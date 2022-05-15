Peck Picks Up Second Win of the Weekend With the All Stars

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio (May 15, 2022) — Justin Peck won his second Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 feature of the weekend Sunday night at Waynesfield Raceway Park.

Peck, from Monrovia, Indiana, backed up his victory Friday at I-96 Speedway in the Mace Thomas Classic by taking the lead from Scott Bogucki on lap 23 and holding on through a pair of green/white/checkered flag restarts for the victory. The win was Peck’s second of the year with the All Stars and third of the 2022 season.

Cole Duncan was able to slip past Tyler Courtney for the runner up position during the final restart. Courtney, Kevin Thomas Jr, and Hunter Schuerenberg rounded out the top five.

Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Waynesfield Raceway Park

Waynesfield, Ohio

Sunday, May 15, 2022

Dixie Vodka Qualifying

1. 7-Scott Bogucki, 10.040[3]

2. 28-Brandon Spithaler, 10.178[22]

3. 10-Zeb Wise, 10.180[20]

4. 11-Parker Price Miller, 10.201[15]

5. 13-Justin Peck, 10.203[1]

6. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 10.257[13]

7. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 10.273[17]

8. 26-Cory Eliason, 10.283[14]

9. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 10.296[5]

10. 17B-Bill Balog, 10.312[21]

11. 99-Skylar Gee, 10.321[9]

12. 5T-Travis Philo, 10.322[2]

13. 19-Chris Windom, 10.331[11]

14. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr, 10.332[6]

15. 18-Cole Macedo, 10.369[23]

16. 21-Carson Short, 10.377[16]

17. 101-Cale Thomas, 10.378[8]

18. 22-Cole Duncan, 10.383[19]

19. 97-Greg Wilson, 10.506[4]

20. 4-Cap Henry, 10.514[7]

21. 14-Gary Taylor, 10.596[18]

22. 11N-Harli White, 10.622[12]

23. 2-Ricky Peterson, 10.691[10]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 11-Parker Price Miller[1]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]

3. 19-Chris Windom[5]

4. 17B-Bill Balog[3]

5. 7-Scott Bogucki[4]

6. 21-Carson Short[6]

7. 11N-Harli White[8]

8. 97-Greg Wilson[7]

CSI Shocks Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 13-Justin Peck[1]

2. 26-Cory Eliason[2]

3. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr[5]

4. 4-Cap Henry[7]

5. 101-Cale Thomas[6]

6. 28-Brandon Spithaler[4]

7. 2-Ricky Peterson[8]

8. 99-Skylar Gee[3]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[1]

2. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[2]

3. 10-Zeb Wise[4]

4. 18-Cole Macedo[5]

5. 5T-Travis Philo[3]

6. 22-Cole Duncan[6]

7. 14-Gary Taylor[7]

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash (6 Laps)

1. 7-Scott Bogucki[2]

2. 11-Parker Price Miller[3]

3. 13-Justin Peck[1]

4. 10-Zeb Wise[6]

5. 28-Brandon Spithaler[5]

6. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[4]

Tezos A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 13-Justin Peck[3]

2. 22-Cole Duncan[18]

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[7]

4. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr[11]

5. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[9]

6. 18-Cole Macedo[13]

7. 26-Cory Eliason[8]

8. 5T-Travis Philo[15]

9. 19-Chris Windom[10]

10. 11N-Harli White[20]

11. 28-Brandon Spithaler[6]

12. 7-Scott Bogucki[1]

13. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[4]

14. 17B-Bill Balog[12]

15. 14-Gary Taylor[19]

16. 4-Cap Henry[14]

17. 10-Zeb Wise[5]

18. 2-Ricky Peterson[21]

19. 11-Parker Price Miller[2]

20. 101-Cale Thomas[16]

21. 21-Carson Short[17]

22. 97-Greg Wilson[23]

23. 99-Skylar Gee[22]