; 8. 82-Vinny Ward[8]; 9. 21-Caleb Stelzig[7].

AFCO Racing Heat Race 6:

1. 17K-Braden Knipmeyer[1]; 2. 24LCR-Chris Morgan[3]; 3. 93-Taylor Walton[2]; 4. 27-Steve Thomas[6]; 5. 13-Chase Howard[8]; 6. 27M-Evan Mosley[7]; 7. 52-JD Fry[5]; 8. 66M-Max Grogan[4].

Diversified Machine Heat Race 7:

1. 77-Jack Wagner[7]; 2. 1#-Justin Zimmerman[3]; 3. 36T-Trey Robb[5]; 4. 89-Todd McVay[6]; 5. 29T-Ryan Timmons[2]; 6. 2H-Luke Howard[1]; 7. 55L-Casey Lewallen[8]; 8. 45-Jesse Bebee[4].

Super Clean B-Feature 1:

1. 1#-Justin Zimmerman[1]; 2. 93-Taylor Walton[4]; 3. 11-Justin Melton[8]; 4. 27-Steve Thomas[2]; 5. 21X-Michelle Parson[6]; 6. 13-Chase Howard[3]; 7. 41-Brad Wyatt[7]; 8. 2-Kyle Lewis[5]; 9. 26-Zach Clark[12]; 10. 52-JD Fry[9]; 11. 21-Caleb Stelzig[11]; 12. 33L-Mark Lane[10].

Super Clean B-Feature 2:

1. 5C-Colten Cottle[3]; 2. 36T-Trey Robb[1]; 3. 11X-Tom Curran[4]; 4. 89-Todd McVay[2]; 5. 57-Chase Parson[9]; 6. 51-Mitchell Moore[10]; 7. 7R-JD Black[5]; 8. 29T-Ryan Timmons[7]; 9. 27M-Evan Mosley[6]; 10. 55L-Casey Lewallen[8]; 11. (DNS) 73-Samuel Wagner; 12. (DNS) 77K-Katlynn Leer.

Super Clean B-Feature 3:

1. 9-Cody Baker[2]; 2. 20G-Noah Gass[7]; 3. 44H-Jason Howell[4]; 4. 16-Anthony Nicholson[1]; 5. 20-Shon Deskins[3]; 6. 1-Paul White[6]; 7. 79-Tim Kent[5]; 8. 90-Warren Johnson[12]; 9. 82-Vinny Ward[9]; 10. 69-Zach Sanders[8]; 11. 7JR-Robert Black[11]; 12. 09-Robby McQuinn[10].

Super Clean B-Feature 4:

1. 15B-Quinton Benson[4]; 2. 36-Tyler Edwards[3]; 3. 24-Landon Simon[7]; 4. 37-Brian Beebe[1]; 5. 77X-Colt Treharn[2]; 6. 2H-Luke Howard[8]; 7. 7S-Wade Seiler[5]; 8. 66M-Max Grogan[9]; 9. 45-Jesse Bebee[10]; 10. 45X-Adam Wilfong[6]; 11. 73V-Blake Vermillion[11].

Up next for the Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League will be Night Two of the 11th Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway on Friday, September 17th, before wrapping up the event, as well as season, on Saturday, September 18th. Classes scheduled to compete include the Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League and the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by MAVTV.

