Huset’s Speedway Showcases Impressive World of Outlaws Winner’s List With Four Nights on Tap in 2022

BRANDON, S.D. (April 19, 2022) – One of winged sprint car racing’s newest premier events is on the horizon.

Huset’s Speedway hosts the inaugural $100,000-to-win Huset’s High Bank Nationals June 23-25. The first night of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series tripleheader pays $15,000 to win and $1,000 to start and the second night is $20,000 to win and $1,500 to start leading into the six-figure winner’s share during the finale, which offers $3,000 to start the A Main.

The high-banked dirt oval has hosted World of Outlaws races since 1983 with an impressive winner’s list during the 48 A Mains. Sammy Swindell, who is the first-ever winner, amassed nine triumphs. Mark Kinser ranks second with eight wins and Steve Kinser scored seven victories.

Donny Schatz has four wins and Doug Wolfgang produced a trio of trips into Victory Lane. Two-time winners include David Gravel, who claimed two of the three races last year, along with Mark Dobmeier and Craig Dollansky.

The single-race winners were Aaron Reutzel, Sheldon Haudenschild, Kyle Larson, Brad Sweet, Tim Kaeding, Brooke Tatnell, Terry McCarl, Brian Paulus, Stevie Smith, Dave Blaney and Bobby Davis Jr.

The opening round of the Huset’s High Bank Nationals will be the 50 th career World of Outlaws feature at Huset’s Speedway, which hosts the World of Outlaws for the first time this season on Sunday, June 5.

Advance tickets for all events as well as camping are available for purchase online by visiting https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

